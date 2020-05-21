Moody's affirms A2 on Cook County, IL's GO debt; outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on Cook County, IL's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt. The rating action affects $2.8 billion in rated debt. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A2 rating balances the county's significant exposure to economically sensitive revenues against the recent accumulation of solid general fund reserves and management's demonstrated willingness to adjust revenues and expenditures. The A2 rating incorporates the county's exceptionally large tax base and diverse economy that serves the City of Chicago (Ba1 stable) and surrounding communities. The county has strong legal ability to raise local revenue, but faces practical constraints because of a high composite sales tax rate and the revenue needs of overlapping governments that have large debt and pension burdens. The rating also considers the county's above average leverage primarily from pensions and operating risk stemming from Cook County Health and Hospital System (CCHHS).

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Affirmation of the A2 rating and stable outlook incorporates our assessment that the county faces significant headwinds going into fiscal 2021 because of substantial declines in sales taxes and other economically sensitive revenues. The shortfall will likely be large, but county management has a strong track record of making significant expenditure and revenue adjustments to address budget gaps.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the county's long-term ratings is stable, notwithstanding the emergent risks from coronavirus. The stable outlook reflects significant reserve growth heading into the pandemic and expectations that the county's proactive management team will reduce budgetary shortfalls with timely expenditure reductions as it has with prior unanticipated budgetary shocks. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that operations at CCHHS will benefit from federal relief funding and subsidies from the general fund will remain largely stable. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the county will sustain recent improvements in pension funding practices despite a weakened revenue environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material strengthening of operating reserves and liquidity

-Moderation of pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Declines in reserves beyond current expectations due to ongoing revenue pressures

-Weakening of pension contribution practices, or significant growth in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the county's debt is secured by its GOULT pledge including a dedicated property tax levy, unlimited as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

With nearly 5.2 million residents, Cook County is the second most populous county in the nation. County operations include health and human services; public safety; and general governmental functions. CCHHS, which treats patients without regard to ability to pay, operates two hospitals and 17 health centers. CCHHS also provides healthcare for detainees in the county's correctional facilities. The CCHHS system is an enterprise of the county, but is governed by a separate board.

