Moody's affirms ADM's A2 ratings, outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the A2 senior unsecured ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). Moody's also affirmed ADM's Prime-1 rating for commercial paper. The outlook remains stable.

"ADM is one of the few larger commodity related companies that will exhibit relative stable performance in 2020 despite the coronavirus downturn," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on ADM. "We expect credit metrics to remain supportive of the rating despite some uncertainties related to US/China trade relations"

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

....Senior Unsecured Notes at A2

....Senior Unsecured commercial paper rating at Prime-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

...Issuer: Indiana Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds at A2

....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds at P-1

...Issuer: Iowa Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds at A2

....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds at P-1

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADM's A2 and Prime-1 ratings are supported by its relatively conservative financial policies (as measured by net working capital to balance sheet debt), strong and diversified liquidity, its established global market position in agricultural commodities, and substantial geographic diversity. ADM's profile is also supported by its operational diversity and relatively stable earnings profile; however, a relatively large dividend does reduce financial flexibility and limit free cash flow generation.

ADM processes crops into a wide variety of value-added commodities, which are utilized in industries ranging from food and nutrition to industrial and energy. In addition, the inherent stability of demand relative to most other commodities, due in large part to global population growth and the rising standards of living in developing countries, is a credit positive. While recessions or economic downturns can cause temporary shifts in demand, ADM's performance is stable relative to most other industrial companies.

After several years with weaker than ideal metrics for the rating profile, ADM's metrics returned to levels that more appropriately supported its A2 rating in 2018, but then slipped again in 2019 due to the trade issues with China. While financial performance was expected to improve in 2020 due to the signing of the Phase I trade deal in January between the US and China, more recent events create some uncertainty over the timing and quantity of China's agricultural-related purchases in 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, ADM's credit metrics are weak for the A2 ratings with Net Debt/EBITDA of 2.5x, Funds From Operations/Net Debt (FFO/Net Debt) of 31.5% and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt (RCF/Net Debt) of 23%. The aforementioned metrics include Moody's standard adjustments, as well as adjustments specific to Commodity Trading Companies (see Methodology below for specific details). When crop prices are low, Moody's expects credit metrics to be meaningfully stronger than the triggers that have been set for a potential downgrade. In the absence of improved profitability, significant share repurchases or acquisitions would clearly result in a change in the outlook or rating.

ADM's financial profile is characterized by low margins (a characteristic of commodity merchandising/processing industry) relative to most other "A" rated industrial companies and weaker returns on invested capital over the cycle. The profile is further tempered by ADM's strategic growth initiatives, which will likely require additional acquisitions and additional capital spending (on its own or through joint ventures). The company is seeking to improve its global footprint in merchandising and commodity processing, while expanding into downstream specialties that offer greater stability and higher margins. Moody's notes that ADM has divested a number of underperforming businesses to fund prior acquisitions. Additionally, management has indicated that maintaining access to the Prime-1 commercial paper rating is a strategic priority; hence, maintaining the A2 rating is also a priority.

The stable outlook assumes that metrics with improve over the next 12-18 months to the levels that fully support the rating and that the company will avoid any discretionary increases in balance sheet debt until metrics are more supportive of the rating. Additionally, the outlook anticipates that ADM will continue to generate EBITDA close to $3 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ADM's ratings could be lowered if its credit metrics remained weaker than the following triggers for a sustained period: Net Debt/EBITDA remains over 2.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt remains below 25%, and FFO/Net Debt is below 30%. The rating could also come under pressure if the company undertakes debt financed share buybacks or acquisitions prior to metrics improving to levels that are more supportive of the rating or if the size of the dividend increases and therefore further decreases financial flexibility. An upgrade is unlikely at the present time due to the company's weak financial performance. However, Moody's could consider a change in the rating if Net Debt/EBITDA declines to 1.3x on a sustained basis, FFO/Debt rises to 60%, and RCF/Debt rises to 50%.

The principal methodology used in these rating was Trading Companies published in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental concerns are modest for ADM and other agricultural commodity trading companies. The company did not report any environmental liabilities as of December 2019. Although regulatory changes could impact trading or processing operations, we don't expect these costs to have a material impact on ADM's business.

Social risks are rising for trading companies, but are still modest relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs") become more vocal and these issues become a higher profile consideration for consumers in developed countries. Furthermore, potential negative publicity caused by product liability, food safety, and occupational health and safety problems could potentially hurt the company's reputation. ADM is subject to scrutiny related to food safety and sustainability, which may adversely affect its businesses.

As a large public company on the NYSE, ADM has relatively low governance risk. Additionally, it benefits from an independent board and consistent financial policies. Management's public commitment to a strong investment grade rating generates an overall governance risk that is better than average.

Chicago, IL-based Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global leader in agribusiness engaged in acquiring, storing, transporting, merchandising and processing agricultural commodities in over 190 countries. ADM operates through four business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other (mainly financial services). ADM has revenues in excess of $60 billion.

