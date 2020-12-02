Moody's affirms AB Sagax' Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Stockholm, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured
rating of AB Sagax (Sagax), a leading Swedish real estate company
focused on urban logistics and light industrial sector predominantly in
the Nordics. The outlook remains stable for all ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Operationally and financially the company has improved over the last
year as it is now significantly larger, more diversified but at
the same time maintains a large share of exposure in stable Nordic markets.
Its focus to invest in urban logistics and light industrial assets has
proven to be more attractive as increasing demand for fast delivery into
cities and e-commerce has created a tailwind for its assets.
This, together with gradually improving credit metrics, positions
Sagax stronger within its rating category " says Maria Gillholm,
a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer, and
Lead Analyst for Sagax."
AB Sagax's (Sagax) Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the company's
leading market position in the Nordic warehouse and light industrial real
estate sector. The company's well-executed business model
focused on attractive assets close to large cities, located close
to important roads and hubs in combination with long-dated rental
cash flows from a diversified tenant base is a key strength that underpins
the portfolio's stability. Sagax is a disciplined and opportunistic
buyer and has grown substantially in size. Other strengths include
credit metrics that position the group with some headroom in its rating
category, such as moderate leverage compared with many of its European
real estate peers, net debt/EBITDA of 8.3x which however
is partly a reflection of its higher-yielding asset base.
Also, itsfixed-charge coverage of 6.3x is strong,
in particular when seen in combination with a long-dated debt maturity
profile. Moody's adjusted effective leverage stood at 46%
as per LTM September 2020. More than 45% of its total unencumbered
assets are in Stockholm and Helsinki, while the ratio of unencumbered
assets to gross assets stood at 63% as of LTM September 2020.
Counterbalancing these strengths is the company's exposure to a comparatively
lower alternative use, in particular when compared with other pure
logistics peers, considering the group's high share of light
industrial and industrial assets. We also note that Sagax operates
in a less transparent niche of the property markets. The large
share of industrial and light industrial assets, could be challenged
by the expected recession and the second wave of Covid-19 should
a meaningful portion of its clients face financial distress. The
limited alternative use for some of the company's properties, especially
outside major urban areas, is a potential long-term risk.
In addition, despite a long-dated average lease period compared
with other real estate companies, the lease period has declined
during the past five years to 5 years as of LTM September 2020 from eight
years as of December 2013.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sagax will continue to
deliver solid operational performance, keeping high occupancy,
resulting in stable cash flow, good liquidity on a sustained basis
and solid debt metrics. We also expect the company to further lengthen
debt maturities. We expect Sagax to further improve its effective
leverage below 45% while continuing to have a balanced growth strategy.
The outlook also reflects a favourable operating environment with tailwinds
from e-commerce.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- UP
» A strong track record of successfully growing its asset base while
maintaining a long average lease term in an unchanged favourable operating
environment.
» Effective leverage moving towards 40% and net debt/EBITDA
around or below 7x with financial policies that support the lower leverage.
» Maintaining a solid share of the portfolio unencumbered (currently
1.9x unencumbered assets/unsecured debt) with good quality of the
unencumbered pool.
WHAT COULD MOVE RATINGS -- DOWN
» Deterioration in the operating performance, including further
reduction in the average lease tenor, which is not counterbalanced
by lower leverage, or if property market fundamentals weaken sharply.
» Effective leverage trends upward and is sustained at or above 50%
or if Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA is sustained at or above
9x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: AB Sagax
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AB Sagax
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Gillholm
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454