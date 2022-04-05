Moody's affirms ACSA's Ba2 rating; maintains negative outlook

London, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Aa2.za national scale long-term issuer rating of Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd (ACSA). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed ACSA's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), a measure of standalone credit quality prior to any assessment of potential extraordinary government support, of ba3. The outlook remains negative.

Today's rating action follows affirmation of the Ba2 rating of the Government of South Africa and a change in the outlook to stable from negative on 1 April 2022. For additional details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464348.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action recognises the strong linkages between ACSA and the Government of South Africa, given the state ownership and the company's exposure to domestic macroeconomic conditions, as well as the persistent downside risks to ACSA's credit quality as a result of a significant reduction in passenger traffic, with uncertain recovery prospects.

ACSA's traffic has been severely impacted by the pandemic and the introduction of travel restrictions. 2021 was the second year when passenger traffic was significantly down on the pre-pandemic levels. Last year, the company's airports handled around 18 million passengers, some 58% below 2019 levels. Recent trends are improving with domestic traffic reaching 68% of the pre-pandemic levels in February 2022 alone, but the international segment is lagging at 45%, reflecting its exposure to global travel restrictions.

Against this backdrop, the rating affirmation recognises that, despite the persistently difficult operating environment, ACSA's financial profile should improve as traffic continues to recover and owing to management measures to cut operating costs and investments, coupled with the government support. Moody's cautions, however, that any improvement in the company's financial profile will be also dependent on the evolution of aeronautical charges. ACSA's current regulatory period will end on 31 March 2023 and there is currently no visibility around the level of tariffs beyond this year.

Overall, ACSA's Ba2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's ownership of a network of key infrastructure assets, with a monopolistic position in international scheduled traffic and a dominant position (more than 90%) of domestic scheduled traffic in South Africa; (2) the company's large service area, which includes all major conurbations in South Africa; (3) the system of economic regulation that has proved challenging in the past with uncertainty around future evolution of tariffs; (4) the company's exposure to a very weak carrier base, including South African Airways; (5) the high financial leverage; and (6) the majority ownership by and support from the Government of South Africa.

Under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI), the Ba2 rating reflects the company's BCA of ba3, coupled with Moody's assumptions of strong support from the government and moderate dependence. The strong support takes account of the 74.6% government ownership of ACSA, the company's strategic role in the country and the track record of the government support as evidenced through the subscription of preference shares last year.

The National Scale Rating of Aa2.za is assigned in accordance with the guidance set out in Moody's methodology for Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings, published in May 2016, and maps to a Ba2 global scale rating.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

As of end-December 2021, ACSA had cash on balance sheet of around ZAR1.7 billion and ZAR1.8 billion availability under bank lines due in August 2022. The company has fairly limited debt maturities in the near term but is dependent on the ability to renew its short-term bank lines or procure additional funding to support its liquidity. The company's next large debt maturity is related to its ZAR1.7 billion bond due in April 2023.

The majority of ACSA's debt is related to domestic bonds, which are not subject to any financial covenants. The terms of the company's borrowings from the Agence Française de Développement include, however, three covenants: net debt/EBITDA of 4x, net debt/capitalization of 65% and Projected DSCR of 1.5x. Since the start of the pandemic, the company received covenant waivers twice. In August 2021, ACSA's covenant waivers were extended until 30 June 2023. While this has provided ACSA with time to restore its financial profile to the levels consistent with the terms of financing, Moody's cautions that absent significant traffic recovery, tariff increases and/or other measures to bolster the company's financial strength, covenant breaches post the holiday period are likely.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued risks to ACSA's credit profile linked to the significant uncertainties around traffic recovery prospects and the regulatory determination effective from 1 April 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward pressure on ACSA's ratings is unlikely in the near term. However, the outlook could change to stable if (1) traffic recovery looked more certain; (2) it appeared likely that the company would be able to materially improve its financial profile over the medium term; (3) the company's liquidity was solid; and (4) there was no risk of covenant breaches.

ACSA's ratings could be downgraded if (1) there is a delay in passenger traffic recovery, including because of airlines ceasing operations; (2) the expected improvement in traffic volumes did not improve the company's financial profile as anticipated, including because of the pending regulatory settlement; (3) it appeared likely that the company's capital structure could be challenged; (4) there were concerns about the company's liquidity; or (5) the sovereign rating was downgraded.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd

Affirmations:

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2.za

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd owns and operates nine airports in South Africa, including O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban. The company is majority owned (74.6%) by the Government of South Africa. In the financial year ended March 2021, ACSA reported revenues of ZAR2.1 billion.

