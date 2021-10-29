Moody's affirms A3/P-2 deposit ratings of MUFG Bank (China), Ltd.; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term/short-term A3/P-2 deposit ratings of MUFG Bank (China), Ltd. (MUFG China). Moody's has also upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA, A2(cr)/P-1(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments, and A2/P-1 long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR).

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The BCA upgrade reflects the bank's strengthened standalone credit profile, with its capitalization and asset quality maintained at solid level on sustained basis. The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 20.6% as of 31 December 2020, one of the highest among the Chinese banks rated by Moody's, driven by declining bank loans and risk-weighted assets. MUFG China has maintained zero nonperforming loans over recent years, given the bank's selective approach with its corporate clients, mainly servicing subsidiaries of Japanese and multinational companies.

The affirmation of MUFG China's deposit ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the parent MUFG Bank, Ltd.'s (A1 stable, BCA a3) willingness and capacity to support MUFG China will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months as the bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MUFG Bank, and the bank's asset quality, capitalization, liquidity and funding will remain stable during this period. The bank's profitability will stay modest for the next 12 to 18 months. Since interbank assets and securities account for a relatively higher proportion of assets than its peers, its profitability will be sensitive to the changes in investment gains or losses.

One of MUFG China's key asset risks stem from its high loan concentration, particularly in the manufacturing sector, and the structural adjustment of the Chinese economy, which in turn could hurt the bank's profitability.

MUFG China holds ample liquid assets, with its liquid assets to tangible banking assets ratio of 64.7% significantly exceeding the market funds to tangible banking assets ratio of 14.0% as of 31 December 2020. It also has good access to group funding and strong relationships with large Japanese corporates, serving their banking needs across the globe, which partially temper concerns over its limited deposit franchise.

MUFG China's A3 long-term deposit rating incorporates the bank's baa2 BCA and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a very high level of affiliate support from MUFG Bank in times of need, underpinned by the fact that the bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MUFG Bank and plays a critical role serving the banking needs of the group's customers in China.

MUFG China's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating MUFG China's liability. Because of MUFG China's small market share in China, Moody's does not factor in any government support in the bank's A3 deposit rating. On the other hand, the CRRs and CR Assessments incorporate one-notch rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade MUFG China's Adjusted BCA and deposit rating if the parent's BCA is upgraded. MUFG China's deposit ratings are at the same level of, and capped at, the BCA of MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MUFG China's BCA could be upgraded if the bank significantly improves its franchise and its operations become more diversified in terms of revenue source and geography; or its funding structure improves, with solid growth in core deposits; or profitability, as measured by the return on average assets, rises consistently to above 0.8%.

Moody's could downgrade MUFG China's ratings if its operating environment weakens materially due to China's economic recovery becoming worse than expected; or if its parent's rating is downgraded; or the assumption of the level of affiliate support is reduced.

The bank's BCA could experience downward pressure if its funding structure, as measured by market funds/tangible banking assets, deteriorates consistently to above 30%; or asset quality weakens significantly, with its impaired loan ratio consistently over 1.5%; or capital position worsens significantly, with the CET1 ratio dropping below 12%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MUFG Bank (China), Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai. The bank's assets totaled RMB157.6 billion (or USD24.1 billion) as of 31 December 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS:

- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings affirmed at A3, outlook remains stable

- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings affirmed at P-2

- Long-term/short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty risk ratings affirmed at A2/P-1

- Long-term/short-term Counterparty risk assessment affirmed at A2(cr)/P-1(cr)

- BCA upgraded to baa2 from baa3

- Adjusted BCA affirmed at a3

- Outlook remains stable

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (106) 319-6561.

