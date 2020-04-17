Moody's affirms ABB/CON-CISE's Caa1 CFR; outlook negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ABB/CON-CISE Optical
Group LLC's ("ABB/CON-CISE") ratings, including the Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating at
Caa1-PD, the senior secured first lien credit facility rating
at B3, and the senior secured second lien credit facility rating
at Caa2. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the extended
revolving credit facility due 2022. The outlook is revised to negative
from stable.
The change of outlook reflects Moody's expectations that demand for optical
products will remain weak during the coronavirus pandemic, pressuring
the credit profile by keeping financial leverage very high. In
addition, the pace and timing of a recovery is highly uncertain.
The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that ABB/CON-CISE
will maintain adequate liquidity profile, with flexibility to temporarily
absorb negative cash flow from operations. The affirmation also
considers that demand for the company's optical products will begin to
recover as the pandemic eventually begins to ebb.
Rating actions
The following ratings were affirmed:
ABB/CON-CISE Optical Group LLC
Corporate Family Rating at Caa1
Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD
Senior Secured First Lien term loan at B3 (LGD3)
Senior Secured Second Lien credit facilities at Caa2 (LGD5)
The following ratings were assigned:
ABB/CON-CISE Optical Group LLC
Senior Secured First Lien credit revolving credit facility due 2022 assigned
at B3 (LGD3)
The outlook was revised to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects ABB/CON-CISE's very high
financial leverage at 8.8 times for the LTM period ended September
30, 2019 and near-term pressure on profitability and cash
flow due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on contact
lens demand. Moody's anticipates that ABB/CON-CISE
will experience a material decline in revenue due to closures of eye doctors'
offices to support social distancing, notwithstanding the company's
efforts to move some of its sales of optical products online. While
the company is taking actions to adjust its cost base to lower revenue,
Moody's expects operating profits and cash flow generation to be
adversely affected in 2020. As a result, Moody's expect
that ABB/CONCISE's financial leverage is unlikely to decrease in
2020. Significant uncertainties about the severity and duration
of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertain timeframe for easing social
distancing make earnings impact difficult to quantify.
The rating is supported by ABB/CON-CISE's leading scale and market
position among US distributors of soft contact lenses and good diversity
across customers and geographies. Moody's expects that ABB/CON-CISE
will benefit from long term fundamentals of the optical industry,
as well as increased technological innovation within the contact lens
market. A weaker economic environment and some lingering disruptions
in the healthcare sector will likely preclude these businesses from operating
in 2021 at 100% of our pre-coronavirus expectations,
but a significant rebound is still likely.
Moody's anticipates that ABB/CONCISE's liquidity will remain
adequate, supported by total liquidity (cash and undrawn credit
facilities) of approximately $100 million. Despite the uncertainty
over the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow in
2020, ABB/CON-CISE's sizeable cash balances relative
to its fixed charges provide adequate support. Further, the
company does not have any significant debt maturities until December 2022.
However, ABB/CON-CISE has little headroom on its financial
debt covenant reflecting current negative pressure on EBITDA.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the healthcare
distribution sector is less exposed from a demand standpoint than other
sectors, reduced social interactions will reduce demand for some
optical products. Environmental risks are not considered material
to the overall credit profile of ABB/CON-CISE. Positive
social considerations include growing demand for optical products reflecting
the aging population, eye strain caused by the increased usage of
computers and smaller mobile devices, and technological innovation
which has expanded the appeal of the contact lens market. Governance
considerations are material to ABB/CON-CISE's credit profile due
to its private equity ownership which increases the risk of shareholder-friendly
actions that come at the expense of creditors.
The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's view that a prolonged decline
in revenue and/or significant cash burn could result in an unsustainable
capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Near term upward rating action is unlikely given the company's high financial
leverage, small size and limited business-line and supplier
diversity. Over the longer term, Moody's could upgrade the
ratings if ABB/CON-CISE is able to increase its scale, improve
its margin and cash flow profile, and sustain debt to EBITDA below
7.0 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in
operating performance or liquidity or if the company's capital structure
becomes unsustainable, raising refinancing risk.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, ABB/CON-CISE
Optical Group LLC is the largest distributor of soft contact lenses in
the United States. ABB/CON-CISE also designs and manufactures
customized contact lenses, and operates facilities in New York,
Florida, Massachusetts, and California. The company
is privately owned by financial sponsor, New Mountain Capital.
ABB/CON-CISE generated revenues of roughly $1.5 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jean-Yves Coupin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
