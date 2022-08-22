Moody's affirms AGC at A2, changes outlook to stable

Tokyo, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed AGC Inc.'s A2 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has revised AGC's outlook to stable from negative.

Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-1 backed commercial paper rating of the company's subsidiary AGC Capital, Inc.

"The affirmation of AGC's A2 rating and change in outlook to stable reflects the company's progress in reducing the debt it took on at the height of the pandemic and strengthening the fundamental credit profile in its Chemical and Glass segments," says Dean Enjo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"AGC's disciplined financial policy and growth in its less commodity price-sensitive strategic businesses will further diversification and improve its credit metrics" adds Enjo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AGC's cash flow has improved more than Moody's prior expectations since the drop in 2020 due to the pandemic. These improvements stemmed mainly from a turnaround in its Chemicals segment with widening spreads and favorable pricing in its chlor-alkali and fluorochemicals/specialty chemicals businesses. Although Moody's believes that commodity pricing and spreads will soften, AGC's overall Chemicals segment, which also includes less cyclical chemical products, will remain a major component of its earnings mix.

In addition, the company's previously loss-making Glass segment has returned to profitability since 2021. AGC's architectural glass business has benefitted from a rebound in construction globally, as well as tighter environmental building regulations in key markets such as Europe. The increased demand for its architectural glass has offset weakness in its auto glass business, where it has less pricing power and remains affected by supply chain shortages.

AGC's improved operating performance has enabled the company to deleverage faster than Moody's prior expectation. The company used its discretionary cash flow to pay down around a quarter of its 2020 debt while still maintaining excellent liquidity. As a result, Moody's forecasts AGC's debt/EBITDA leverage remaining under 2x, below the 3.7x peak in 2020 and the low 2x range in the years before the pandemic.

AGC's A2 rating is also supported by a well-diversified product portfolio which spans Electronics, Glass and Chemical segments as well as a dominant market share position in Southeast Asia for its chlor-alkali business. Further, growth in its strategic businesses, which includes products that are less sensitive to commodity cycles, will strengthen and further diversify its credit profile.

The A2 rating reflect AGC's fundamental credit profile. Moody's has perceived a gradual diminishment of institutional support in Japan, given that likely support providers, including Japanese banks, have become more selective in providing support to companies in relation to their importance to Japan's economy.

The Prime-1 rating on the commercial paper program of AGC Capital, Inc. (AGCC) is based on the guarantee provided by its parent, AGC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AGC will sustain its profitability despite a softening in commodity prices in its Chemical segment, through growth in its non-commodity driven products diversified among its Glass, Electronics and Chemical segments. The outlook is also based on Moody's expectation that AGC will maintain its conservative financial policy, including a positive free cash flow position and incremental debt reduction.

Moody's is unlikely to upgrade AGC given its A2 rating is 1 notch below the current Japan sovereign rating. An upgrade may be considered if the company sustains a much lower level of leverage through the business cycle and develops a greater level of diversity from the growth of its less cyclical strategic businesses. Upward rating pressure could arise, for example, if the company sustains its EBITDA margin above 30% and debt/EBITDA below 1x.

Moody's could consider downgrading AGC's rating if the company is unable to sustain its profitability as expected as some of its core products come off a cyclical high; a sustained higher leverage from a larger-than-expected acquisition or change in financial policy, such as aggressive shareholder returns; or if the company fails to maintain its positive free cash flow through the business cycle. Credit metrics indicating downward rating pressure include EBITDA margin sustained meaningfully below 20% and debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.2x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals (Japanese) published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391136. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, AGC Inc. is a diversified company with a chemical business in Asia and leading position as one of the world's major glass manufacturers.

