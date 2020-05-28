Moody's affirms A3 rating on SSL Finance Inc.; rating outlook changed to positive

Approximately CAD688.6 million of debt securities affected (face value)

Toronto, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed SSL Finance Inc. / SSL Financement Inc.'s (Finco) senior secured A3 rating. The rating outlook is changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the recent achievement of Total DB Substantial Completion for the project on March 10, 2020 by Signature on the Saint-Laurent Group G.P. (Private Partner), the party to which Finco on-lent the proceeds of its bond issue. Achievement of Total DB Substantial Completion materially reduces the risk profile of the project because it triggered the beginning of the full availability payments covering debt service, equity returns and maintenance and rehabilitation costs, only subject to deductions for unavailability or non-performance. Further, today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation of the continuation of strong operating performance with only minimal deductions to the availability payments made by the Government of Canada (the Authority, Aaa stable), as demonstrated by the track record to date.

The A3 rating recognizes that the availability payments are paid by a very highly rated entity, the Authority, and is underpinned by the essentiality of the asset that is operated, maintained and rehabilitated by Private Partner, the experience of the owners with road assets in a similar climate and the low complexity of the operating period obligations that no longer include the operations of the tolling system. However, Private Partner has retained all of the operating, maintenance and lifecycle requirements under the project agreement on a self-perform basis, a structure that is weaker than the subcontracting of all obligations to a creditworthy entity because it exposes Private Partner to changes in operating costs that, in this case, include some commodity price changes such as asphalt. Nevertheless, the project is expected to generate adequate financial metrics (1.20x minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 1.53x average DSCR and 21% minimum DSCR break-even ratio) that help mitigate the fact that the Private Partner is exposed to fluctuating operating and lifecycle costs. While the minimum DSCR break-even ratio is somewhat low at 21%, the average DSCR break-even ratio of 58% is materially higher and helps address potential needs for unexpected life cycle interventions. The structure of the debt that Private Partner issued through Finco is standard for Canadian P3s. We note an event of default DSCR of 1.05x which is adequate for P3s, but allows for equity cures, a weakness in the Canadian market. The permitted distribution test at 1.10x DSCR lies at the low end of the acceptable range of such ratio for availability payment P3s. Finally, bondholders benefit from a solid liquidity position in the form of a funded debt service reserve fund equivalent to six months of debt service, an operating and maintenance (O&M) reserve equivalent to six months of O&M expense and a major maintenance reserve to be funded as per the agreed upon formula.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of strong operating performance with minimal occurrence of payment deductions for availability and performance failures in addition to strong cost controls with respect to life cycle obligations so that Private Partner will generate DSCRs consistent with those contemplated at financial close.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

A track record of strong operating performance with minimal deductions, while maintaining or improving forecasted DSCRs as a result of better than budgeted life cycle costs.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- Material changes, including increased rehabilitation costs, that result in deteriorating credit metrics (such as a DSCR below 1.16x) on a sustained basis;

- A material downgrade of the Government of Canada's rating.

PROFILE

Finco is a single purpose finance conduit that has on-lent the proceeds from its two bond issues on a back-to-back basis to Private Partner, which is a single purpose general partnership that has entered into a Project Agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada to design, build, finance, maintain and rehabilitate the project (a new Champlain Bridge over the St. Lawrence River, a new Ile des Soeurs bridge and associated roads) located in Montréal, Québec for a project term expiring in October 2049.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

