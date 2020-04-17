Moody's affirms ABB/CON-CISE's Caa1 CFR; outlook negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ABB/CON-CISE Optical Group LLC's ("ABB/CON-CISE") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD, the senior secured first lien credit facility rating at B3, and the senior secured second lien credit facility rating at Caa2. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the extended revolving credit facility due 2022. The outlook is revised to negative from stable.

The change of outlook reflects Moody's expectations that demand for optical products will remain weak during the coronavirus pandemic, pressuring the credit profile by keeping financial leverage very high. In addition, the pace and timing of a recovery is highly uncertain.

The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that ABB/CON-CISE will maintain adequate liquidity profile, with flexibility to temporarily absorb negative cash flow from operations. The affirmation also considers that demand for the company's optical products will begin to recover as the pandemic eventually begins to ebb.

Rating actions

The following ratings were affirmed:

ABB/CON-CISE Optical Group LLC

Corporate Family Rating at Caa1

Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD

Senior Secured First Lien term loan at B3 (LGD3)

Senior Secured Second Lien credit facilities at Caa2 (LGD5)

The following ratings were assigned:

ABB/CON-CISE Optical Group LLC

Senior Secured First Lien credit revolving credit facility due 2022 assigned at B3 (LGD3)

The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects ABB/CON-CISE's very high financial leverage at 8.8 times for the LTM period ended September 30, 2019 and near-term pressure on profitability and cash flow due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on contact lens demand. Moody's anticipates that ABB/CON-CISE will experience a material decline in revenue due to closures of eye doctors' offices to support social distancing, notwithstanding the company's efforts to move some of its sales of optical products online. While the company is taking actions to adjust its cost base to lower revenue, Moody's expects operating profits and cash flow generation to be adversely affected in 2020. As a result, Moody's expect that ABB/CONCISE's financial leverage is unlikely to decrease in 2020. Significant uncertainties about the severity and duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertain timeframe for easing social distancing make earnings impact difficult to quantify.

The rating is supported by ABB/CON-CISE's leading scale and market position among US distributors of soft contact lenses and good diversity across customers and geographies. Moody's expects that ABB/CON-CISE will benefit from long term fundamentals of the optical industry, as well as increased technological innovation within the contact lens market. A weaker economic environment and some lingering disruptions in the healthcare sector will likely preclude these businesses from operating in 2021 at 100% of our pre-coronavirus expectations, but a significant rebound is still likely.

Moody's anticipates that ABB/CONCISE's liquidity will remain adequate, supported by total liquidity (cash and undrawn credit facilities) of approximately $100 million. Despite the uncertainty over the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow in 2020, ABB/CON-CISE's sizeable cash balances relative to its fixed charges provide adequate support. Further, the company does not have any significant debt maturities until December 2022. However, ABB/CON-CISE has little headroom on its financial debt covenant reflecting current negative pressure on EBITDA.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the healthcare distribution sector is less exposed from a demand standpoint than other sectors, reduced social interactions will reduce demand for some optical products. Environmental risks are not considered material to the overall credit profile of ABB/CON-CISE. Positive social considerations include growing demand for optical products reflecting the aging population, eye strain caused by the increased usage of computers and smaller mobile devices, and technological innovation which has expanded the appeal of the contact lens market. Governance considerations are material to ABB/CON-CISE's credit profile due to its private equity ownership which increases the risk of shareholder-friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's view that a prolonged decline in revenue and/or significant cash burn could result in an unsustainable capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Near term upward rating action is unlikely given the company's high financial leverage, small size and limited business-line and supplier diversity. Over the longer term, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if ABB/CON-CISE is able to increase its scale, improve its margin and cash flow profile, and sustain debt to EBITDA below 7.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in operating performance or liquidity or if the company's capital structure becomes unsustainable, raising refinancing risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, ABB/CON-CISE Optical Group LLC is the largest distributor of soft contact lenses in the United States. ABB/CON-CISE also designs and manufactures customized contact lenses, and operates facilities in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, and California. The company is privately owned by financial sponsor, New Mountain Capital. ABB/CON-CISE generated revenues of roughly $1.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

