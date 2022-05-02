Moody's affirms A2 issuer rating on Arca Continental; Outlook is negative

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.'s A2 global scale issuer rating. The outlook is negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

AC's ratings are supported by its leading position in its markets in Latin America and the US, ample distribution network and broad product portfolio. AC's ratings benefit from Latin America's low exposure to the on-premise channel and higher reliance on traditional retail that result in higher demand stability. This demand stability allowed the company to outperform its global peers during the coronavirus crisis, and has historically supported above-average profitability. The ratings also reflect AC's adequate interest coverage, modest leverage, positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and strong liquidity. AC's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift to its standalone credit profile because of its strategic importance to the Coke system.

AC's negative outlook resulted from the Mexican Government's negative rating outlook (Baa1 negative) and reflects AC's links with the Mexican sovereign given that it is headquartered in Mexico and derives the majority of its earnings from the country. Moody's believes that a weaker sovereign has the potential to create a rating drag on companies operating within its borders. Therefore, the extent to which issuers can be rated above the sovereign is limited. The Government of Mexico's negative rating outlook is a consequence of what Moody's considers to be a weaker policy framework and heighten risk that medium-term growth will be weighed down by sluggish domestic demand, weak investment prospects and limited productivity growth, failing to recover as Moody's expects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given that the outlook for Mexico's sovereign rating is negative, an upgrade on AC's ratings is unlikely. Moody's could stabilize AC's outlook, if the outlook on the sovereign is stabilized and if AC maintains its current credit profile.

AC's ratings could be downgraded if the Mexican sovereign rating is lowered. Ratings could also be downgraded if AC's credit profile weakens.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AC is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America and one of the largest in the world in terms of volume. The company produces and distributes beverages under the Coca-Cola brand in the northern region of Mexico, southwestern US, Peru, Ecuador and the northern region of Argentina, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Deep River and Wise in the US. AC reported revenue of MXN185.7 billion ($8.8 billion) for full-year 2021. Most of the company (68%) is owned by Mexican families in the control group and the Lindley family from Peru. The Coca-Cola Company (KO, A1 stable) has an 8% stake in the company, and the remaining 24% share is publicly traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

