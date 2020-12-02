Moody's affirms AB Sagax' Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Stockholm, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of AB Sagax (Sagax), a leading Swedish real estate company focused on urban logistics and light industrial sector predominantly in the Nordics. The outlook remains stable for all ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Operationally and financially the company has improved over the last year as it is now significantly larger, more diversified but at the same time maintains a large share of exposure in stable Nordic markets. Its focus to invest in urban logistics and light industrial assets has proven to be more attractive as increasing demand for fast delivery into cities and e-commerce has created a tailwind for its assets. This, together with gradually improving credit metrics, positions Sagax stronger within its rating category " says Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer, and Lead Analyst for Sagax."

AB Sagax's (Sagax) Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the company's leading market position in the Nordic warehouse and light industrial real estate sector. The company's well-executed business model focused on attractive assets close to large cities, located close to important roads and hubs in combination with long-dated rental cash flows from a diversified tenant base is a key strength that underpins the portfolio's stability. Sagax is a disciplined and opportunistic buyer and has grown substantially in size. Other strengths include credit metrics that position the group with some headroom in its rating category, such as moderate leverage compared with many of its European real estate peers, net debt/EBITDA of 8.3x which however is partly a reflection of its higher-yielding asset base. Also, itsfixed-charge coverage of 6.3x is strong, in particular when seen in combination with a long-dated debt maturity profile. Moody's adjusted effective leverage stood at 46% as per LTM September 2020. More than 45% of its total unencumbered assets are in Stockholm and Helsinki, while the ratio of unencumbered assets to gross assets stood at 63% as of LTM September 2020.

Counterbalancing these strengths is the company's exposure to a comparatively lower alternative use, in particular when compared with other pure logistics peers, considering the group's high share of light industrial and industrial assets. We also note that Sagax operates in a less transparent niche of the property markets. The large share of industrial and light industrial assets, could be challenged by the expected recession and the second wave of Covid-19 should a meaningful portion of its clients face financial distress. The limited alternative use for some of the company's properties, especially outside major urban areas, is a potential long-term risk. In addition, despite a long-dated average lease period compared with other real estate companies, the lease period has declined during the past five years to 5 years as of LTM September 2020 from eight years as of December 2013.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sagax will continue to deliver solid operational performance, keeping high occupancy, resulting in stable cash flow, good liquidity on a sustained basis and solid debt metrics. We also expect the company to further lengthen debt maturities. We expect Sagax to further improve its effective leverage below 45% while continuing to have a balanced growth strategy. The outlook also reflects a favourable operating environment with tailwinds from e-commerce.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- UP

» A strong track record of successfully growing its asset base while maintaining a long average lease term in an unchanged favourable operating environment.

» Effective leverage moving towards 40% and net debt/EBITDA around or below 7x with financial policies that support the lower leverage.

» Maintaining a solid share of the portfolio unencumbered (currently 1.9x unencumbered assets/unsecured debt) with good quality of the unencumbered pool.

WHAT COULD MOVE RATINGS -- DOWN

» Deterioration in the operating performance, including further reduction in the average lease tenor, which is not counterbalanced by lower leverage, or if property market fundamentals weaken sharply.

» Effective leverage trends upward and is sustained at or above 50% or if Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA is sustained at or above 9x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AB Sagax

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AB Sagax

....Outlook, Remains Stable

