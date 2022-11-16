info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms ACCO Brands' Ba3 CFR; changes outlook to negative

16 Nov 2022

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ACCO Brands Corporation's ("ACCO" or "ACCO Brands") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's senior unsecured notes due 2029 at B1; the speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that ACCO's strong market position and free cash flow generation should adequately position the company to withstand challenges from slowing demand across key regions (particularly Europe) and segments and continued earnings pressure from elevated input costs including raw materials, labor, and freight as well as foreign exchange and interest rates. Moody's expects EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) to decline 16% year-over-year in 2022 before modestly improving by approximately 4% in 2023, mostly over the second half of the year. ACCO's solid market position as a key supplier of office and school equipment, portfolio of well-known brands, and strong relationships with major retailers globally will help support demand as inventory replenishment normalizes particularly around next year's back-to-school season and volumes benefit from continued return to work and office trends. Expansion of PowerA into underpenetrated international markets should help mitigate the weak demand for highly discretionary gaming accessories, which is also entering a more mature portion of the console refresh cycle. Additionally, Moody's expects the EBITDA margin to show improvement as inflation begins to moderate and the company benefits from further pricing actions (new round in January) and cost initiatives. Moody's forecasts debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase through mid-2023 as the company utilizes its revolver capacity to fund seasonal cash needs and earnings weaken. Leverage should thereafter improve to around 4.6x by the end of 2023 as EBITDA stabilizes and the company pays down revolver borrowings. The company's long-term 2.0x-2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target (company calculation) is below the 3.9x level as of September 2022, indicating ACCO will remain focused on reducing leverage. Moody's expects no share repurchases until earnings and credit metrics improve.

The change in outlook to negative from stable accounts for increased risk that ACCO's leverage could remain elevated because of a decline in sales volumes and the EBITDA margin in an increasingly challenged economic environment. Risks include the potential for lower demand for office and school supplies, challenges implementing additional pricing actions amid weaker demand, continued cost inflation, or if the company is unable to reaccelerate growth in the gaming business and expand in international markets. ACCO relies on its revolver to fund seasonal cash outlays in the first half of the year. ACCO reported net sales declining 8% (6% excluding FX) year-over-year and management adjusted EBITDA declining 26.8% in the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 indicates good liquidity and is supported by free cash flow of around $75 to $85 million and available capacity on the $600 million asset backed credit facility ($417.1 million available as of September 30, 2022) expiring in 2026. ACCO's $78 million of balance sheet cash and free cash flow is ample to cover cash needs on an annual basis but the company funds seasonal working capital via its asset back loan facility. ACCO amended its ABL Credit Agreement on November 7, 2022, to increase the maximum Consolidated Leverage Ratio starting with the quarter ending December 31, 2022, at 4.5x and peaking to 5.0x for the first and second quarters of 2023 before falling to 4.75x for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, and 4.25x for the quarter ending Dec 31, 2023. On a longer-term basis the new agreement will allow for higher Consolidated Leverage in the first half of the year (4.5x in Q1 and Q2 and 4.0x in the remaining quarters), coinciding with seasonal cash needs. Moody's views the new covenant cushion as adequate but the covenant limits overall financial flexibility and there is a modest risk of a covenant breach in a downturn if volumes or input costs impact earnings more acutely.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: ACCO Brands Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ACCO Brands Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ACCO's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's good scale, well recognized brands, and solid geographic and product diversification across office, school, and consumer electronic segments. The company also has good free cash flow and liquidity. As one of the large global providers of office and school products, ACCO is a key supplier to its largest customers, solidifying its market position. The company's credit profile is constrained by the mature nature of the office and school supply market, which is further pressured by the shift to hybrid/remote office environments and increased digitization. Financial leverage is elevated from acquisitions as the company invests in new growth verticals to offset these maturing business lines. Additionally, the majority of ACCO's sales are tied to discretionary consumer spending, which is typically negatively impacted by contractions of the economy. The remainder of sales are driven more by business spending, which is also subject to cyclicality.

Moody's expects EBITDA to deteriorate through mid-2023 due to weakening demand and margin pressure from elevated input costs and FX. Earnings should recover in the second half of 2023 driven by further pricing, more normal inventory replenishment at retailers, continued expansion of PowerA into underpenetrated markets, and moderating inflationary and FX headwinds. ACCO remains focused on de-leveraging towards its stated leverage goal of 2.0x to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA (company calculated, vs. 3.91x as of September 30, 2022). Moody's projects leverage will remain above this level through 2023 and expects debt/EBITDA at 4.6x at year-end 2023 incorporating Moody's adjustments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that ACCO's earnings and cash flow will face pressure over the next year and keep leverage elevated. The negative outlook also reflects that tight covenant cushion could constrain liquidity.

An upgrade would require continued investment that sustains profitable growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin. ACCO would also need to generate consistent strong free cash flow and maintain a financial policy that supports debt-to-EBITDA leverage sustained below 3.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance and free cash flow do not improve as expected by the end of 2023, liquidity weakens, the company pursues debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, or debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained above 4.5x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

ACCO Brands Corporation's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with ESG factors having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks is considered moderately negative. ACCO's exposure to social risks positions it weakly with highly negative exposure to changing demographic and social trends. The company's moderate governance practices carry overall moderately negative credit risks.

ACCO Brands' exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). The company has moderately negative exposure to carbon transition, natural capital and waste and pollution. The company's carbon transition risk reflects the energy used in manufacturing of some of its products such as laminators, shredders, and Kensington air purifiers. Investment is necessary to minimize such environmental risks, and this can increase costs and reduce cash flow. Moderate natural capital reliance reflects the use of commodities such as pulp (notebooks), steel (staplers, whiteboards) chemicals and resins in its products. Waste and pollution risk reflects the packaging material required and the end-of-life disposal of some of its electronic products. We view ACCO's exposure to physical climate risks as neutral to low because the company has a large number of manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the U.S., Mexico, South America, EMEA and Asia.

ACCO Brands' exposure to social risks positions it weakly, and the exposure carries highly negative credit risks (S-4). The company has highly negative exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting the mature nature of office and school supply product demand. Moody's expects an increase in hybrid work in the aftermath of the pandemic and also a decline in paper-based school supply demand due to increasing technology-based education. The company is expanding into higher growth and higher margin electronic-based products such as its Kensington line of air purifiers and PowerA gaming controllers. These shifts require investment in product development, manufacturing capabilities, marketing, and acquisitions. The company is also moderately negatively exposed to health and safety risks as a result of its manufacturing operations and responsible production to manage a complex supply chain that includes sourcing commodities such as energy, steel, aluminum, pulp, resins, and other chemicals.

ACCO Brand's exposure to governance considerations carries overall moderately negative credit risks (G-3). Governance risk is driven primarily by the use of leverage for debt financed acquisitions. The company's moderate 2-2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target is a partial mitigant though ACCO often exceeds the that target. Other governance factors have neutral to low risks including good management credibility and a conservative board structure as seen with good ability to track to management projections and with a mostly independent board.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, publicly-traded ACCO Brands Corporation ("ACCO") manufactures and supplies office, school, calendar products and computer and electronic accessories sold primarily in the US, Europe, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Mexico. Key brands include AT-A-GLANCE, Esselte®, Five Star®, GBC®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, and PowerA®. Revenue was approximately $2.0 billion for the 12 months ended September 2022.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Frenklakh, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com