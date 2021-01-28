info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms AFG’s ratings (Baa1 senior) upon announced sale of GALIC; outlook stable

28 January 2021
﻿

Rating action follows AFG's announcement that it will sell its annuity business to MassMutual

New York , January 28, 2021 – Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 senior debt rating of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) and the A1 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of AFG's property and casualty (P&C) operations led by Great American Insurance Company (GAIC), and the A3 IFS rating of Republic Indemnity Company of America (Republic). The rating outlook for AFG and its P&C operations is stable. In the same action, Moody's has placed the A2 IFS rating of Great American Life Insurance Company (GALIC), AFG's annuity company, on review for upgrade.

These actions follow AFG's announcement that it will sell its annuity operation, including GALIC and certain affiliates, to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) for $3.5 billion in cash. The parties expect to close the transaction in the second quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the pending transaction as credit positive for AFG as the sale of GALIC reduces interest rate and investment risk and allows the company to focus on its larger and more profitable commercial P&C operations. The transaction generates substantial cash proceeds that the company can deploy for investments in the P&C business, strategic acquisitions and/or payments to shareholders. Partly offsetting these benefits, the GALIC sale reduces AFG's product diversification and removes approximately 35% of its operating earnings.

P&C OPERATIONS AND PARENT COMPANY

The A1 IFS ratings of GAIC and affiliates reflect the group's expertise as a specialty-market underwriter across more than 30 commercial insurance lines, consistently strong profitability, low exposure to catastrophe volatility, and a performance-driven compensation structure. These strengths are tempered by the group's high gross underwriting leverage, moderate exposure to adverse reserve development in its commercial casualty portfolio, and elevated reinsurance recoverables compared to peers, reflecting high reinsurance utilization.

The A3 IFS rating of Republic is based on its leading market presence in workers' compensation insurance, particularly in California and the southeastern US, and its record of pursuing profitability over revenue growth in this cyclical business line. These strengths are offset by the inherent volatility associated with the company's monoline focus on workers' compensation, including the attendant sensitivity of reserves to claims inflation.

For AFG and other insurers, the coronavirus-related economic slowdown has raised claim costs in certain businesses and added volatility to investment performance. AFG reported net income of $40 million for the first nine months of 2020, down from $686 for the prior-year period, reflecting net realized investment losses, lower annuity core net operating earnings, and losses from its runoff business, Neon. AFG has historically maintained moderate adjusted financial leverage in the low 20s (percent), with good cash flow and earnings coverage of interest. Moody's expects that AFG will maintain solid leverage and coverage metrics following the sale of GALIC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the P&C group and parent ratings include: (i) improved risk-adjusted capitalization (gross underwriting leverage consistently below 5x), (ii) combined ratios consistently in the mid-90s or lower, (iii) strong and consistent earnings with returns on capital above 10%, and (iv) financial leverage in the low 20s or lower with earnings coverage above 8x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the P&C group and parent ratings include: (i) adverse loss development in excess of 2% of net reserves, (ii) material reduction in earnings (returns on capital below 6%), (iii) decline in P&C group surplus by more than 10% over a rolling 12-month period, or (iv) financial leverage in the mid-to-high 20s with earnings coverage below 6x.

LIFE OPERATIONS

Moody's said of the review for upgrade of GALIC's rating reflects its pending acquisition by MassMutual, which has a stronger credit profile. The review will focus on MassMutual's business plan for the company and GALIC's prospective profitability and capitalization as part of MassMutual. GALIC is an important player in the market for fixed and particularly fixed-indexed annuities (FIAs), with a leading position in the bank distribution segment, along with good profitability and sound capitalization. These strengths are partly offset by the firm's limited product diversification and an in-force annuity business that is subject to spread compression, consistent with peer annuity companies. The company has also taken on more asset risk to mitigate the impact of declining investment yields and income in the current low interest rate environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of GALIC's rating:(i) successful integration of employees and operations into MassMutual with growth of its FIA franchise and profitability; strong capital as measured by NAIC risk-based capital (RBC).

The following factors could result in a confirmation of GALIC's rating: unsuccessful integration into MassMutual leading to rising surrenders and declining profitability; RBC ratio below 350%; rising asset risk and investment losses. Should the sale to MassMutual fail to close, Moody's could lower GALIC's rating to its stand-alone credit profile, which will depend on the rating agency's view of AFG's commitment and likelihood of financial support, if needed.

RATING ACTIONS

Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

American Financial Group, Inc.: senior unsecured debt at Baa1, senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa1, subordinated debt at Baa2(hyb), subordinated shelf at (P)Baa2, preferred shelf (P)Baa3; non-cumulative preferred shelf (P)Baa3;

Great American Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Alliance Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Assurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Casualty Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Contemporary Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American E & S Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Fidelity Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Insurance Company of New York -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Protection Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Spirit Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Great American Security Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A1;

Republic Indemnity Company of America -- insurance financial strength at A3.

The rating outlooks for these entities is stable.

The following rating has been placed on review:

Great American Life Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength placed on review for upgrade; currently A2.

The rating outlook for this entity was changed to rating under review from stable.

The principal methodologies used in rating American Financial Group, Inc. were Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 , and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187352 . The principal methodology used in rating Great American Alliance Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American Casualty Insurance Company, Great American Contemporary Insurance Company, Great American E & S Insurance Company, Great American Fidelity Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company of New York, Great American Protection Insurance Company, Great American Security Insurance Company, Great American Spirit Insurance Company, and Republic Indemnity Company of America was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187352 . The principal methodology used in rating Great American Life Insurance Company was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

American Financial Group, Inc., based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a holding company that, through its operating subsidiaries, provides specialty commercial P&C insurance as well as traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. In the first nine months of 2020, AFG reported revenues of $5.3 billion and net income of $40 million. Shareholders' equity was approximately $6.3 billion on September 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved American Financial Group, Inc., Great American Alliance Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American Casualty Insurance Company, Great American Contemporary Insurance Company, Great American E & S Insurance Company, Great American Fidelity Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company of New York, Great American Protection Insurance Company, Great American Security Insurance Company, Great American Spirit Insurance Company, and Republic Indemnity Company of America's credit ratings is Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653. The person who approved Great American Life Insurance Company's credit ratings is Scott Robinson, CFA, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376, Client Service : 1 212 553 1653.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Dion, CFA
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

