Rating Action:

Moody's affirms A3 rating on NY MTA's Transportation Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

23 Sep 2022

$22.5 billion of TRB bonds affected

New York, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 rating on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY's (MTA) $22.5 billion of outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. Moody's has also affirmed the MIG 2 on MTA's $1 billion of outstanding Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes and the Baa2 rating the Moynihan Station Project TIFIA Loan issued by the New York State Urban Development Corporation d/b/a Empire State Development's (ESD). The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating on Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Transportation Revenue Bonds is based on the system's essential service to a vast and economically robust service area and strong political and financial support from New York State (Aa1 stable), New York City (Aa2 stable) and the Government of the United States of America (Aaa stable), which have been instrumental in supporting the credit through the coronavirus pandemic and recovery. Due to this support and robust growth in dedicated tax revenues, MTA's financial position will remain relatively stable through fiscal 2024 as it draws upon its remaining federal stimulus aid.

Due to the structural increase in remote work, MTA's forecast for its "new normal" ridership level has dropped to 80% of pre-COVID levels by FY2026. As a result, MTA's large structural budget gap will remain 16% of budget, and the authority will exhaust its federal stimulus aid a year earlier than previously forecasted. In addition, budget gaps could grow if ridership recovery underperforms, future fare increases are deferred or canceled, upcoming collective bargaining agreements exceed plan, and/or high inflation or a weakening economy depress dedicated tax collections. MTA's high leverage position will remain well-above pre-COVID levels due to reduced revenues and new borrowing, and debt service costs will grow steadily to meet substantial capital and debt plans. Future borrowing needs may include refinancing its 2020 deficit financing notes in late 2023 and funding its $55 billion 2020-2024 capital program, which will ramp up after FY2026.

The MIG 2 rating on the BANs reflects the expectation that MTA will have adequate market access at BAN maturity given the TRB's satisfactory long-term credit quality and MTA's status as a sophisticated, frequent issuer of bonds and notes and its strong relationships with a diverse investor base. The MIG 2 rating also considers MTA's large short-term debt load that increases refinancing risks, as well as recently increased capital market costs that indicate somewhat higher market access constraints. Lastly, the MIG 2 factors MTA's liquidity pressure from coronavirus-related revenue losses, which could reduce the availability of internal liquidity to redeem BANs in the event of a market dislocation at maturity.

The Baa2 rating on the Moynihan Station Project TIFIA Loan relies on the credit strength provided by the MTA's absolute and unconditional obligation to make advances to replenish the project's debt service reserve account, while also incorporating various project-specific risks. The loan will be primarily repaid from payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) paid by the developers and commercial tenants of the redeveloped space. MTA's obligation to make DSRA Advances will cover regularly scheduled debt service payments until at least 2033, which extends past the construction and initial operating phase. The DSRA Advance obligation is subordinate to MTA's own debt, and on parity with its general operating expenses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the significant improvement in MTA's budget flexibility and liquidity position for the next 18-24 months, due to its receipt of substantial federal aid for coronavirus relief and recovery. However, we expect that once federal aid has been exhausted, MTA's significant budget pressures will return due to the slow, incomplete ridership and revenue recovery, unless it makes material adjustments to better match its operations to future revenue levels. Out-year budget gaps will be challenging to resolve without further weakening financial and debt metrics, or negatively affecting MTA's service delivery and capital plans.

The short-term BAN rating does not carry an outlook.

The outlook for the Moynihan Station Project TIFIA Loan is stable based on MTA's expected stable credit support during the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the long-term TRB ratings:

-     Sustained recovery of ridership and revenues toward historic levels

-     Structural budget adjustments such as new revenues or service and budget changes that match new, lower ridership levels

-     Evidence that projected debt leverage metrics will stabilize and begin to improve

-     Reduced labor-related financial and operating constraints and related fixed costs

-     Continued progress with capital projects that supports improved asset condition and satisfactory service performance

For the short-term ratings:

-     An upgrade of MTA's Transportation Revenue Bond rating (the expected takeout bond), combined with improved internal liquidity position

For the Moynihan Station TIFIA loan rating:

-     A significant credit improvement of credit support provider, MTA

-     A demonstrated, successful operating history that supports property assessed values and PILOTs that would provide ample debt service coverage after the fixed-PILOT period

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the long-term TRB ratings:

-     Longer-than-expected economic and ridership disruption that leads to larger revenue losses, budget gaps, and liquidity pressure

-     Greater than expected rise in leverage position and associated fixed costs, or increased short-term debt risk

-     Declines in service performance or public confidence that reduce public and/or political support for MTA, its subsidies and future fare increases

-     Significant capital project delays or cost overruns that increase debt or destabilize public support for the enterprise

For the short-term ratings:

-     Significant decline in available liquidity

-     Evidence of constrained market access for long-term bonds

-     Downgrade of the long-term TRB rating below Baa1 stable

For the Moynihan Station TIFIA loan rating:

-     Significant credit deterioration of credit support provider, MTA

-     A release of MTA's DSRA Advance obligation prior to the project achieving investment grade credit fundamentals

-     Weak real estate fundamentals or other factors that could lead to a failure to pay PILOTs and trigger principal acceleration, which is not covered by the MTA

LEGAL SECURITY

The transportation revenue bonds (TRBs) are one of four primary credits that the MTA uses to finance its capital programs. The TRB bonds are special obligations of the MTA, payable on a gross basis from transit and commuter system revenues, certain state and local operating subsidies, dedicated taxes, and operating surpluses of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NY (TBTA) (Sr lien Aa3 stable) after operating and maintenance requirements and debt service payments on the TBTA's own debt. TRB financed projects must be approved by the state's Capital Program Review Board (CPRB).

The TRB rate covenant requires sum-sufficient coverage by fares and subsidies of debt service and O&M. Only board approval is required to raise fares for the rate covenant. Unlike most other rated transit systems, there is no debt service reserve fund and no explicit additional bonds test for the TRBs, although the balanced budget requirement and CPRB approval provide solid leverage controls. Pledged revenues flow to a trustee held account and are set-aside monthly for debt service before being released for operations.

The TRB BANs are secured bythe proceeds of other Transportation Revenue Bond anticipation notes, the proceeds of Transportation Revenue Bonds and, with respect to interest payable on the notes, amounts available for payment of subordinated indebtedness.

The TIFIA loan is secured by a first lien mortgage on the Farley Post Office Buildings and land, and payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) to be made initially by the developers and ultimately by various sub-lessors that remain to be determined. Loan repayment is also supported by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) commitment to replenish the debt service reserve fund (DSRA) in the event of any deficiency. Pursuant to a Joint Service Agreement between the MTA, US Department of Transportation (the lender), the New York Empire State Development Corporation (the borrower), the M&T Bank (the trustee), MTA's commitment to replenish the DSRA is absolute and unconditional until a release event occurs.

MTA's DSRF Advance obligation is subordinate to the MTA's own debt service obligations and on parity with operating expenditures. The advances are payable from the same revenues that are pledged to its own Transportation Revenue Bonds (A3 Stable). Future MTA DSRF Advances will not require additional board approval. MTA's DSRF Advance will be released on the earlier of the MTA Release Date, full cash repayment of loan, or foreclosure under the Mortgage. The MTA Release Date will occur when a number of conditions are met, including various debt service coverage and rating-level tests and the conclusion of three full tax years after a fixed PILOT period ends in 2030, which extends MTA's commitment to at least 2033.

PROFILE

The MTA is a public benefit corporation of New York State, created by the New York State legislature in 1965. The MTA's governing board is appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the state Senate. The MTA is responsible for developing and implementing a unified mass transportation policy for the Metropolitan Transportation District which includes New York City and the surrounding Duchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties. In addition to these counties, MTA's service area also includes Fairfield and New Haven counties in CT. MTA operations are performed through nine different agencies, including the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (Sr lien Aa3 stable). TBTA profit, after paying its own O&M and debt service, are transferred to MTA to subsidize transit, bus and commuter rail operations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the Transportation Revenue Bonds and Moynihan Station TIFIA loan ratings was Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64385. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The additional methodology used in the Moynihan Station TIFIA loan ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Baye Larsen
Lead Analyst
State Ratings
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
One Stamford Plaza
263 Tresser Boulevard
Stamford 06901
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Nicholas Samuels
Additional Contact
State Ratings
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com