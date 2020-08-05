Moody's affirms A3 rating on Jacksonville State University Foundation's (AL) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 rating on Jacksonville State University Foundation's approximately $43 million of outstanding revenue bonds issued by the Public Education Building Authority of Jacksonville. The outlook is stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of Jacksonville State University Foundation's A3 rating reflects the underlying credit quality of the both Jacksonville State University (A2 stable) and the Foundation, and our expectations that adequate liquidity and operating performance will enable the entities to maintain operations and debt service payments. The affirmation also takes into account the strategic importance of the project for the university, alignment between the university and foundation, a service agreement between the university and the foundation that serves as the effective source of payment for debt service, and the evidenced commitment of the university to ensure debt service is covered even as it confronts uncertainty associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is predicated on our expectations that the university will continue to maintain strong gross coverage of debt service, enabling it to make timely payments to the foundation under the services agreement and for the foundation to pay debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in university operating revenue combined with robust operating performance

- Substantial growth of flexible reserves at both the foundation and the university combined

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating performance or material erosion of liquidity at the university or foundation

- Material growth in leverage at either the university or foundation

- Interruption of services agreement between the university and foundation

LEGAL SECURITY

While the bonds are guaranteed by foundation, the foundation has no substantial unrestricted assets other than the project.

Debt service is therefore dependent on the Services Agreement with the university, which runs through 2062. The Services Agreement states that the fees paid from JSU to the foundation shall constitute a general obligation of JSU payable from all sources lawfully available to the university. However, while all legally available revenues are pledged, the payment obligation is subordinate to existing fee and tuition bonds that have received pledges to these monies. The foundation holds more than $20 million of the university's endowment, a majority of which is restricted, but a portion could be re-designated by the board to support debt service.

If the Services Agreement is terminated for any reason, JSU must pay the foundation a termination fee in an amount equal to the greater of (a) the fair market value of the project, or (b) the outstanding principal amount of the Series 2017 Project Bonds plus accrued interest through the date of termination. If JSU and the foundation cannot agree upon the fixed fee for any annual period, the fixed fee for such annual period will be in an amount equal to 105% of the fixed fee for the prior annual period. Annual payments due from JSU under the Services Agreement will be sufficient to cover the debt service, operating expenses and reserve requirements of the project. At the end of the term of the ground leases, or as soon as the financing is repaid, the ground leases will terminate and the improvements will revert to the University.

PROFILE

Organized in 1978 as an independent, nonprofit 501c3 corporation, The Jacksonville State University Foundation is structurally separate from Jacksonville State University and is governed by a board of directors. The JSU Foundation is operated exclusively for the benefit of Jacksonville State University.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

