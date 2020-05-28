Moody's affirms A3 rating on SSL Finance Inc.; rating outlook changed to positive

Approximately CAD688.6 million of debt securities affected (face value)
Toronto, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed SSL Finance Inc. / SSL Financement Inc.'s
(Finco) senior secured A3 rating. The rating outlook is changed
to positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the recent achievement of Total DB
Substantial Completion for the project on March 10, 2020 by Signature
on the Saint-Laurent Group G.P. (Private Partner),
the party to which Finco on-lent the proceeds of its bond issue.
Achievement of Total DB Substantial Completion materially reduces the
risk profile of the project because it triggered the beginning of the
full availability payments covering debt service, equity returns
and maintenance and rehabilitation costs, only subject to deductions
for unavailability or non-performance. Further, today's
rating action reflects Moody's expectation of the continuation of
strong operating performance with only minimal deductions to the availability
payments made by the Government of Canada (the Authority, Aaa stable),
as demonstrated by the track record to date.
The A3 rating recognizes that the availability payments are paid by a
very highly rated entity, the Authority, and is underpinned
by the essentiality of the asset that is operated, maintained and
rehabilitated by Private Partner, the experience of the owners with
road assets in a similar climate and the low complexity of the operating
period obligations that no longer include the operations of the tolling
system. However, Private Partner has retained all of the
operating, maintenance and lifecycle requirements under the project
agreement on a self-perform basis, a structure that is weaker
than the subcontracting of all obligations to a creditworthy entity because
it exposes Private Partner to changes in operating costs that, in
this case, include some commodity price changes such as asphalt.
Nevertheless, the project is expected to generate adequate financial
metrics (1.20x minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR),
1.53x average DSCR and 21% minimum DSCR break-even
ratio) that help mitigate the fact that the Private Partner is exposed
to fluctuating operating and lifecycle costs. While the minimum
DSCR break-even ratio is somewhat low at 21%, the
average DSCR break-even ratio of 58% is materially higher
and helps address potential needs for unexpected life cycle interventions.
The structure of the debt that Private Partner issued through Finco is
standard for Canadian P3s. We note an event of default DSCR of
1.05x which is adequate for P3s, but allows for equity cures,
a weakness in the Canadian market. The permitted distribution test
at 1.10x DSCR lies at the low end of the acceptable range of such
ratio for availability payment P3s. Finally, bondholders
benefit from a solid liquidity position in the form of a funded debt service
reserve fund equivalent to six months of debt service, an operating
and maintenance (O&M) reserve equivalent to six months of O&M
expense and a major maintenance reserve to be funded as per the agreed
upon formula.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of strong operating
performance with minimal occurrence of payment deductions for availability
and performance failures in addition to strong cost controls with respect
to life cycle obligations so that Private Partner will generate DSCRs
consistent with those contemplated at financial close.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
A track record of strong operating performance with minimal deductions,
while maintaining or improving forecasted DSCRs as a result of better
than budgeted life cycle costs.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
- Material changes, including increased rehabilitation costs,
that result in deteriorating credit metrics (such as a DSCR below 1.16x)
on a sustained basis;
- A material downgrade of the Government of Canada's rating.
PROFILE
Finco is a single purpose finance conduit that has on-lent the
proceeds from its two bond issues on a back-to-back basis
to Private Partner, which is a single purpose general partnership
that has entered into a Project Agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in
Right of Canada to design, build, finance, maintain
and rehabilitate the project (a new Champlain Bridge over the St.
Lawrence River, a new Ile des Soeurs bridge and associated roads)
located in Montréal, Québec for a project term expiring
in October 2049.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
