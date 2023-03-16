Moody's affirms A2 rating of Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission's (MJMEUC) Power Supply System Revenue Bonds (MoPEP Facilities)

Approximately $100 million of outstanding bonds affected

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the A2 rating of Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission's ("MJMEUC"), d/b/a Missouri Electric Commission ("MEC") Power Supply System Revenue Bonds (MoPEP Facilities). The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating affirmation reflects the weighted average credit quality of and revenue diversification provided by MEC's 35 member MoPEP power pool which comprises of municipal electric distribution utilities based in Missouri. The rating applies to the security pledge of the net revenues derived from the MoPEP power pool, and whose payments to MEC are on an all-requirements "take or pay" basis and covers the debt service payments associated with the MoPEP Facilities' bonds. The MoPEP pool power purchase agreements among MEC and each MoPEP pool power purchaser, require the allocation of expenses, including debt service, and is calculated based on a combination of each pool power purchaser's proportion of coincident peak load, capacity, and energy consumed. Pursuant to the pool Power Purchase Agreement, each pool power purchaser is obligated to pay the MoPEP power pool's monthly charges based on each such purchaser's allocable share of MJMEUC's direct costs, including debt service, related to the operations of the MoPEP power pool, whether or not such purchaser takes power.

The rating also reflects MEC's timely cost recovery mechanism with advance monthly billing to its members, which provides more certain cash flow and a financial cushion. The rating further incorporates the MoPEP power pool's sound liquidity position that has grown in step with its risk profile over the years, as well as its higher leverage related to its interest in multiple relatively new assets. MEC's liquidity profile reflects both cash on hand and its $75 million bank line of credit. Maintenance of strong liquidity is important to the rating given MEC's exposure to purchased power contracts for a proportion of the MoPEP power pool's supply needs and in view of potential outage risks associated with its mainly coal fired owned generation capacity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the risk diversification provided by the 35 member MoPEP power pool participants and based on Moody's view that MEC will effectively manage the required MoPEP power pool's power supply mix while ensuring its financial metrics remain consistent with the existing rating level and continues to maintain a strong liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The rating could be upgraded if the weighted average credit quality of the member participants improves considerably, the Moody's adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) ratio exceeds 1.5x on a consistent basis, the internal days cash on hand substantially exceed 150 days on a sustained basis and a consistent decline in total leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The rating could be subject to downward pressure if the weighted average credit quality of the MoPEP power pool declines considerably, the financial metrics deteriorate such that the Moody's adjusted DSC ratio is consistently below 1.15x; and total cash and available bank line liquidity reflects a level below 90 days on a sustained basis, and total leverage significantly increases from current levels.

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenues pledged to the MoPEP Facilities' bonds, are secured by the net revenues of MEC's power supply system, which includes all revenues and expenses associated with operating the all-requirements MoPEP power pool. However, the security excludes the net revenues related to MEC's ownership in the Prairie State, Iatan 2, and Plum Point projects,and revenues associated with the proportion of MEC's ownership levels in these projects which are dedicated to the MoPEP pool members. The revenues associated with MEC's ownership in Prairie State, Iatan 2 and Plum Point projects are pledged separately to the respective project specific revenue bonds.

The security provisions also include an Indenture required debt service reserve fund (DSRF) for additional bond holder protection. The DSRF is sized based upon a standard three prong test.

PROFILE

The Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (d/b/a Missouri Electric Commission) is a joint action agency of the State of Missouri which was created by certain of its current members to secure, by joint action among themselves, or by contract with other utilities, an adequate, reliable and economical supply of electric capacity and energy requirements to a membership of 71 municipally-owned retail electric systems. MEC supplies electric capacity and energy requirements to a subset of 35 of its members through the operation of the Missouri Public Energy Pool #1 ("MoPEP"). The MoPEP power pool had a coincident peak load of 525.9 MW for the calendar year 2021, and currently has a coincident peak load of 531.0 MW for the calendar year 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mahasen Senanayake

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

