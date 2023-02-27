info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms AFC's A3 ratings, changes outlook to negative

27 Feb 2023

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook on the rating of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC or the corporation) to negative from stable and has affirmed AFC's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A3, as well as AFC's short-term issuer rating at P-2. Concurrently, it has also affirmed the corporation's provisional long-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)A3 and the other short-term program rating at (P)P-2.

The negative outlook captures the downside risks to AFC's rating related to pressure on its development asset credit quality, as more than 50% of its portfolio is now to borrowers operating in very low-rated sovereigns - in particular in Nigeria (Caa1 stable) and to a lesser extent in Ghana (Ca stable) in addition to Gabon (Caa1 stable); and on the credit quality of its concentrated shareholder base following the downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign and financial institutions ratings. AFC's starting capital position is relatively weak compared with A-rated peers which risks undermining the corporation's capacity to manage pressure on credit quality and shareholders' creditworthiness.

The affirmation of the A3 rating reflects AFC's significant liquidity buffers and access to diversified funding sources. It also reflects the presence of credit protection measures that have so far proven effective at mitigating some of the pressure on the corporation's asset quality and have helped to maintain a relatively low level of non-performing assets. The corporation's ongoing capital raising and retained earnings generation will also prevent a further weakening in leverage. The A3 rating also incorporates AFC's low strength of member support owing to the low average shareholder rating and lack of contractual support in form of callable capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

PRESSURE ON DEVELOPMENT ASSET CREDIT QUALITY GIVEN CONCENTRATION IN VERY LOWLY RATED COUNTRIES

According to provisional data for December 2022 over 50% of AFC's development related assets (DRAs) are now located in countries with sovereign ratings in the Caa-Ca rating categories. This follows the downgrades of the ratings of the Government of Nigeria to Caa1 stable and the Government of Ghana to Ca stable. Moody's includes gross loans, equity and mezzanine investments in addition to off-balance sheet guarantee commitments in its DRA calculation.

Exposure to Nigeria accounts for 38% of DRAs, followed by Gabon (Caa1 stable) at 10.9% and Ghana at 8.4%. While AFC has managed to diversify its exposures in recent years, the high share of low-rated exposures points to pressure on AFC's asset quality and exposes the corporation to potentially higher losses than has been the case so far.

AFC's strategic focus is primarily on key infrastructure projects in the private sector, where borrowers are exposed to country risks, including political risk and risks of foreign currency shortages. AFC also has significant holdings of securities issued by various governments in the region, which, while covered by provisions, represent another source of potential losses. Notwithstanding these risks, Moody's takes into account targeted credit protections that AFC has put in place which enhance asset credit quality.

DETERIORATION IN SHAREHOLDER CREDIT QUALITY, WHICH IS HEAVILY CONCENTRATED AMONG NIGERIAN SHAREHOLDERS

Nigerian institutions constitute 85% of AFC's paid-in capital, with the Central Bank of Nigeria providing 38% of paid-in capital and private sector Nigerian financial institutions another 47%. Following the downgrade of Nigeria's sovereign rating, Moody's estimates that 85% of AFC's shareholder base is now rated in the Caa-Ca category, constraining shareholders' ability to support the corporation when faced with a shock.

While the AFC has been successful at raising additional paid-in capital and bringing in new shareholders, the continued concentration on Nigerian entities remains a key vulnerability. At the end of 2022, investment-grade shareholders accounted for only 4% of paid in capital and included contributions by the African Development Bank (AfDB, Aaa stable), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA, Aa2 positive), Africa Reinsurance Corporation, as well as the  Pensions and the Savings funds of Government of Mauritius (Baa3 stable). While their contributions have limited the deterioration in the weighted average shareholder rating – Moody's key metric to assess shareholders' ability to provide support - to B3 at the end of 2022 from B2 previously, the AFC remains heavily exposed to Nigeria's elevated credit risks. Out of the $860 million in equity raised at the end of 2022, $200 million are equity warrants issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A further $250 million represent Tier II capital provided by the US Development Finance Institution which Moody's considers as debt rather than equity.

Looking forward, Moody's expects the diversification in the shareholder base to continue but at a gradual pace. AFC has also launched a Rights Issue in November 2022 geared toward existing shareholders with the aim of raising $557 million over the course of this year in case of full participation. The list of potential new investment-grade shareholders includes other multilateral development banks in the region or abroad interested in channeling infrastructure investment in Africa.

LEVERAGE TO IMPROVE BUT REMAIN ABOVE A-RATED PEERS

AFC's leverage ratio as measured by development-related assets (including gross loans, equity and mezzanine investments, in addition to off-balance sheet guarantee commitments) plus treasury assets rated A3 and lower, divided by usable equity has increased to about 3.6 times in 2022 from 2.3 times in 2018, notwithstanding the fresh equity raised since 2019. This compares with a global median at between 2-2.5 times over that time period, and an A-rated median averaging about 2 times. Strong DRA growth recorded in recent years weighs on AFC's capital adequacy. In risk-weighted terms, the rapid expansion of operations resulted in a decline in the corporation's capital adequacy ratio to 30% in 2021 (excluding subordinated Tier II capital) which is the lower limit according to AFC's prudential guidelines, before increasing to 31.5% in 2022.

Although Moody's expects AFC's leverage ratio to decline and level off starting 2023 as a result of the successful equity raising program and in order to comply with its prudential guidelines, the projected future leverage ratio under the corporation's strategic plan at about 3x as defined by Moody's remains above the projected median of A-rated and global peers, reducing AFC's capacity to absorb shocks.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE A3 RATINGS

Moody's projects AFC's asset quality to continue to benefit from credit protection measures which have proven effective in the past and which the corporation aims to strengthen further under its strategic plan. These measures include single name and portfolio risk insurance covering over 16% of the loan portfolio (up from 14% in 2021) and a gradually improving geographical diversification, in addition to recourse to sovereign guarantees for specific assets.

Moreover, AFC has not been impacted so far by instances of FX liquidity shortages affecting the business environment in locations such as Nigeria or the CFA Franc zones because of specific credit protections put in place at the launch of the transactions, including a focus on FX generating transactions with international sponsoring partners, the institution of debt service reserve accounts and the negotiation of capital import certificates, in addition to FX illiquidity insurance.

These credit protections underpin AFC's asset performance track record. Provisional data for 2022 indicate that the nominal value of non-performing assets has remained broadly unchanged over the past year whereas the non-performing asset ratio has improved to 1.7% of total development-related assets from 2.5% in 2021, compared with a regional average of between 2.5%-3% over the past three years. Looking forward, Moody's expects AFC's asset performance to continue to benefit from credit protection enhancements.

A significant high-quality liquidity buffer and access to diversified funding sources are key strengths of AFC's credit profile. AFC's prudential guidelines set a minimum high-quality  liquidity requirement to cover at least 18 months of scheduled net outflows, including debt service payments, resulting in a high-quality liquidity buffer that is broadly in line with the global MDB median. This core liquidity is mostly held outside of the continent with international investment-grade banks, while surplus treasury funds are invested in higher yielding US-$ securities by issuers in Africa as part of the corporation's development mandate.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

AFC's credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting its moderate exposure to environmental risk and neutral-to-low exposure to social and governance risks. The assessment reflects the corporation's efforts to diversify towards renewable energy infrastructure projects, thus mitigating carbon transition risk. It also reflects AFC' pro-active adoption of credit protection measures to insulate AFC's asset quality from a deteriorating operating environment.

AFC has a moderately negative environmental risk profile score (E-3), reflecting its investments in the hydrocarbon sector and exposing its portfolio to carbon transition risks. This exposure is being mitigated by the corporation's portfolio diversification by sector and its effort to expand investments in the renewable energy sector.

The neutral-to-low social risk issuer profile score (S-2) reflects AFC's focus on key infrastructure like power generation, port infrastructure, energy generation, communications infrastructure which expand the population's access to basic services, thereby enhancing AFC's standing in the region.

The neutral-to-low governance risk issuer profile score (G-2) reflects sound governance principles and risk management framework. This is evidenced by the corporation's management of commodity price shocks and a deteriorating operating environment, mitigated by the adoption of specific credit protection measures to help insulate the asset quality of its investment portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be returned to stable if AFC's leverage metrics improve in line with the corporation's strategic plans and with A-rated peers, while maintaining good asset performance, liquidity buffers and access to funding. This would reverse a trend of steady erosion of its capital adequacy over the years as the corporation expanded its activities on the continent. A durable improvement in AFC's countries of operations would also be positive.  

Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if asset performance were likely to weaken significantly. An inability to implement the corporation's strategy aimed at strengthening its capital base, would also be credit negative. Furthermore, a marked erosion of liquidity buffers and/or increasing signs that access to funding is durably weakened would also likely lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Matt Robinson
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

