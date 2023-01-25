Moody's affirms ADVANZ PHARMA Holdco Limited's B3 CFR; changes outlook to positive from stable

London, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating of UK-based pharmaceutical company ADVANZ PHARMA Holdco Limited (ADVANZ PHARMA or the company) and the B3 ratings of Cidron Aida Finco S.a r.l, its direct subsidiary. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook on all entities to positive from stable.

The following factors drove the outlook change to positive:

--Improved organic performance in 2022 and expected organic growth in 2023

--Reduced leverage from equity funding for a large acquisition in 2022

--Highly cash generative profile with good protection from interest rate increases

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE

ADVANZ PHARMA's performance will have markedly improved in 2022, reaching positive organic growth for the first time. Although some improvements are sustainable, Moody's continues to expect like-for-like revenue regression in ADVANZ PHARMA's base business (i.e., the sales perimeter at the end of 2021) in the low-to-mid single digit percentage area. However, the rating agency expects organic growth overall in 2023 and 2024 thanks to new product launches and the better growth profile of products acquired in 2022.

Last year, the roll out of a larger neurology product from its pipeline (Mytolac) has started to make a difference to the top line and it still has some runway. In 2023, ADVANZ PHARMA will launch another injectable generic drug (paliperidone) which will add to its organic growth. Liver rare disease drug Ocaliva, whose ex-US rights ADVANZ PHARMA has acquired in mid-2022, will further enhance organic growth in the next few years.

Pro forma for all the acquisitions ADVANZ PHARMA made in 2022, its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was 5.2x at the end of September 2022, versus a turn higher at the time of the LBO in 2021. Per management's calculations, ADVANZ PHARMA has acquired up to GBP75 million of EBITDA in 2022 while its balance sheet debt increased by less than GBP200 million. This is because owners Nordic Capital have injected GBP344 million of fresh equity in the third quarter to fully fund the acquisition of Ocaliva's ex-US rights.

The company maintains a highly cash generative profile and the increased earnings base will boost free cash flow (FCF) generation (after interest and non-recurring items) to over GBP100 million in 2023 from around GBP75 million - GBP80 million in 2022. Moody's views risks to FCF as limited because floating rate debt represents less than a quarter of ADVANZ PHARMA's debt, therefore protecting it well against interest rate rises.

RATIONALE FOR THE CFR

ADVANZ PHARMA's B3 CFR still reflects the company's levered capital structure and a degree of concentration risk by product and geography. Patent-protected Ocaliva has become the company's largest drug, representing around 17% of revenue on a pro forma basis. A confirmatory study is ongoing in the European Union following the drug's conditional approval in 2018, hence there is a risk that the product does not remain on the market. Furthermore, Moody's estimates that ADVANZ PHARMA derives around 30% of its revenue from the UK, where downward price pressure and hand backs to government payers is high.

The CFR also reflects ADVANZ PHARMA's acquisitive strategy, which will likely require additional funding. Moody's forecasts that the company will maintain stable Moody's adjusted leverage in 2023 and 2024 with a broadly flat EBITDA pre-exceptionals in the range of GBP220 million – GBP230 million. However, including bolt-on acquisitions to be made at a multiple higher than the company's leverage and using a mix of cash and debt, ADVANZ PHARMA's leverage could climb over 5.5x.

In addition, the company is still at risk of material litigation-related outflows of up to GBP65 million for potential infringement of competition laws in the UK, an ESG credit negative. ADVANZ PHARMA is in the appeal process for fines issues regarding three of its products.

However, ADVANZ PHARMA's credit quality benefits from good therapeutic diversity and a broad geographic presence. Its asset-light business model commands a solid Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 36%-37% and limited capital expenditure, which contributes to high FCF and good liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

ADVANZ PHARMA's liquidity is good. The company had GBP204 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet at the end of September 2022 as well as GBP148 million equivalent undrawn under its EUR170 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2027. The RCF is subject to a springing net leverage covenant, tested when the facility is drawn for more than 40%, with ample headroom expected.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The ongoing litigation proceedings with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reflect customer relations risk although these products now represent a very small proportion of ADVANZ PHARMA's revenue. The company is also exposed to risks related to responsible production as it does not directly operate its supply chain. In addition, the emergence of more complex products in its portfolio raises product safety and regulatory risks linked to manufacturing compliance.

Governance factors that Moody's considers in ADVANZ PHARMA's credit profile include the risk that the company will embark on debt-funded acquisitions which would increase leverage or business risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ADVANZ PHARMA's ratings if (i) the company continues to improve its like-for-like revenue and EBITDA, at stable to growing, and (ii) it maintains a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x, (iii) while generating solid FCF with good liquidity. Obtaining greater certainty that Ocaliva's conditional approval in Europe will turn permanent and a satisfactory resolution of legal proceedings in the UK could also lead to an upgrade of ADVANZ PHARMA's ratings.

ADVANZ PHARMA's ratings could be under downward pressure if (1) organic revenue and EBITDA regression returned to a mid-single digit percentage or worse and Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increased materially, or (2) liquidity weakened, particularly if FCF reduced sustainably, or (3) the company executed large debt-funded acquisitions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ADVANZ PHARMA Holdco Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Cidron Aida Finco S.a r.l

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ADVANZ PHARMA Holdco Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Cidron Aida Finco S.a r.l

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in London, UK, ADVANZ PHARMA is a pharmaceutical company marketing a portfolio of more than 180 branded drugs and generics in over 80 countries and across various therapeutic areas. Including a full year's contribution of all acquisitions made in 2022, ADVANZ PHARMA has revenue of around GBP600 million and EBITDA (before exceptional items) of around GBP230 million. ADVANZ PHARMA was acquired by funds ultimately controlled and advised by financial sponsor Nordic Capital in June 2021.

