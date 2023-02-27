Moody's affirms AFC's A3 ratings, changes outlook to negative

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook on the rating of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC or the corporation) to negative from stable and has affirmed AFC's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A3, as well as AFC's short-term issuer rating at P-2. Concurrently, it has also affirmed the corporation's provisional long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)A3 and the other short-term program rating at (P)P-2.

The negative outlook captures the downside risks to AFC's rating related to pressure on its development asset credit quality, as more than 50% of its portfolio is now to borrowers operating in very low-rated sovereigns - in particular in Nigeria (Caa1 stable) and to a lesser extent in Ghana (Ca stable) in addition to Gabon (Caa1 stable); and on the credit quality of its concentrated shareholder base following the downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign and financial institutions ratings. AFC's starting capital position is relatively weak compared with A-rated peers which risks undermining the corporation's capacity to manage pressure on credit quality and shareholders' creditworthiness.

The affirmation of the A3 rating reflects AFC's significant liquidity buffers and access to diversified funding sources. It also reflects the presence of credit protection measures that have so far proven effective at mitigating some of the pressure on the corporation's asset quality and have helped to maintain a relatively low level of non-performing assets. The corporation's ongoing capital raising and retained earnings generation will also prevent a further weakening in leverage. The A3 rating also incorporates AFC's low strength of member support owing to the low average shareholder rating and lack of contractual support in form of callable capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

PRESSURE ON DEVELOPMENT ASSET CREDIT QUALITY GIVEN CONCENTRATION IN VERY LOWLY RATED COUNTRIES

According to provisional data for December 2022 over 50% of AFC's development related assets (DRAs) are now located in countries with sovereign ratings in the Caa-Ca rating categories. This follows the downgrades of the ratings of the Government of Nigeria to Caa1 stable and the Government of Ghana to Ca stable. Moody's includes gross loans, equity and mezzanine investments in addition to off-balance sheet guarantee commitments in its DRA calculation.

Exposure to Nigeria accounts for 38% of DRAs, followed by Gabon (Caa1 stable) at 10.9% and Ghana at 8.4%. While AFC has managed to diversify its exposures in recent years, the high share of low-rated exposures points to pressure on AFC's asset quality and exposes the corporation to potentially higher losses than has been the case so far.

AFC's strategic focus is primarily on key infrastructure projects in the private sector, where borrowers are exposed to country risks, including political risk and risks of foreign currency shortages. AFC also has significant holdings of securities issued by various governments in the region, which, while covered by provisions, represent another source of potential losses. Notwithstanding these risks, Moody's takes into account targeted credit protections that AFC has put in place which enhance asset credit quality.

DETERIORATION IN SHAREHOLDER CREDIT QUALITY, WHICH IS HEAVILY CONCENTRATED AMONG NIGERIAN SHAREHOLDERS

Nigerian institutions constitute 85% of AFC's paid-in capital, with the Central Bank of Nigeria providing 38% of paid-in capital and private sector Nigerian financial institutions another 47%. Following the downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign rating, Moody's estimates that 85% of AFC's shareholder base is now rated in the Caa-Ca category, constraining shareholders' ability to support the corporation when faced with a shock.

While the AFC has been successful at raising additional paid-in capital and bringing in new shareholders, the continued concentration on Nigerian entities remains a key vulnerability. At the end of 2022, investment-grade shareholders accounted for only 4% of paid in capital and included contributions by the African Development Bank (AfDB, Aaa stable), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA, Aa2 positive), Africa Reinsurance Corporation, as well as the Pensions and the Savings funds of Government of Mauritius (Baa3 stable). While their contributions have limited the deterioration in the weighted average shareholder rating – Moody's key metric to assess shareholders' ability to provide support - to B3 at the end of 2022 from B2 previously, the AFC remains heavily exposed to Nigeria's elevated credit risks. Out of the $860 million in equity raised at the end of 2022, $200 million are equity warrants issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A further $250 million represent Tier II capital provided by the US Development Finance Institution which Moody's considers as debt rather than equity.

Looking forward, Moody's expects the diversification in the shareholder base to continue but at a gradual pace. AFC has also launched a Rights Issue in November 2022 geared toward existing shareholders with the aim of raising $557 million over the course of this year in case of full participation. The list of potential new investment-grade shareholders includes other multilateral development banks in the region or abroad interested in channeling infrastructure investment in Africa.

LEVERAGE TO IMPROVE BUT REMAIN ABOVE A-RATED PEERS

AFC's leverage ratio as measured by development-related assets (including gross loans, equity and mezzanine investments, in addition to off-balance sheet guarantee commitments) plus treasury assets rated A3 and lower, divided by usable equity has increased to about 3.6 times in 2022 from 2.3 times in 2018, notwithstanding the fresh equity raised since 2019. This compares with a global median at between 2-2.5 times over that time period, and an A-rated median averaging about 2 times. Strong DRA growth recorded in recent years weighs on AFC's capital adequacy. In risk-weighted terms, the rapid expansion of operations resulted in a decline in the corporation's capital adequacy ratio to 30% in 2021 (excluding subordinated Tier II capital) which is the lower limit according to AFC's prudential guidelines, before increasing to 31.5% in 2022.

Although Moody's expects AFC's leverage ratio to decline and level off starting 2023 as a result of the successful equity raising program and in order to comply with its prudential guidelines, the projected future leverage ratio under the corporation's strategic plan at about 3x as defined by Moody's remains above the projected median of A-rated and global peers, reducing AFC's capacity to absorb shocks.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE A3 RATINGS

Moody's projects AFC's asset quality to continue to benefit from credit protection measures which have proven effective in the past and which the corporation aims to strengthen further under its strategic plan. These measures include single name and portfolio risk insurance covering over 16% of the loan portfolio (up from 14% in 2021) and a gradually improving geographical diversification, in addition to recourse to sovereign guarantees for specific assets.

Moreover, AFC has not been impacted so far by instances of FX liquidity shortages affecting the business environment in locations such as Nigeria or the CFA Franc zones because of specific credit protections put in place at the launch of the transactions, including a focus on FX generating transactions with international sponsoring partners, the institution of debt service reserve accounts and the negotiation of capital import certificates, in addition to FX illiquidity insurance.

These credit protections underpin AFC's asset performance track record. Provisional data for 2022 indicate that the nominal value of non-performing assets has remained broadly unchanged over the past year whereas the non-performing asset ratio has improved to 1.7% of total development-related assets from 2.5% in 2021, compared with a regional average of between 2.5%-3% over the past three years. Looking forward, Moody's expects AFC's asset performance to continue to benefit from credit protection enhancements.

A significant high-quality liquidity buffer and access to diversified funding sources are key strengths of AFC's credit profile. AFC's prudential guidelines set a minimum high-quality liquidity requirement to cover at least 18 months of scheduled net outflows, including debt service payments, resulting in a high-quality liquidity buffer that is broadly in line with the global MDB median. This core liquidity is mostly held outside of the continent with international investment-grade banks, while surplus treasury funds are invested in higher yielding US-$ securities by issuers in Africa as part of the corporation's development mandate.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

AFC's credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting its moderate exposure to environmental risk and neutral-to-low exposure to social and governance risks. The assessment reflects the corporation's efforts to diversify towards renewable energy infrastructure projects, thus mitigating carbon transition risk. It also reflects AFC' pro-active adoption of credit protection measures to insulate AFC's asset quality from a deteriorating operating environment.

AFC has a moderately negative environmental risk profile score (E-3), reflecting its investments in the hydrocarbon sector and exposing its portfolio to carbon transition risks. This exposure is being mitigated by the corporation's portfolio diversification by sector and its effort to expand investments in the renewable energy sector.

The neutral-to-low social risk issuer profile score (S-2) reflects AFC's focus on key infrastructure like power generation, port infrastructure, energy generation, communications infrastructure which expand the population's access to basic services, thereby enhancing AFC's standing in the region.

The neutral-to-low governance risk issuer profile score (G-2) reflects sound governance principles and risk management framework. This is evidenced by the corporation's management of commodity price shocks and a deteriorating operating environment, mitigated by the adoption of specific credit protection measures to help insulate the asset quality of its investment portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be returned to stable if AFC's leverage metrics improve in line with the corporation's strategic plans and with A-rated peers, while maintaining good asset performance, liquidity buffers and access to funding. This would reverse a trend of steady erosion of its capital adequacy over the years as the corporation expanded its activities on the continent. A durable improvement in AFC's countries of operations would also be positive.

Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if asset performance were likely to weaken significantly. An inability to implement the corporation's strategy aimed at strengthening its capital base, would also be credit negative. Furthermore, a marked erosion of liquidity buffers and/or increasing signs that access to funding is durably weakened would also likely lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

