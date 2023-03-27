Moody's affirms A2 issuer ratings of Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company; changes outlook to positive from stable

Limassol, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company's (SRC) long-term and short-term issuer ratings at A2/P-1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Aa2.sa/SA-1 long-term and short-term national scale issuer ratings. The outlook assigned to SRC was changed to positive from stable.

The rating action was primarily driven by Moody's affirmation of the A1 issuer rating for Public Investment Fund (PIF), the parent and support provider of SRC, and change in its outlook to positive from stable on 23 March 2023 (for details please refer to the press release: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/400466) indicating potentially stronger capacity from PIF to support SRC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS AFFIRMATION

Moody's decision to affirm SRC's issuer ratings captures the company's solid asset quality (non-performing financings of 0.4% of gross loans as of December 2022) and strong capitalization (tangible common equity to total tangible assets of 24.7% as of December 2022), which are moderated by a still evolving profitability profile, high reliance on wholesale funding and concentrated exposure to the relatively new mortgage market in Saudi Arabia.

SRC's A2 long-term issuer ratings also incorporate four notches of rating uplift from its baa3 standalone assessment, derived from Moody's assumption of a very high probability of support from its 100% shareholder, Public Investment Fund. Moody's support assumptions also capture SRC's important policy mandate of increasing home ownership among Saudi nationals.

As the Government-Related Issuers Methodology (February 2020) is no longer used for Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company, the Baseline Credit Assessment for this issuer has been retired.

POSTIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook of SRC mirrors the positive outlook on its parent and support provider, Public Investment Fund, indicating potentially stronger capacity from PIF to support SRC at times of stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SRC's ratings could be upgraded if PIF's capacity to support it further improves. Upward pressure on SRC's issuer ratings could also materialise following improvements in SRC's funding and profitability metrics, while maintaining its strong asset quality and capitalisation.

The positive outlook indicates a downgrade in the near term is less likely. However, downward pressure on SRC's ratings could develop through severe losses on its mortgage portfolio that erode a significant portion of its capital and/or; the company failing to adequately manage its assets and liabilities mismatch leading to heightened liquidity and market risks.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for this rating is Ashraf Madani, +971 (423) 795-42.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christos Theofilou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

