Moody's affirms A3/P-2 deposit ratings of MUFG Bank (China), Ltd.; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term/short-term
A3/P-2 deposit ratings of MUFG Bank (China), Ltd.
(MUFG China). Moody's has also upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3.
In addition, Moody's has affirmed the bank's a3 Adjusted
BCA, A2(cr)/P-1(cr) long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments, and A2/P-1 long-term
and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR).
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The BCA upgrade reflects the bank's strengthened standalone credit
profile, with its capitalization and asset quality maintained at
solid level on sustained basis. The bank's Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio was 20.6% as of 31 December 2020, one
of the highest among the Chinese banks rated by Moody's, driven
by declining bank loans and risk-weighted assets. MUFG China
has maintained zero nonperforming loans over recent years, given
the bank's selective approach with its corporate clients,
mainly servicing subsidiaries of Japanese and multinational companies.
The affirmation of MUFG China's deposit ratings with a stable outlook
reflects Moody's expectation that the parent MUFG Bank, Ltd.'s
(A1 stable, BCA a3) willingness and capacity to support MUFG China
will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months as the
bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MUFG Bank, and the bank's
asset quality, capitalization, liquidity and funding will
remain stable during this period. The bank's profitability
will stay modest for the next 12 to 18 months. Since interbank
assets and securities account for a relatively higher proportion of assets
than its peers, its profitability will be sensitive to the changes
in investment gains or losses.
One of MUFG China's key asset risks stem from its high loan concentration,
particularly in the manufacturing sector, and the structural adjustment
of the Chinese economy, which in turn could hurt the bank's
profitability.
MUFG China holds ample liquid assets, with its liquid assets to
tangible banking assets ratio of 64.7% significantly exceeding
the market funds to tangible banking assets ratio of 14.0%
as of 31 December 2020. It also has good access to group funding
and strong relationships with large Japanese corporates, serving
their banking needs across the globe, which partially temper concerns
over its limited deposit franchise.
MUFG China's A3 long-term deposit rating incorporates the bank's
baa2 BCA and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of
a very high level of affiliate support from MUFG Bank in times of need,
underpinned by the fact that the bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of MUFG Bank and plays a critical role serving the banking needs of the
group's customers in China.
MUFG China's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System
Macro Profile. China does not have an operational resolution regime.
Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in
rating MUFG China's liability. Because of MUFG China's small market
share in China, Moody's does not factor in any government support
in the bank's A3 deposit rating. On the other hand, the CRRs
and CR Assessments incorporate one-notch rating uplift.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade MUFG China's Adjusted BCA and deposit rating
if the parent's BCA is upgraded. MUFG China's deposit ratings are
at the same level of, and capped at, the BCA of MUFG Bank,
Ltd.
MUFG China's BCA could be upgraded if the bank significantly improves
its franchise and its operations become more diversified in terms of revenue
source and geography; or its funding structure improves, with
solid growth in core deposits; or profitability, as measured
by the return on average assets, rises consistently to above 0.8%.
Moody's could downgrade MUFG China's ratings if its operating environment
weakens materially due to China's economic recovery becoming worse than
expected; or if its parent's rating is downgraded; or the assumption
of the level of affiliate support is reduced.
The bank's BCA could experience downward pressure if its funding structure,
as measured by market funds/tangible banking assets, deteriorates
consistently to above 30%; or asset quality weakens significantly,
with its impaired loan ratio consistently over 1.5%;
or capital position worsens significantly, with the CET1 ratio dropping
below 12%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
MUFG Bank (China), Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai.
The bank's assets totaled RMB157.6 billion (or USD24.1 billion)
as of 31 December 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS:
- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings affirmed
at A3, outlook remains stable
- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
affirmed at P-2
- Long-term/short-term local and foreign currency
Counterparty risk ratings affirmed at A2/P-1
- Long-term/short-term Counterparty risk assessment
affirmed at A2(cr)/P-1(cr)
- BCA upgraded to baa2 from baa3
- Adjusted BCA affirmed at a3
- Outlook remains stable
The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (106) 319-6561.
319-6561.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sonny Hsu, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
