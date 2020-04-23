Moody's affirms A2 on MD Trans. Auth. - BWI Airport Parking Rev. Bonds; outlook is stable

NOTE: On April 24, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The third and fourth sentences of the third paragraph of the Ratings Rationale section were changed to “As a business unit of Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT, Aa1 stable), MAA does not hold a separate cash account but is funded by appropriations from the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), which in turn provides liquidity for all business units of MDOT. Therefore, these actions contemplate resources coming ultimately from appropriated sources within the TTF;” the first bullet in the Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade of the Ratings section was changed to “Indication of delay or failure to obtain appropriated resources from the Transportation Trust Fund to help offset any liquidity stress.” Revised release follows.

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirms A2 on Maryland Transportation Authority - BWI Airport Parking Revenue Bonds' $101.1 million outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

Maryland Transportation Authority - BWI Airport Parking Revenue Bonds' rating reflects the strong demand for parking at the parking facilities operated by Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) at the BWI Airport. This is directly related to the strong demand for passenger travel in a large, affluent service area that has supported enplanement and parking revenue ticket growth at BWI Airport. With the current unprecedented decline in enplanements and consequently in daily parking counts, historically strong debt service coverage ratios are expected to be much lower, but supportive of the credit. The relationship with and expectation of liquidity support from MAA are essential to the affirmation in this business environment.

While the pledge of only parking revenues presents a relatively narrow revenue stream, the parking facilities are essential to the airport operations as a competitive option of ground transportation, reflected in the long established customer trends for parking at the airport.

The strong fundamental attributes coupled with the historically strong debt service coverage have compensated the poor liquidity position of the parking revenue bonds arising from an open flow of funds structure that results in no considerable unrestricted cash. With the negative impact from coronavirus, the strong cushion of coverage is expected to decrease considerably while additional liquidity relief actions are expected to be implemented by MAA, reflecting a crucial cash liquidity support to withstand the current liquidity stress at the parking level. As a business unit of Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT, Aa1 stable), MAA does not hold a separate cash account but is funded by appropriations from the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), which in turn provides liquidity for all business units of MDOT. Therefore, these actions contemplate resources coming ultimately from appropriated sources within the TTF.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that have resulted in severe restrictions on air travel and thus cancellations of airline flights in addition to the closing of borders, mandatory quarantine measures and enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on Maryland Transportation Authority - BWI Airport Parking Revenue Bonds, in which we expect a material reduction in air travel activity at BWI Airport and consequently in daily parking counts at the airport's parking facilities, though it also incorporates the actions to be implemented by MAA in order to cover any liquidity shortfall at the parking asset level.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on expectations that MAA will successfully implement its planned actions to compensate any liquidity stress that the parking facility may face during this period of lower revenues. These actions are crucial to offset the weakness of this credit's open flow of funds feature with no considerable unrestricted cash at the asset level and also the decline in debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) compared to strong historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improved liquidity position of the MAA parking facilities

- DSCR above 4x on a sustained basis backed by a sustainable positive change in the fundamental strength of the O&D enplanement base at BWI Airport and/or of the MAA parking facilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Indication of delay or failure to obtain appropriated resources from the Transportation Trust Fund to help offset any liquidity stress

- Sustained weakened revenues and/or higher operating expenses that reduces operating margins without a mitigating mechanism to offset liquidity stress

- DSCRs below 2.5x without an improvement in the liquidity position on a sustainable basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The security package of the bonds includes: (i) pledged revenues derived from the MAA parking facilities (ii) amounts on the following reserve funds: Pledged Revenues Fund, Bond Fund, Debt Service Reserve Fund and Redemption Fund. The Debt Service Reserve Fund is cash funded at 3-prong test level.

The rate covenant requires net revenues to be at least 1.25x debt service requirements on all outstanding bonds for such fiscal year and 1.0x of the debt service requirements on all other outstanding LT indebtedness for such fiscal year.

PROFILE

The BWI Airport is owned and operated by Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA). The MAA is an agency of the State and a unit of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). The BWI Airport Parking Revenue Bonds were issued by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) on behalf of the MAA which operates BWI. The MDTA has entered into leases with the MAA, which obligates the MAA to remit parking revenues for the repayment of the debt.

The MAA parking operation counts with five types of options comprising 24,904 spaces. The hourly garage located at the terminal site consists of 5,000 spaces with 170 spaces for Valet parking, which started operations in February 2018. The airport also has daily (8,400 spaces), express (1,404 spaces) and long-term (10,100 spaces) parking facilities for which it provides shuttle bus free transportation to and from airport terminals.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Nazima

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

