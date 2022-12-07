Moody's affirms A2 ratings of Resona Bank and Saitama Resona Bank; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A2 long-term bank deposit ratings of Resona Bank, Limited and Saitama Resona Bank, Limited (collectively the Resona banks), which are both subsidiaries of Resona Holdings, Inc.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Resona banks' baa1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and Adjusted BCAs.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Resona banks' ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the two banks will maintain their strong loan quality and liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are counterbalanced by the two banks' improved but still modest capitalization and recovering but weak profitability.

The BCAs of the two Resona banks are at the same level based on Moody's assessment that: (1) the two banks are closely interconnected and under the management of Resona Holdings; (2) their capital management is centralized at the holding company; and (3) they have close inter-bank support relationships. Therefore, the Resona banks' BCAs reflect Moody's overall assessment of Resona Holdings on a group consolidated basis.

Resona Holdings' strong loan quality is demonstrated by its low and stable nonperforming loan ratio. This strength is partially offset by the group's high, but improving loan concentration in the real estate sector and moderate exposure to interest rate risk in its investment securities portfolio. The group's loan quality could worsen if energy and commodity prices remain high, because they would weaken the debt repayment capability of domestically oriented businesses.

Resona Holdings' liquidity profile is strong, supported by a strong deposit franchise. The group's loan-to-deposit ratio has also been stable. Cash at the Bank of Japan, as well as investments in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and municipal bonds, comprise the majority of the two banks' liquid assets.

Moody's expects the group to maintain the current modest capitalization. Although Resona Holdings will continue to generate internal capital, it also plans to efficiently use its capital by expanding its businesses, which will gradually increase its risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and strain its capitalization growth.

Conversely, the increase in RWAs will support an improvement in Resona Holdings' still-weak profitability. In addition, the group's reduced operating expenses through digitization and optimization of human resources allocation, as well as lower credit costs and gradually increasing fee income, will also boost its profitability. The group's credit costs had risen over the past three years due to the group's conservative reserving during the pandemic and write-offs for large single borrowers.

The two banks' Adjusted BCAs are also at baa1 because Moody's has not incorporated any affiliate support in the rating.

The Resona banks' A2 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from the two banks' BCAs of baa1. The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable), in times of need, given the two banks' importance as subsidiaries of Resona Holdings, a systemically important financial group that operates across Japan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Resona banks' ratings if Resona Holdings increases its group profitability on a sustained basis without significantly raising risks amid difficult operating conditions.

Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings if (1) Resona Holdings' tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), or TCE ratio, falls below 8%; (2) group profitability reduces further; (3) asset quality deteriorates; or (4) liquidity decreases because of a higher reliance on market funds or investments in less-liquid assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Issuer: Resona Bank, Limited

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa1

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa1

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A2, outlook remains stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A1(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Outlook remains stable

Issuer: Saitama Resona Bank, Limited

- BCA: affirmed at baa1

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa1

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A2 , outlook remains stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A1(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Outlook remains stable

