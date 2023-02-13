info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms A3 ratings of China Tourism Group and China Travel Service; outlook stable

13 Feb 2023

Hong Kong, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer ratings of China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG) and its key subsidiary, China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Ltd (CTS).

Moody's has also affirmed the following:

(1) CTG's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA);

(2) the A3 backed senior unsecured rating on the USD bonds issued by Sunny Express Enterprises Corp. and guaranteed by CTG; and

(3) the A3 backed senior unsecured rating on the USD bonds issued by King Power Capital Limited and guaranteed by CTS.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation of CTG's ratings reflects our expectation that its credit profile will improve over the next two years, owing to strong earnings growth mainly from its duty-free business," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The affirmation also reflects our expectation that CTG will continue to receive strong support from the Chinese government, which in turn supports the two-notch rating uplift," adds Lu.

The affirmation of CTS' ratings reflects Moody's view that CTG's and CTS' credit profiles are closely linked.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CTG's A3 issuer rating incorporates the company's BCA of baa2 and a two-notch uplift to reflect Moody's assessment of a strong level of support from and a very high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable) when needed.

CTG's baa2 BCA reflects (1) the company's improving credit profile as a result of its fast-growing and cash-generative duty-free operations, (2) its strong brand in China as a leading travel services provider with more than 90 years of experience, (3) steadily growing demand for leisure travel in China, and (4) its good funding access.

However, CTG's BCA is constrained by the company's exposure to the volatile residential property development market, which is currently under stress with weak profitability. Its BCA also reflects the execution risks surrounding its expansion of its tourist attraction business, such as project cost overruns, delay in completion, and a longer than expected timeline for the segment to become profitable.

Moody's expects CTG's revenue to decline by about 8% in 2022 but grow by about 30% in 2023 and about 18% in 2024. The decline in 2022 will be mainly driven by lower demand for its travel-related services and duty-free businesses because of China's pandemic travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

The growth in 2023 and 2024 will be underpinned by an improvement in China's economy and relaxed domestic travel restrictions and quarantined requirements, which will lead to solid demand for CTG's travel services and duty-free businesses.

Moody's expects CTG's adjusted EBITDA margin to increase to about 22.0%-22.5% over the next two years from 20.3% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, underpinned largely by: (1) higher profitability from improving gross margin at its duty-free business, owing to stronger revenue contribution from its higher-margin duty-free stores at airports and reduced use of discounts and promotions; and (2) strict cost and expense control measures.

Moody's also expects CTG's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to decrease toward 2.5x-3.0x over the next two years from 4.8x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, driven mainly by strong earnings growth at its duty-free business and a modest decline in adjusted debt. This level of leverage is appropriate for its BCA of baa2.

CTG's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will decrease toward 1.0x-1.5x over the next two years from 3.2x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, as strong earnings growth at its duty-free business, limited investment in its real estate development business, and modest capital expenditure lead to strong positive free cash flow generation and cash accumulation over the next two years.

Moody's assumption of strong government support for CTG is underpinned by: (1) the government's full ownership of the company; (2) CTG's importance role to the Chinese government as the primary provider of travel and travel document services to residents in Hong Kong SAR, China; Macao SAR, China; and Taiwan, China; and a major provider of visa documents in various countries overseas; (3) its strategic importance to the development of China's travel services and duty-free industries; and (4) its role in the Chinese government's strategy to stimulate domestic private consumption. The assessment also factors in the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected by the A1 sovereign rating.

CTS' A3 issuer rating also incorporates the company's standalone credit strength and a two-notch parental uplift to reflect Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong parental support from CTG or indirectly from the Government of China when needed.

Moody's views that CTG's and CTS' credit profiles are closely linked.

This close link reflects: (1) CTS' role as the core and wholly-owned subsidiary of CTG; (2) CTS' businesses, such as travel-related services and real estate development, are integral parts of CTG's operations and benefit from the group's strong financial and operational supports; (3) CTS performs the key policy mandate on behalf of CTG for the Chinese government to provide travel document services and visa documents; and (4) the two companies' shared management team and board of directors.

CTS's standalone credit profile is weak, driven by high leverage due to debt-funded investments to support its real estate development business, which has higher revenue volatility. However, its weak credit profile is tempered by: (1) CTG's strong track record of providing financial and operating support to CTS, including the disposal of CTS' low-return businesses; and (2) CTS' financial integration via the intragroup central treasury function arrangement.  

CTG and CTS have excellent liquidity. Their strong cash balances and deposits as of the end of September 2022, along with their Moody's-expected solid cash flow from operations over the next 12 months, are more than sufficient to cover their Moody's-projected capital spending and their short-term maturing debts over the next 12 months.

Moreover, CTG and CTS have good relationships with state-owned banks and strong access to domestic capital markets, given their state-owned background.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative credit impact on CTG's and CTS' ratings. CTG's environmental and social risk exposure is moderately negative mainly due to carbon transition risk and customer relations risks, while CTS' social risk exposure is moderately negative mainly due to customer relations risks. However, these risks are partially offset by the companies' neutral-to-low governance risk, reflected in CTG's prudent financial policy with low leverage and excellent liquidity, along with their solid management record and strong market positions in China's travel service and duty-free industries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next two years, CTG will maintain credit metrics at levels appropriate for its current BCA; and the company's strategic importance to China's travel services and duty-free industries will remain intact, along with the Chinese government's ability to support the company, as reflected by the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

The stable outlook on CTS mirrors that of CTG's and incorporates Moody's expectation that CTS' importance to CTG will remain unchanged.

Moody's could upgrade CTG's rating if its BCA improves without any significant change in the support assessment. The company's BCA could improve if it lowers its leverage by increasing its earnings or reducing its debt, or both. Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in its BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate impact on CTG's final rating without an improvement in its BCA or an increase in its strategic importance to the Chinese government.

Moody's could downgrade CTG's rating if its BCA is lowered because of a deterioration in its business or financial profile without any significant change in the support assessment. Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of China's sovereign rating would not have an immediate impact on CTG's final rating without a weakening in its relationship with the government or BCA, because its rating is resilient to a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating.

CTS' rating is closely linked to CTG's. As such, an upgrade of CTG's rating will trigger an upgrade of CTS' rating. Similarly, a downgrade of CTG's rating will trigger a downgrade of CTS' rating.

The principal methodologies used in rating China Tourism Group Corporation Limited and Sunny Express Enterprises Corp. were Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Ltd and King Power Capital Limited was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Tourism Group Corporation Limited (CTG) has four main business segments: travel services, duty-free, real estate development and financial services.

CTG is a state-owned enterprise that is 90% owned by the State Council of China and 10% owned by the National Council for Social Security Fund of China, and is supervised by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). The company has two main subsidiaries: China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Ltd (CTS, A3 stable) and China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited, whose shares were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2009 and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2022.

CTS is wholly owned by CTG and has three main business segments: travel services, real estate development and financial services. CTS accounted for about 61.7% of CTG's assets in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

