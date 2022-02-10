Moody's affirms A3 rating on Cleveland Public Power, OH's System Revenue Bond ratings

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A3 ratings on Cleveland Public Power (CPP), OH's Public Power System Revenue Bonds, totaling approximately $171 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating is based on CPP's continued stable financial profile and efforts to reduce costs, increased customer base through system expansion, and expectation that financial metrics will remain stable.

CPP's customers have retail options for energy which provides them choices between traditional bundled distribution and energy service from CPP or bundled or unbundled service from Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (CEI; Baa2 negative), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (Ba1 positive), or generation service from other suppliers. The competitive dynamics as well as high poverty rates in the service area generally constrain CPP's ability to raise rates.

Going forward CPP's financial profile would be dependent on whether it is able to stabilize its power supply costs given its challenges in increasing rates. Potential revenue upside from customer sales in areas previously constrained due to lack of substation capacity, and the addition of commercial customers, will help CPP in maintaining its financial metrics, though additional energy sales will be somewhat softened by energy efficiency measures. The A3 rating also considers CPP's continued ability to gain customers from CEI as a positive. Relative rate bills have diverged in recent years, with CPP now more costly, but this gap is expected to narrow. CPP is also carrying out a facility assessment, and its current expectations are for the issuance of approximately $45 million of new debt in 2024 in support of its new capital program.

The rating also incorporates the ongoing cost management measures to defer the increase in power supply costs payable to American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP; A1 stable) relating to long term generation contracts from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2020, so as to coincide with the savings generated from replacement of higher cost market contracts with lower cost contracts. Also, factored in the rating is the diversified generation mix, which has as much as 21% capacity from hydro resources and only 8% from coal, reducing the potential for an increase in environmental compliance costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that effective cost management, the initiatives to acquire new customers, plans for system improvements, and the savings from a 2020 refunding will result in stable financial metrics over the next few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) sustained above 1.50

- Improved and certain market share relative to CEI

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of fixed obligation charge coverage below 1.1 times reflecting difficulty in managing higher costs of power and implementing rate increases because of competition from CEI

- Weakening of liquidity below 100 days of cash on a three year average basis

- Weakened market share should CEI achieve unexpected gains in new customers

- Renegotiated power supply contracts that lead to a significant increase in the system's fixed purchased power costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The existing bonds are secured by the net revenues of the electric system. The rate covenant is 1.25 times annual debt service. The additional bonds test for new money borrowing requires net revenues in any 12 consecutive month period during the preceding 24 months to provide 1.25 times maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage on the existing and additional debt. The additional bonds test for refunding issues limits new MADS to 1.1 times existing MADS.

Outstanding bonds, including Series 2008B-2, Series 2016, Series 2018, and Series 2020, are secured by the net revenues of the electric system but are not secured by a Debt Service Reserve Fund. The 2008B-2 bonds however do have a special reserve fund, funded with a surety policy from National Public Finance Guarantee Corp (NPFGC; Baa2 Negative).

The city has amended the Fourteenth Supplemental Indenture to change the definition of operating expenses in the original indenture to exclude any accrued unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities. The purpose of the proposed amendment is to prevent, Statement No. 68 of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board and resulting changes in, generally accepted accounting principles related to the accounting treatment of accrued unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities, from causing changes in the manner in which net revenues are computed under the indenture for purposes of the rate covenant and the additional bonds test.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/a

PROFILE

CPP, owned and operated by the City of Cleveland (GOLT rated A1, stable), serves around 74,457 customers located within the city limits. CPP has distribution facilities in about 66% of the geographical area of the city, primarily on the east side. The system consists of four 138kV interconnections that feed 33 substations in the city. Rates are set by the city's Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and fourteen department heads appointed by the mayor, and approved by the seventeen member City Council. While rates are not subject to state regulation, competition from CEI prevents monopolistic control and rate setting.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

