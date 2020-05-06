Moody´s affirms AB Concessões' group Ba3/A3.br ratings, outlook changed to negative

Sao Paulo, May 06, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda. ("Moody´s") affirmed AB Concessões' group corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba3 on the global scale rating and A3.br on the national scale rating. The outlook changed to negative from stable for all the ratings.

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: AB CONCESSOES S.A

.Corporate Family Rating: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national scale)

..Issuer: TRIANGULO DO SOL AUTO - ESTRADAS S/A

.Issuer Rating: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national scale)

..Issuer: Rodovias das Colinas S.A.

.Issuer Rating: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national scale)

.Senior Secured: Ba3 (global scale) and A3.br (national scale)

Outlook Actions:

The outlook for all ratings was changed to Negative from Stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change reflects the negative pressure in traffic volumes for the next 12-18 months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its effects in activity as the Brazilian economy goes into recession. There is significant downside risk to our revised forecast if lockdowns are prolonged, which would further limit traffic volumes. Other factors related to the economic downturn that could also pressure traffic performance include rising unemployment and the failure of government measures to boost consumer confidence, reflected in the negative outlook, as well as potential covenant breach at Colinas. Moreover, the group has a significant refinancing need in 2021, which could be hurt by tighter debt markets, with no additional source of liquidity if needed as we see deterioration in the ultimate parent (Atlantia S.p.A. Ba2, negative) ability to support the Brazilian operation, since its credit profile has significantly weakened to below investment grade in the last months. Nonetheless, the ratings still consider the group will be able to adequately and timely access the debt markets in order to meet its refinancing needs specially in the second half of 2021.

The weaker cash generation pressures the group´s liquidity profile and increases refinancing risk, at the same time TRIANGULO DO SOL AUTO - ESTRADAS S/A ("Triangulo do Sol") concession matures, which corresponds to almost half of the group's revenue. Also, the breakdown will further delay the ramp up of Concessionária da Rodovia MG-050 S.A.'s ("Nascentes das Gerais") concession, increasing the contagion risk from its weaker credit profile that puts additional pressure on cash transfers from Rodovias das Colinas S.A. ("Colinas") and Triangulo do Sol to support Nascentes das Gerais´ financial needs and high capital spending.

AB Concessões operates through an overall consolidated financial management practice where Colinas and Triangulo do Sol have significant intercompany loan receivables from the parent. Also, in case of Triangulo do Sol there are also cross-default provisions with suspensive conditions with the parent AB Concessões, in case of bankruptcy of the holding. Therefore, the credit quality of both concessionaires remains linked to that of the group. On a standalone basis, Colinas and Triangulo do Sol benefit from the overall mature nature of their concessions, with low capex needs and a solid track record that support relatively stable and predictable cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely at this time.

Negative pressure could arise if there is a prolonged or deeper slump in traffic volumes than expected, leading to further deterioration in the group´s liquidity and higher refinancing risk. The ratings could be downgraded if we perceive challenges in addressing the group´s upcoming refinancing needs as well as material time and cost overruns in the parent´s capital investment program. Potential contagion risk from Nascentes das Gerais' weaker credit profile could also affect the ratings, given the additional pressure on cash transfers from Triangulo do Sol and Colinas to the parent. A negative outcome on the ongoing judicial dispute that involves Colinas and Triangulo do Sol with ARTESP could also weigh on the ratings. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if DSCR stays below 1.1x on a sustained basis.

AB Concessões S.A. is one of the five largest toll road operators in Brazil, operating 1,120 kilometers. In addition to Colinas and Triangulo do Sol, the company also controls Nascentes das Gerais and has a 50% stake in Concessionaria Rodovias do Tietê S.A. AB Concessões' shareholders are Atlantia S.p.A. (Ba2 Negative), with a controlling stake of 50%+1 share, while Hauolimau Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. (Bertin´s Group and Tarallo's Family) holds the remaining stake.

Colinas and Triangulo do Sol are the two main toll road concessionaires of the AB Concessões Group, accounting for around 90% of the consolidated EBITDA. They are mature toll roads located in the State of Sao Paulo (Ba2 stable), with concession contracts expiring in 2028 and 2021, respectively. In 2019, AB Concessões had BRL1.2 billion in net sales and BRL976 million in EBITDA, according to Moody's standard adjustments. Colinas responded for 47% of the consolidated EBITDA, while Triangulo do Sol had a 42% stake and Nascentes das Gerais the remaining 11%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was PrivatelyManaged Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

