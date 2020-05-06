Moody´s affirms AB Concessões' group Ba3/A3.br ratings, outlook changed to negative

Sao Paulo, May 06, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda. ("Moody´s")
affirmed AB Concessões' group corporate family rating (CFR)
at Ba3 on the global scale rating and A3.br on the national scale
rating. The outlook changed to negative from stable for all the
ratings.
Ratings affirmed:
..Issuer: AB CONCESSOES S.A
.Corporate Family Rating: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br
(national scale)
..Issuer: TRIANGULO DO SOL AUTO - ESTRADAS
S/A
.Issuer Rating: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national
scale)
..Issuer: Rodovias das Colinas S.A.
.Issuer Rating: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national
scale)
.Senior Secured: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national
scale)
Outlook Actions:
The outlook for all ratings was changed to Negative from Stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change reflects the negative pressure in traffic volumes for
the next 12-18 months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)
outbreak and its effects in activity as the Brazilian economy goes into
recession. There is significant downside risk to our revised forecast
if lockdowns are prolonged, which would further limit traffic volumes.
Other factors related to the economic downturn that could also pressure
traffic performance include rising unemployment and the failure of government
measures to boost consumer confidence, reflected in the negative
outlook, as well as potential covenant breach at Colinas.
Moreover, the group has a significant refinancing need in 2021,
which could be hurt by tighter debt markets, with no additional
source of liquidity if needed as we see deterioration in the ultimate
parent (Atlantia S.p.A. Ba2, negative) ability
to support the Brazilian operation, since its credit profile has
significantly weakened to below investment grade in the last months.
Nonetheless, the ratings still consider the group will be able to
adequately and timely access the debt markets in order to meet its refinancing
needs specially in the second half of 2021.
The weaker cash generation pressures the group´s liquidity profile
and increases refinancing risk, at the same time TRIANGULO DO SOL
AUTO - ESTRADAS S/A ("Triangulo do Sol") concession
matures, which corresponds to almost half of the group's revenue.
Also, the breakdown will further delay the ramp up of Concessionária
da Rodovia MG-050 S.A.'s ("Nascentes das Gerais")
concession, increasing the contagion risk from its weaker credit
profile that puts additional pressure on cash transfers from Rodovias
das Colinas S.A. ("Colinas") and Triangulo do
Sol to support Nascentes das Gerais´ financial needs and high capital
spending.
AB Concessões operates through an overall consolidated financial
management practice where Colinas and Triangulo do Sol have significant
intercompany loan receivables from the parent. Also, in case
of Triangulo do Sol there are also cross-default provisions with
suspensive conditions with the parent AB Concessões, in case
of bankruptcy of the holding. Therefore, the credit quality
of both concessionaires remains linked to that of the group. On
a standalone basis, Colinas and Triangulo do Sol benefit from the
overall mature nature of their concessions, with low capex needs
and a solid track record that support relatively stable and predictable
cash flows.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely
at this time.
Negative pressure could arise if there is a prolonged or deeper slump
in traffic volumes than expected, leading to further deterioration
in the group´s liquidity and higher refinancing risk. The
ratings could be downgraded if we perceive challenges in addressing the
group´s upcoming refinancing needs as well as material time and
cost overruns in the parent´s capital investment program.
Potential contagion risk from Nascentes das Gerais' weaker credit
profile could also affect the ratings, given the additional pressure
on cash transfers from Triangulo do Sol and Colinas to the parent.
A negative outcome on the ongoing judicial dispute that involves Colinas
and Triangulo do Sol with ARTESP could also weigh on the ratings.
Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if DSCR stays below
1.1x on a sustained basis.
AB Concessões S.A. is one of the five largest toll
road operators in Brazil, operating 1,120 kilometers.
In addition to Colinas and Triangulo do Sol, the company also controls
Nascentes das Gerais and has a 50% stake in Concessionaria Rodovias
do Tietê S.A. AB Concessões' shareholders are
Atlantia S.p.A. (Ba2 Negative), with a controlling
stake of 50%+1 share, while Hauolimau Empreendimentos
e Participações S.A. (Bertin´s Group
and Tarallo's Family) holds the remaining stake.
Colinas and Triangulo do Sol are the two main toll road concessionaires
of the AB Concessões Group, accounting for around 90%
of the consolidated EBITDA. They are mature toll roads located
in the State of Sao Paulo (Ba2 stable), with concession contracts
expiring in 2028 and 2021, respectively. In 2019, AB
Concessões had BRL1.2 billion in net sales and BRL976 million
in EBITDA, according to Moody's standard adjustments. Colinas
responded for 47% of the consolidated EBITDA, while Triangulo
do Sol had a 42% stake and Nascentes das Gerais the remaining 11%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was PrivatelyManaged Toll
Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating
data, historical performance data, Moody's information,
government policy documents, and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225821
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225823
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for AB CONCESSOES S.A
was 31/10//2017.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for TRIANGULO DO SOL AUTO -
ESTRADAS S/A was 20/04/2020.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Rodovias das Colinas S.A.
was 15/12/2017.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
