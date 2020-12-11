Moody's affirms A2 on Bagley ISD 162, MN's GO bonds, affirms A3 on COPS

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on Bagley Independent School District 162, MN's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and the A3 rating on the district's outstanding certificates of participation (COPs). Concurrently, we have assigned an A2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced rating to the district's $4.5 million Taxable General Obligation Alternative Facilities Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A. We have also assigned an A3 rating to the district's $1.3 million Taxable Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2021B and $2.6 million Taxable Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2021C. Post-sale, the district will have $5.1 million in rated GOULT debt and $4.2 million in rated COPs outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 GOULT rating reflects the district's small and rural tax base located in northern Minnesota; stable financial operations with healthy operating reserves, a moderate debt burden, and an elevated pension burden. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Bagley ISD 162 from the coronavirus pandemic given its healthy financial position and stability of state aid to the district.

The enhanced rating on the bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the program application, which is expected to be approved by the state after the sale of the bonds.

The A3 rating on the COPs is notched once from the GOULT to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the financed educational facilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion and diversification of the district's tax base

- Upward movement in the state's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in operating reserves and/or liquidity

- Significant deterioration in the district's tax base or weakening of the demographic profile

- Increased leverage from debt or pensions

- Downward movement in the state's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of MSDCE program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt is secured by the district's pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax not limited by rate or amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien, but there is no lockbox structure.

The GOULT bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program (MSDCE) which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The district's COPs are secured by the district's annual appropriation pledge to make rental payments to the trustee under the lease agreement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The current issuances will refund portions of the district's outstanding General Obligation Alternative Facilities Bonds Series 2013A, Certificates of Participation Series 2013B, and Certificates of Participation Series 2014A for interest savings.

PROFILE

Bagley ISD 162 is located roughly 250 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, in Clearwater County and has a population of approximately 6,000. The district offers comprehensive educational programs for students in kindergarten through the twelfth grade.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

