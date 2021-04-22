Moody's affirms AIIB's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

Singapore, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Aaa long-term
issuer rating as well as the Aaa senior unsecured rating and (P)Aaa MTN
program rating. The Prime-1 short-term issuer and
commercial paper ratings are also affirmed. The outlook remains
stable.
The key factors underpinning the rating affirmation and stable outlook
include Moody's expectation that AIIB's intrinsic financial
strength will remain robust, with solid capital adequacy,
strong asset performance and ample liquidity. AIIB's growth
phase to 2030 will test its credit fundamentals and potentially also the
effectiveness of its governance framework. At this juncture Moody's
expects that AIIB's leverage ratios will remain low relative to
peers, even as loan growth accelerates in accordance with the Bank's
development plan. Moody's also expects liquidity to remain
ample, supported by continuing progress in broadening AIIB's
access to international funding markets. AIIB's risk and
operational frameworks will further support sound asset quality and liquidity
metrics as operations grow. In addition, AIIB's large
and broad-based membership continues to demonstrate very high willingness
and ability to provide support in case of need.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Aaa RATING
STILL-AMPLE CAPITAL AND RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK WILL SUPPORT
LOAN GROWTH
Developments in AIIB's intrinsic financial strength over the its establishment
phase have been in line with Moody's expectations for strong capitalization,
solid asset performance and good credit quality.
Moody's expects AIIB's capital adequacy to remain strong over the
growth phase of its evolution, supported by low leverage,
strong asset performance, and solid development asset credit quality
(DACQ).
Despite rapid growth in its lending operations, partly driven by
the Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody's
expects AIIB's leverage ratio will remain among the lowest in its peer
group, reflecting the capacity that remains in AIIB's capital
plan to support continued growth in development assets. The rapid
refocusing by the AIIB, including a decision to establish the COVID-19
Crisis Recovery Facility by mid-April 2020, to provide funding
for pandemic related health projects, co-finance policy based
lending and to support economic and social resilience was further supported
by the Bank's established risk management framework. In addition,
the temporary switch to a focus away from the AIIB's "bread
and butter" infrastructure lending illustrates significant operational
agility, particularly at a time when significant numbers of staff
were based remotely away from central office in Beijing due to the impact
of Covid-19 on travel.
The AIIB's asset performance is expected to remain strong,
though rapid loan growth -- particularly in response to the COVID-19
pandemic -- will test the Bank's risk management framework.
Through its first four years of operations, and as of December 2020
AIIB has had no nonperforming loans. Moody's expects that
AIIB's asset performance will remain strong, even as its portfolio
of loans expands significantly over the coming years, supported
by AIIB's strong risk management framework.
AIIB's development asset credit quality score is above the median for
Aaa-Aa2 rated MDBs, and likely to remain strong, as
the Bank expands its loan book across a broader range of member countries.
The deterioration in sovereign credit quality during 2020, reflected
in downgrades of India (Baa3 negative), Turkey (B2 negative) and
Oman (Ba3 negative) has put pressure on the AIIB's Weighted Average
Borrower Rating (WABR) which has been only partly offset by the rapid
growth in projects in higher-rated jurisdictions such as Indonesia
(Baa2 stable), China (A1 stable) and the Philippines (Baa2 stable).
Over the longer-term, Moody's expects that the Bank's
lending activities will incorporate larger exposures to higher-rated
sovereigns, helping to maintain the current WABR of its sovereign-backed
portfolio at or above the target in AIIB's risk limits policy.
ABUNDANT LIQUIDITY COVERAGE WILL BE SUPPORTED BY GROWING ACCESS TO FUNDING
Moody's expects AIIB's substantial liquid resources to provide
strong coverage for loan disbursements, debt servicing and other
potential cash outflows, though outflows are likely to rise as AIIB's
continues to grow. AIIB's liquidity policy is in line with,
and in some cases more stringent than, those of rating peers.
It requires the maintenance of liquidity portfolio in excess of 40%
of the projected net cash flow requirements for the coming 36 months.
In addition, AIIB maintains an adequate stock of high-quality
liquid assets to meet potential liquidity requirements for a 30-day
stress scenario and its Risk Appetite Statement requires that, in
the case of extreme stress, it can meet its payment obligations
even in the absence of market access for a period of 12 months.
In practice, actual liquidity levels are significantly higher than
the required policy level and AIIB's plan is to maintain them at
elevated levels. Initially, this is to establish capital
market access so as to provide flexibility for meeting operational cash
flow and in accessing funding markets. From a longer-term
perspective an active and diversified funding program will support optimal
pricing and attraction of targeted investors.
AIIB's access to international funding markets has developed apace
over the past year or so. In line with Moody's earlier view
of the evolution of a strong funding franchise, AIIB's issuance
activities accelerated in 2020 with issuance in a broad range of currencies
including the Russian ruble, Chinese renminbi, Hong Kong dollar,
Turkish lira and Thai baht. Although the Bank has received large
amounts of paid-in capital and it has no ostensible borrowing need,
Moody's expects regular issuance as AIIB further expands its investor
base reflecting the need to establish market access to support its expansion
strategy over the longer-term. Supportive of this is the
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision assignment of zero risk weight
for AIIB in line with long established and highly-rated MDBs including
the Asian Development Bank (ADB) (Aaa stable), African Development
Bank (AfDB) (Aaa stable), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) (Aaa stable) and Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
(Aaa stable).
MEMBER SUPPORT TO REMAIN STABLE AT VERY HIGH LEVELS
AIIB's large cushion of callable capital and very high willingness of
shareholders to support the Bank, underpin Moody's very high assessment
of the Bank's strength of member support. Moody's assessment
for ability to support is based on a weighted average shareholder rating
(WASR) of "baa1" in 2019, unchanged from the previous
year, as the sovereign rating downgrades of Turkey offset the upgrades
for Russia (Baa3 stable), Malta (A2 stable), and Greece (Ba3
stable) over 2019 and 2020. The addition of new members,
Liberia, Croatia (Ba1 stable) and Senegal (Ba3 negative) does not
materially affect our assessment given their comparatively small shareholdings.
The stable outlooks on the ratings of most large regional and non-regional
members impart support for the WASR at its current level.
The AIIB continues to expand and its membership is near-global,
pointing to broad based support for its role as an important institution
in supporting the infrastructure necessary for economic development.
The Bank has 103 approved members (86 had ratified their membership and
17 prospective members) representing approximately 79 percent of the global
population and 65 percent of global GDP. 70 percent of the members
are non-borrowing and many are highly rated advanced economies
with strong capacity to support the Bank.
Moody's believes that there is a strong likelihood that shareholders
with a strategic interest in sustaining the Bank's operations will
provide extraordinary support beyond committed amounts represented by
callable capital. This is particularly true for China given its
role in founding AIIB and its large shareholding. At the same time,
evolving tensions in the relationship between China and the United States,
India and countries with interests in the South China Sea will potentially
test its membership's commitment notwithstanding the broad base
of its membership.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of no material changes
to AIIB's fundamental financial strength as it moves from the start-up
phase to its next phase of more rapid expansion of its lending portfolio.
Nor does Moody's expect any change to the solid shareholder support
in the coming years, given AIIB's important role in providing
regional infrastructure investment support. That said, AIIB's
growth phase to 2030 will test its credit fundamentals and potentially
also the effectiveness of its governance framework.
While the Bank's risk framework and stress testing processes for
example, have been developed to support resilience in the Bank's
asset portfolio, factors such as the aggressive loan growth in response
to the pandemic is likely to have long-term implications for asset
quality that will challenge the effectiveness of these frameworks and
the Bank's capacity to respond.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not significant for AIIB's rating, as the
Bank's credit profile is unlikely to be affected despite generally high
environmental risks in the region. Moreover, AIIB has set
high standards and targets for operations on green and environmental issues
with sustainability underpinning all financings, adopting green
infrastructure as a thematic priority and setting an ambitious climate
finance target.
Social risks are not significant for AIIB's rating, amid the relative
social and political stability in the region and the diversification of
its portfolio. We regard the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk
under our ESG framework because of the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Moody's expects that the outbreak of the
coronavirus will lead to a temporary weakening of economic and fiscal
strength across the Asia-Pacific, which could lead to a temporary
deterioration in asset quality and performance. However,
we do not see the impact as significant to the AIIB's credit profile for
now.
Governance risks are material. AIIB's governance framework has
continued to evolve since its early years with a focus on achieving best
practice standards and policy approaches. This has resulted in
a sound and prudent framework for its finances and operations as illustrated
by its prudent risk-management policies, and high standard
governance principles.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Downward pressure on the rating could occur if the Bank's underwriting
and risk management processes are not applied effectively and consistently
leading to a deterioration in its asset performance and credit metrics.
This could include corporate governance factors, such as interference
by shareholders or a shift in strategy that results in a greater geographic
concentration of lending and investment than we expect. Especially
as the Bank moves from start-up to growth phase, the effectiveness
of its governance may prove lower than Moody's currently expects.
A deterioration in asset performance and evidence of diminished capacity
or willingness to support from key shareholders would also weigh on the
credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Petch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
