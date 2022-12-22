Moody's affirms A2 ratings on Philadelphia (City of) PA Airport Enterprise's revenue bonds; outlook remains stable

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the A2 ratings on Philadelphia (City of) PA Airport Enterprise's outstanding revenue bonds in the amount of $1.5 billion. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Philadelphia (City of) PA Airport Enterprise's A2 revenue bonds reflects Philadelphia International Airport's (PHL) fundamentally strong market position for travel in the Philadelphia metropolitan region and hub airport for connecting traffic and transatlantic gateway by American Airlines.

The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation of continuing sound coverage and leverage levels going forward. The rating affirmation considers the airport's improved liquidity position despite the weaker than average enplanement recovery, mostly driven by its exposure to international travelers (13% of pre-COVID enplanements). As of fiscal 2021, the airport had around 482 days of liquidity, up from 324 days in 2020. Liquidity is expected to remain strong as the airport system still benefits from approximately $115 million of federal relief grants available to apply to rates and charges with the airlines as needed and also due to lower debt service costs stemming from the defeasance of Philadelphia Parking Authority's outstanding bonds.

The A2 rating assumes the airport's new use and lease agreement (AULA) with signatory airlines will continue to apply a cost center residual rate methodology. The AULA expired on June 30, 2022, and the airport is currently in negotiation of a new agreement, though major changes are not expected. The airport is also in the process of developing an updated capital program, although it does not anticipate a significant increase from the last program approved in 2021. The airport's capital program is modest and the approximate $466.4 million of debt expected through FY 2026 would not have a material impact on total leverage levels given the front-loaded debt service profile. Also, most of the projects are related to state of good repairs and could be deferred if traffic recovery is below the expectation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is predicated on our view that credit metrics will remain sound, supported by timely cost recovery, modest and flexible capital plan amid slower than average enplanement recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-A significant positive change in market position and/or traffic and revenue growth well above the current projection

-Liquidity improving to more than 600 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Longer-term negative shift in enplanements reflecting a changed market position

-Unexpected, unrecovered expenses that further decrease liquidity

-Capital plan results in substantial increases in debt above currently projected levels in the medium term

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues. Bondholders also benefit from a rate covenant of 100% of net O&M and 150% of debt service on GARBs in a given year or 100% of O&M, debt service on GARBs, debt service on GO bonds issued for airport improvements, and subordinate obligations secured by amounts available for debt service. There is also a debt service reserve fund, funded to the standard three-prong test.

PROFILE

The Philadelphia Airport System is owned by the City of Philadelphia and operated by the city's Division of Aviation. It is comprised of Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and its general aviation reliever airport, Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE). PHL is located approximately eight miles southwest of downtown Philadelphia and is classified by the FAA as a large hub airport based on enplanements. It has operated as an American Airlines hub since the merger with US Airways in 2015, which had been the dominant carrier since the 1980s. PHL's terminal complex is located north of the two main runways and includes seven terminals, each with a concourse; a landside building for ticketing, check-in, and security; and a separate baggage claim building. The complex is approximately 3.3 million square feet and contains 126 aircraft gates. Approximately 150,000 square feet of terminals have been developed for concessions. PHL's airfield consists of four runways - two main, parallel runways, a shorter crosswind runway and a commuter runway - as well as taxiways and apron parking. The runways system is capable of handling the largest commercial aircrafts operated by the signatory airlines.

