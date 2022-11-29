Moody's affirms A2 ratings of NATS (En Route) PLC; changes outlook to stable from negative

London, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating as well as the A2 rating on the senior unsecured amortizing notes due 2031 and senior unsecured bullet bonds due 2033 of NATS (En Route) PLC (NATS) and changed the outlook to stable from negative. Concurrently, NATS' a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has been affirmed.

Today's action follows the publication of initial proposals by the United Kingdom (UK)'s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the economic regulator for the UK air traffic control services provided by NATS, for the upcoming five-year regulatory period, commencing on 1 January 2023 (NR23). [1]

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stabilisation of NATS's outlook reflects that credit metrics, in particular net debt to regulated asset base (RAB), which – on Moody's adjusted basis – stood at just under 63% at March 2022, is expected to improve over the NR23 regulatory period amid forecast traffic growth, as well as recovery of under-collected charges arising from the coronavirus pandemic, over the next 10 years. Whilst there remain significant uncertainties around the current macroeconomic environment and evolution of ongoing traffic recovery, near-term interest rates and inflation, Moody's expects that latest developments will be taken into account in the final proposals for the NR23 period due in spring 2023. The CAA's initial proposals will determine charging levels for FY 2023, and any changes between final and initial proposals will be trued up.

Traffic risk remains mitigated by the regulated nature of NATS's services, in particular a volume risk sharing mechanism, which allows the company to recover cash flow lost due to lower traffic volumes. Aside from recouping the under-recoveries of the 2020-22 period over the coming ten years, the CAA confirmed the overarching principles of the existing traffic risk sharing (TRS) mechanism. Under the updated TRS mechanism, NATS will bear in full any related profit or loss caused by deviation in traffic volumes by less than +/-2% of each year's base forecast. If the deviation in traffic volume is in the range between +/- 2% and +/-10%, 70% of the over-(or under-)recovered cash flows will be reflected in a lower (or higher) unit rate with a two-year lag. If actual traffic volumes exceed the forecast by more than 10%, the additional cash flow earned shall be fully returned to airspace users via unit rate adjustment in year 2, while any under-collection due to a fall in traffic beyond 10% of forecast would now be recoverable from airspace users equally in years 3 and 4. This risk-sharing mechanism effectively limits NATS's revenue exposure to a maximum potential of 4.4% of regulated income, a significant risk mitigant and credit positive for the company.

Moody's base case scenario for NR23 reflects the CAA's initial proposals, but considers a higher inflation and interest rate environment than the CAA's base case. The regulator did acknowledge that higher interest and inflation rates would have to be reflected in an alternative allowed return, and Moody's expects that the final proposals will reflect more recent market developments. The rating agency's base case applies the CAA's high inflation assumptions from the initial proposals and the associated alternative allowed return of 3.05% (RPI-stripped, vanilla) as well as higher outturn staff and pension costs than outlined in the CAA's base assumptions to reflect the risk that NATS may not be able to reduce these in line with the CAA's expectations. The risk of under-performing regulatory allowances for certain operating cost items may be elevated in a higher inflation environment, because the CAA suggested that it would expect wage growth to remain below overall headline inflation, which may result in lower real cost allowances for staff and pension costs in particular. Under these assumptions, NATS's net debt to RAB ratio would fall from the current 63% towards 45-50% by the end of the NR23 period, with an average around 50%. Funds from operations (FFO)/debt is expected to remain at least in the mid- to high teens in percentage terms and improve over the period. The initial proposals include revenue profiling to ensure charges remain lower in the initial years when traffic is still recovering. While this will boost certain metrics in later years to the detriment of the early years, Moody's will look through this volatility in assessing NATS's financial risk profile. The forecast metrics and trajectory for improvement are underpinning the change to a stable outlook, despite ongoing uncertainty.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

The A2 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings positively reflect NATS's typically stable cash flow generation from its essential monopoly air traffic services, provided under a well-established and predictable regulatory regime, and the company's moderate financial leverage and solid liquidity position.

NATS is the monopoly provider of en-route air navigation services through the UK airspace and the airspace that covers part of the North Atlantic Ocean that is delegated to the UK for air traffic control purposes. This makes the company a provider of a critical aviation service not just for the UK but also for transatlantic flights to and from Europe and North America. NATS provides its services in accordance with a licence granted by the UK Government. The provisions of the regulatory framework, as set out in the licence, include a requirement for the financial ring-fencing of the regulated entity from the remainder of the wider NATS group.

In particular, NATS is subject to a regulatory gearing cap, whereby the company would be prohibited from paying dividends or making any cash payments to affiliates if its ratio of net debt to RAB exceeded 65%. In addition, in each year, in which gearing is expected to exceed a 60% monitoring threshold, NATS would have to provide an explanation for such increase in leverage to the regulator. These metrics also provide the framework for management's financial and dividend policies and enable the company to maintain a more balanced financial profile than exhibited by some of its more highly leveraged UK regulated utility peers in the water and energy sectors.

Under Moody's methodology for government-related issuers, NATS's A2 ratings also reflect the company's standalone credit quality, expressed as a BCA of a3 and a one-notch uplift based on an assumption of moderate support from the government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative) and moderate default dependence. Moody's assessment of moderate support reflects (1) the 49% ownership of the wider NATS group by the UK Government but the lack of any evidence of formal or informal tangible credit support; (2) the high economic importance of the services provided by the company in the UK but probably minimal impact on the credit profile and standing of the government if NATS were to default on its debt obligations; and (3) the modest propensity for government bailouts in the UK in general terms. Moderate dependence recognises that a modest percentage of NATS's revenues are received from the UK Government (from the provision of support services to the UK Ministry of Defence), and that factors other than domestic economic performance could have a material impact on NATS, such as the propensity for international travellers to visit the UK by air, and the substantial amount of non-UK air traffic that transits through the UK airspace.

LIQUIDITY AND COVENANTS

NATS's liquidity remains strong, acting as a key mitigant against lower traffic volumes and associated under-collected regulated cash flows. In April 2021, the company issued GBP750 million of new bonds to repay all its previously outstanding debt, including any drawn amounts under facilities. These notes are senior unsecured obligations and do not include any financial covenants. In addition to the notes, the company entered into a GBP450 million syndicated bridge loan facility (maturing in May 2024) to facilitate funding of necessary future investments. Moody's expects that the company will replace this facility with a new debt instrument prior to FYE March 2023.

Finally, NATS has access to a GBP400 million three-year (plus two one-year extension options, resulting in an ultimate maturity in May 2026) revolving credit facility. As at March 2022, this facility was GBP200 million drawn and is expected to remain GBP200-250m drawn throughout FY 2022/23. The bank facilities include a gearing financial covenant, calculated as net debt to RAB at 85%, and Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom against this even under future traffic downside scenarios.

Overall, the available funds will provide ample liquidity over the next 18-24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the uncertainty around macroeconomic developments, their potential knock-on effect on traffic evolution and a still to be finalised regulatory settlement for the upcoming period, a rating upgrade is currently unlikely. However, a sustained improvement in credit metrics, in particular FFO to debt persistently above the high-teens in percentage terms (excluding revenue profiling) and Moody's adjusted net debt to RAB permanently below the low-50s in percentage terms could exert upward rating pressure.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) it appeared likely that air traffic volumes remained subdued and this was not adequately reflected in the NR23 regulatory settlement, thus negatively affecting the company's ability to recover its allowed revenue for a prolonged period; (2) NATS failed to maintain an adequate liquidity profile to mitigate working capital fluctuations from traffic volatility; (3) the final settlement for NR23 resulted in an increase in regulatory or business risk for the company; or (4) credit metrics were to weaken on a sustained basis. Specifically, downward pressure could result from a material deterioration in NATS's financial profile, such that Moody's adjusted net debt to RAB was to increase to persistently above 65% excluding any accounting pension deficit or 70% including such obligations; and FFO to debt fell persistently below the mid-teens in percentage terms (ignoring any revenue profiling).

In addition, albeit currently not expected, (1) a shift towards a less prudent financial policy through increasing distributions in a period of macroeconomic uncertainty; (2) a significant downward adjustment to the credit quality of the UK Government; or (3) a reduction in Moody's assumed extraordinary support by the UK Government, inter alia, through a significant decrease in its shareholdings in NATS Holdings Limited, NATS's immediate parent, (and NATS itself) at any point in the future, could also exert downward rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

CORPORATE PROFILE

NATS (En Route) PLC is the monopoly-provider of en-route air traffic services in the UK airspace. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of NATS Holdings Limited, which also provides unregulated air traffic management services -- via its indirect subsidiary NATS (Services) Limited -- to the majority of the UK's key airports.

NATS Holdings is currently owned 48.9% by the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 negative), 41.9% by the Airline Group Limited (AGL), 4.2% by LHR Airports Limited and 5% by an employee share trust. On top of the ordinary share in NATS, the UK Government also maintains a special share, providing it with certain defensive rights, including a limitation on shareholdings of 15% or more of the shares which carry voting rights should NATS shares become listed. NATS's second largest shareholder AGL is owned 49.9% by the Universities Superannuation Scheme, one of the largest pension schemes in the UK, 16.6% by British Airways, Plc (Ba2 negative), 13.2% by easyJet Plc (Baa3 stable), 13.2% by the Pension Protection Fund and 7.1% by other airlines.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://publicapps.caa.co.uk/docs/33/CAP2934%20NR23%20IPs%20Main%20document.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

