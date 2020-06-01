Moody's affirms ADP at Aa3; revises outlook to negative

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s ("ADP") long term senior unsecured debt rating at Aa3, long term issuer rating at Aa3, and short-term commercial paper rating at Prime-1. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. The outlook revision reflects Moody's expectation of a meaningful near term contraction in ADP's operating performance following the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting highly elevated unemployment levels in the company's target markets, especially in the small and medium-sized business ("SMB") segments, as well as a significant drop in float related investment income stemming from a recent sharp decline in interest rates.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirm Aa3

Senior Unsecured Notes due September 2020, Affirm Aa3

Senior Unsecured Notes due September 2025, Affirm Aa3

Short-term Commercial Paper Rating, Affirm P-1

Outlook action: Outlook revised to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADP's Aa3 long-term rating is supported by the company's leading position in outsourced human capital management services, healthy long term growth prospects, low adjusted gross debt leverage of less than 1x, as well as relatively predictable profitability and cash flow derived from a diverse group of customers. The rating is also bolstered by the quality of ADP's management team which has demonstrated a solid track record in recent years for achieving stated operating performance targets and the company's largely independent board of directors which limits corporate governance concerns.

Despite the company's strong market position, Moody's considers ongoing competitive pressures on ADP's business, including possible disruptions associated with new technologies, which may increasingly weigh on ADP's credit quality. The company's credit rating also considers ADP's exposure to economic cyclicality with respect to employment levels and interest rate volatility as well as shifting structural trends and work arrangements within the company's markets.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Human Capital Management sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in ADP's credit profile, including its exposure to rising unemployment, particularly in the U.S., have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and ADP remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on ADP of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Additional risks to the issuer's credit quality include ADP's smaller scale relative to its rated peer group, service line concentration, limited geographic diversity, historical focus on acquisitions and shareholder returns, and potential reputational risk in the event of a data security or customer privacy breach of the company's systems.

ADP's Prime-1 short-term rating reflects its robust liquidity from Moody's expectations of healthy, albeit softening, free cash flow generation (estimated at 15% of debt in FY21), substantial cash-on-hand, and external liquidity consisting of $10.3 billion in bank facilities. ADP uses commercial paper primarily to meet short-term funding requirements related to its client funds obligations, and the company does not roll over commercial paper notes beyond their usual 1-2 day maturities. Sources for the repayment of the commercial paper issues are client funds inflows or liquidations of the short-term portion of the client funds' investment portfolio. As of March 31, 2020, ADP had available cash (excluding short-term marketable securities) of approximately $1.7 billion, the majority of which is located in the US. ADP maintains several revolving credit facilities including: a $3.8 billion 364-day facility expiring June 2020, with a one-year term out option, and a $2.75 billion facility expiring June 2024, and a $3.75 billion expiring June 2023, bringing total external liquidity sources to $10.3 billion. All three facilities have same day availability, no financial covenants and do not require a material adverse change (MAC) representation for draw-downs. ADP had full access to all three facilities as of March 31, 2020. In terms of alternate liquidity, ADP also has the ability to borrow on a secured basis through its US, UK, and Canadian short-term reverse repurchase agreements, which are collateralized principally by government and government agency securities in the Client Funds Portfolio with maturities up to 5 days.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ADP's revenues will contract (on an organic basis) at a mid to high single digit rate in FY21 (ending June) with more significant declines in EBITDA during this period. Despite this contraction, debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to remain below 1x. The outlook could be revised to stable if ADP demonstrates stronger than expected operating performance trends, particularly with respect to profitability levels and free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Based on ADP's current business profile, a rating upgrade is unlikely over the near term. Over the long term, a rating upgrade is possible if ADP demonstrates enhanced business diversification and scale while also more clearly articulating and maintaining a commitment to a highly conservative financial strategy.

The ratings could be downgraded if ADP's operations experience client attrition and market share erosion, particularly within the SMB market, sustained margin compression, increased revenue concentration, or if ADP shifts to more aggressive financial strategies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ADP, headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, is a worldwide provider of outsourced human resources, payroll, tax, and benefits administration. Moody's expects ADP to generate more than $13.5 billion in revenue in FY21 (approximately $11 billion net of pass throughs).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

