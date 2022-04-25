Moody's affirms A2/A3 on LFUCG, KY's Transient Room Tax Rev. Bonds; outlook revised to stable

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, KY's (LFUCG) Transient Room Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A (Lexington Center Corporation Project) and the A3 rating on the Transient Room Tax Revenue Bonds, Subordinate Series 2018B (Lexington Center Corporation Project). The bonds are issued through the Kentucky Bond Development Corporation by the Lexington Center Corporation, a component unit of LFUCG. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating on the senior lien bonds reflects the limited nature of the pledge, the strong tax base and sound legal covenants. The rating also incorporates significant increases in pledged revenues in fiscal 2022 that will provide adequate MADS coverage. The subordinate bonds are rated one notch off of the senior lien given the subordinate nature of the pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that pledged revenues will continue to rebound following sizable declines during the pandemic given the tax base's position as a regional economic center and tourist destination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increases in pledged revenues leading to strengthened coverage

- Significant tax base expansion and improved income metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in pledged revenues and coverage

- Additional debt issuances

LEGAL SECURITY

The Transient Room Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2018A are secured by a senior lien on a 4% transient room tax levied on the rent of rooms in hotels, motels and similar lodging, including short-term rentals within LFUCG.

The Transient Room Tax Revenue Bonds, Subordinate Series 2018B are secured by a subordinate lien on a 4% transient room tax levied on the rent of rooms in hotels, motels and similar lodging, including short-term rentals within LFUCG.

The bonds are additionally secured by debt service reserve funds which are currently funded with cash at maximum annual debt service.

PROFILE

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) is an important regional economic center located in the bluegrass region of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable), approximately 85 miles east of Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Government (Aa1 stable). LFUCG encompasses 285.5 square miles and has a 2018 population of 318,734 according to the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey.

Lexington Center Corporation (LCC) is an instrumentality of LFUCG created in 1974 as a Kentucky non-stock, nonprofit corporation. The LCC is responsible for creating, financing, developing and overseeing the construction, management and operation of Rupp Arena, the Lexington Opera House, Lexington Convention Center, the Shops at Lexington Center, Triangle Park, and other appurtenances and related improvements collectively referred to as the Lexington Center. The LCC is governed by a board of directors composed of thirteen directors, as may be appointed by the Mayor with the advice and consent of the Urban County Council to serve as directors of the Corporation.

The Kentucky Bond Development Corporation is a nonprofit corporation created pursuant to Sections 273.161 through 273.390, inclusive, and Chapter 103 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes and an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement dated September 19, 2014 (the "Interlocal Agreement") among several public agencies, including LFUCG.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lauren Von Bargen

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

