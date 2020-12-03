Moody's affirms A2/P-1 deposit rating of Bank of Communications; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed (1) the long-term A2 local-currency and foreign-currency bank deposit ratings, and (2) the short-term P-1 local-currency and foreign-currency bank deposit ratings of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BoCom). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa3.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the Chinese government's willingness and capacity to support BoCom will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months; and that BoCom's asset quality, capital and profitability will remain roughly stable during this period.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BoCom's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that although the bank faces cyclical pressure on its profitability, asset quality and capitalization because of the shock from coronavirus, these financial metrics will improve over the medium term as China's economy recovers. In addition, the bank has adequate liquidity with a reduced reliance on market funding in recent years, and continues to enjoy a very high level of government support.

BoCom's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio, adjusted for bad debt disposal, is likely to stabilize in the coming 12-18 months. The bank has higher exposure to credit card receivables relative to its total assets than other state-owned banks, and thus was more hard-hit from the outbreak in the first half of 2020. But its credit card-related NPL ratio should return to a more normalized level on the back of the economic recovery and a stabilizing unemployment rate in China.

That said, new NPL formation amid slower economic growth and structural adjustments in the Chinese economy will remain a key risk to BoCom's asset quality. The bank has largely dealt with the aftermath of the previous credit expansion following the 2007-08 Global Financial Crisis.

BoCom's Tangible Common Equity (TCE) capital ratio should remain above 10.0%, because its risk-weighted assets growth should slow down after accelerated growth in the first three quarters of 2020, and come in line with internal capital generation capacity over next 12-18 months. Meanwhile, the bank's strategy of balancing growth in its corporate and retail banking segments will make its asset portfolio somewhat less capital intensive.

Moody's expects BoCom's profitability, as measured by net income/tangible assets, to remain above 0.6% in the next 12-18 months, which is weaker than the average for the large state-owned banks due to its relatively high funding costs. Its profitability has dropped more than that of state-owned banks this year, because of its slower decline in cost-to-income ratio and higher increase in credit costs. However, as the pressure on the banks' asset risk subsides, we expect its credit costs and thus profitability will also stabilize.

The bank's reliance on market funding has been declining in recent years given stricter regulation on interbank activity and its growing deposit base. Its market funding to tangible banking assets declined to 21.2% at the end of June 2020 from 24.7% at the end of 2018. The bank has adequate liquid resources, which amounted to 41.2% of its tangible banking assets at the end of June 2020, sufficient to cover its market funds.

BoCom's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. BoCom's baa3 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach to rating BoCom's debt securities and assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result, BoCom's deposit ratings, counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted by four notches.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on BoCom's deposit ratings could arise if the Chinese government's capability or willingness to support the bank strengthens or if its BCA is upgraded.

BoCom's BCA could experience upward pressure if China's credit conditions improve, as indicated by a strong economic recovery supported by less intensive credit growth. Moody's could also upgrade BoCom's BCA if (1) its reliance on market funding, as measured by market funds/tangible banking assets, decreases; (2) the bank's capitalization strengthens, with its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently above 11.0%; and (3) the bank's profitability improves, with its net incomes/tangible assets ratio consistently above 0.8%.

Downward pressure on BoCom's deposit ratings could arise if the Chinese government's capability or willingness to support the bank weakens or if its BCA is downgraded.

BoCom's BCA could experience downward pressure if the operating environment weakens significantly, whereby China's economic growth moderates further or corporate financial leverage continues to increase. Moody's could also downgrade BoCom's BCA if (1) the bank's capitalization weakens, with its Core Tier 1 capital ratio consistently below 9.0%; (2) the bank's profitability, as measured by net income/tangible assets, consistently below 0.3%, which could stem from much weaker asset quality; and/or (3) its reliance on market funding increases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets consistently above 30%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a state-owned commercial bank in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, the bank reported total assets of RMB10.8 trillion as of 30 September 2020.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yulia Wan, +86 (21) 2057-4017.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. HK Branch

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Azure Orbit International Finance Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Azure Orbit III International Finance Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

