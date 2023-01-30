Moody's affirms A2 rating on San Jose (CA) Airport Enterprise; stable outlook

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on San Jose (CA) Airport Enterprise's approximately $1.0 billion airport revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the extended but improving traffic recovery at the airport, with current passenger levels close to FY 2017 levels; solid near-term financial flexibility in the form of healthy liquidity, significant COVID relief grants to mitigate rates and charges, restructured debt service and modest planned capital investment; and our expectation that the airport's large, dynamic and affluent service area economy will continue to generate solid demand for air travel over time. Flexibility will diminish as COVID relief grants are used and debt service increases over the next two years, but we expect ongoing traffic recovery will bolster revenue and allow the airport to maintain airline CPE near its target levels, which remain competitive with regional airports. A hybrid airline agreement in place through 2029 along with manageable planned capital spending further support stable financial performance. The airport continues to evaluate a large scale terminal expansion, which would likely meaningfully increase debt and airline CPE, but the lowered traffic level defers immediate need for the expansion and we expect the project will be managed to ensure financial metrics are sustained at competitive and resilient levels.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that traffic will continue to recover, approaching FY 2018 enplanement levels by the end of FY 2023. The airport entered FY 2023 with healthy liquidity, consisting of over 600 days cash on hand and $49 million of COVID relief grants, which along with lowered debt service provide good flexibility to navigate the ongoing recovery. Near-term capital spending is manageable and the hybrid airline agreement in place supports cost recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Liquidity maintained in excess of 600 days cash on hand and net revenue DSCR maintained in excess of 1.25x

-Debt per O&D enplaned passenger below $150

-Increased clarity on the size, cost and schedule of Phase 2 development

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Debt per O&D above $300

-Days cash on hand below 300

-Airline costs rise rapidly and significantly and are maintained at uncompetitive levels relative to regional airports

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net revenues of the airport. The debt service reserve fund requirement relating to the 2021 Series A Bonds and 2021 Series B Bonds is the lesser of maximum annual debt service on all General Account Bonds and Additional Bonds or the amount permitted to be held within the General Account of the Bond Reserve Fund by the arbitrage bond regulations issued by the United Stated Department of the Treasury. The debt service reserve fund requirement relating to the 2021 Series C Bonds is the lesser of maximum annual debt service on the 2021 Series C Bonds, 125% of average annual debt service on the 2021 Series C Bonds, or 10% of the par amount of the 2021 Series C Bonds.

The master trust agreement prescribes a rate maintenance covenant that is relatively liberal. The rate covenant requires that net revenues plus any Other Available Funds equal at least 1.25x annual debt service. Other Available Funds include balances in the rolling coverage account, net remaining revenues of the airport, unspent bond proceeds and certain amounts of Customer Facility Charges (CFCs). The rate covenant also allows for net revenues plus other available funds (excluding, however, rolling coverage and any amounts not generated from actual cash receipts during the fiscal year unless otherwise budgeted and included in airline rates and charges for that fiscal year), equal at least 1.00x annual debt service. The rate covenant is balanced by a provision in the airline agreement for signatory airlines to pay extraordinary coverage protection equal to 1.25x debt service.

PROFILE

The San Jose Airport Enterprise, acting through the City of San Jose, owns and operates the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), a medium hub, O&D airport located four miles north of downtown San Jose. The airport facilities include two 11,000 x 150 ft. runways, 1,018,809 square ft. of terminal space, 36 gates (36 equipped with loading bridges), and a Federal Inspection Service (FIS) facility.

