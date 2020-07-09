Moody's affirms ADM's A2 ratings, outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the A2 senior unsecured ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland
Company (ADM). Moody's also affirmed ADM's Prime-1
rating for commercial paper. The outlook remains stable.
"ADM is one of the few larger commodity related companies that will exhibit
relative stable performance in 2020 despite the coronavirus downturn,"
stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst
on ADM. "We expect credit metrics to remain supportive of the rating
despite some uncertainties related to US/China trade relations"
Ratings affirmed:
..Issuer: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
....Senior Unsecured Notes at A2
....Senior Unsecured commercial paper rating
at Prime-1
....Outlook, Remains Stable
...Issuer: Indiana Finance Authority
....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds
at A2
....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds
at P-1
...Issuer: Iowa Finance Authority
....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds
at A2
....Senior Unsecured industrial revenue bonds
at P-1
RATINGS RATIONALE
ADM's A2 and Prime-1 ratings are supported by its relatively conservative
financial policies (as measured by net working capital to balance sheet
debt), strong and diversified liquidity, its established global
market position in agricultural commodities, and substantial geographic
diversity. ADM's profile is also supported by its operational diversity
and relatively stable earnings profile; however, a relatively
large dividend does reduce financial flexibility and limit free cash flow
generation.
ADM processes crops into a wide variety of value-added commodities,
which are utilized in industries ranging from food and nutrition to industrial
and energy. In addition, the inherent stability of demand
relative to most other commodities, due in large part to global
population growth and the rising standards of living in developing countries,
is a credit positive. While recessions or economic downturns can
cause temporary shifts in demand, ADM's performance is stable
relative to most other industrial companies.
After several years with weaker than ideal metrics for the rating profile,
ADM's metrics returned to levels that more appropriately supported
its A2 rating in 2018, but then slipped again in 2019 due to the
trade issues with China. While financial performance was expected
to improve in 2020 due to the signing of the Phase I trade deal in January
between the US and China, more recent events create some uncertainty
over the timing and quantity of China's agricultural-related
purchases in 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, ADM's credit metrics are weak for the
A2 ratings with Net Debt/EBITDA of 2.5x, Funds From Operations/Net
Debt (FFO/Net Debt) of 31.5% and Retained Cash Flow/Net
Debt (RCF/Net Debt) of 23%. The aforementioned metrics include
Moody's standard adjustments, as well as adjustments specific to
Commodity Trading Companies (see Methodology below for specific details).
When crop prices are low, Moody's expects credit metrics to be meaningfully
stronger than the triggers that have been set for a potential downgrade.
In the absence of improved profitability, significant share repurchases
or acquisitions would clearly result in a change in the outlook or rating.
ADM's financial profile is characterized by low margins (a characteristic
of commodity merchandising/processing industry) relative to most other
"A" rated industrial companies and weaker returns on invested capital
over the cycle. The profile is further tempered by ADM's strategic
growth initiatives, which will likely require additional acquisitions
and additional capital spending (on its own or through joint ventures).
The company is seeking to improve its global footprint in merchandising
and commodity processing, while expanding into downstream specialties
that offer greater stability and higher margins. Moody's notes
that ADM has divested a number of underperforming businesses to fund prior
acquisitions. Additionally, management has indicated that
maintaining access to the Prime-1 commercial paper rating is a
strategic priority; hence, maintaining the A2 rating is also
a priority.
The stable outlook assumes that metrics with improve over the next 12-18
months to the levels that fully support the rating and that the company
will avoid any discretionary increases in balance sheet debt until metrics
are more supportive of the rating. Additionally, the outlook
anticipates that ADM will continue to generate EBITDA close to $3
billion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
ADM's ratings could be lowered if its credit metrics remained weaker than
the following triggers for a sustained period: Net Debt/EBITDA remains
over 2.5x, Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt remains below 25%,
and FFO/Net Debt is below 30%. The rating could also come
under pressure if the company undertakes debt financed share buybacks
or acquisitions prior to metrics improving to levels that are more supportive
of the rating or if the size of the dividend increases and therefore further
decreases financial flexibility. An upgrade is unlikely at the
present time due to the company's weak financial performance. However,
Moody's could consider a change in the rating if Net Debt/EBITDA declines
to 1.3x on a sustained basis, FFO/Debt rises to 60%,
and RCF/Debt rises to 50%.
The principal methodology used in these rating was Trading Companies published
in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental concerns are modest for ADM and other agricultural commodity
trading companies. The company did not report any environmental
liabilities as of December 2019. Although regulatory changes could
impact trading or processing operations, we don't expect these costs
to have a material impact on ADM's business.
Social risks are rising for trading companies, but are still modest
relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability
of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies
as non-governmental organizations ("NGOs") become more
vocal and these issues become a higher profile consideration for consumers
in developed countries. Furthermore, potential negative publicity
caused by product liability, food safety, and occupational
health and safety problems could potentially hurt the company's reputation.
ADM is subject to scrutiny related to food safety and sustainability,
which may adversely affect its businesses.
As a large public company on the NYSE, ADM has relatively low governance
risk. Additionally, it benefits from an independent board
and consistent financial policies. Management's public commitment
to a strong investment grade rating generates an overall governance risk
that is better than average.
Chicago, IL-based Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is
a global leader in agribusiness engaged in acquiring, storing,
transporting, merchandising and processing agricultural commodities
in over 190 countries. ADM operates through four business segments:
Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition,
and Other (mainly financial services). ADM has revenues in excess
of $60 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653