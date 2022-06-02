Moody's affirms A2 on Northern Illinois Municipal Power Agency, IL's debt, outlook stable

Approximately $433 million of affected debt securities outstanding

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the A2 rating on Northern Illinois Municipal Power Agency, IL's (NIMPA)'s Electric Revenue Bonds, including $234 million Series 2016A debt with maturities through 2041, $68 million Series 2010A debt with maturities through 2040 and $104 million Series 2009C debt with maturities through 2039. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects our assessment of NIMPA's Joint Action Agency (JAA) municipal participants weighted average credit quality of 'A1.' NIMPA has three municipal electric participants, including the city of Batavia, IL (Aa1) with a 46% participant share, the city of Geneva, IL (Aa2) with a 29% share and the city of Rochelle, IL (NR) with a 25% share. NIMPA owns a 7.6% interest in the Prairie State Energy Campus, a 1,632MW coal-fired power plant, which corresponds to a 120MW offtake shared amongst its municipal participants.

The affirmation also reflects our view that NIMPA has a long time horizon and a relatively low potential addressable debt service deficit in the event Prairie State reduces production in 2038 to comply with recent environmental legislation enacted in Illinois. Considerations behind this view include the volume and timing of NIMPA's debt maturities, with $104 million of debt outstanding at the end of 2038 and final maturity of its longest-dated bonds in 2041. It also considers reserves at NIMPA, including annual debt service reserves, capital fund reserves and general reserves. NIMPA's participants have take-or-pay agreements that require them to support debt service on NIMPA's bonds irrespective of Prairie State's operating status.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the assumption that NIMPA will determine a satisfactory plan to manage its debt service in the event of a future unit closure at Prairie State. The outlook also assumes that NIMPA will continue to fully recover all of its costs from its members, which in turn are expected to maintain their credit quality to pay debt service on the bonds. The stable outlook also assumes continued satisfactory operating performance at the Prairie State plant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The weighted average credit quality of NIMPA's participants improved

- Legislative changes improve prospects for Prairie State such that it remained fully operational through NIMPA's bond maturities in 2041 or if NIMPA resolves its need for future power in an economically beneficial way.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade could occur if

- NIMPA is unable to develop an appropriate plan to address a partial closure at Prairie State well ahead of the 2035 initial compliance period - NIMPA's participant credit quality declines - Major operational disruptions occur at Prairie State.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the agency, derived from the take-or-pay power sales agreements with three municipal electric utility systems. Payments under the power sales agreements are limited obligations payable solely from the revenues of each electric system, and must be paid even if Prairie State is not operating. The power sales agreements contain a step-up provision that obligates each member to increase its entitlement share to up to 200% of their original share in case another member defaults on their obligations. The legal requirements include a weak sum-sufficient rate covenant and additional bonds test. The debt service reserve fund (DSRF) requirement varies by bond series: the 2016A bonds have a Common Bond Debt Services Reserve fund sized at the least of MADS, 125% average annual debt service, and 10% aggregate original par amount; the 2009B bonds have a $2,228,000 requirement; and the 2009C and 2010A bonds have an Alternate Bond Reserve fund sized at 67% of annual debt service.

PROFILE

NIMPA is a joint municipal electric power agency created May 24, 2004. NIMPA's members include the three electric enterprises of the Illinois municipalities of Batavia, Geneva and Rochelle. Prairie State is the only power generation asset in which NIMPA currently has an ownership share. NIMPA has sold all of its rights to capacity and energy from Prairie State pursuant to take-or-pay power sales agreements with each of the Members.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68329. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

