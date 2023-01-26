Moody's affirms AMC Networks' Ba2 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed AMC Networks Inc.'s (AMC) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's Baa2 senior secured bank debt rating and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings. The company's outlook was changed to negative from stable. AMC Networks' Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

"The change in AMC Networks' outlook to negative reflects social risks attributable to demographic and societal trends reflecting increased concern for AMC's ability to mitigate linear losses proportionately with DTC platform revenue growth and content licensing revenue growth. Also, the negative outlook reflects risks surrounding the leadership uncertainty and for potential greater strategic or financial risks" commented Neil Begley, Senior Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AMC Networks Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AMC Networks Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AMC's Ba2 CFR reflects its strong and stable cash flow driven by profitable television networks with long operating histories and extensive distribution throughout the US and some reach internationally. The broad reach of its cable networks, combined with the company's proven ability to deliver consistently high quality and widely appealing entertainment content that generate high viewer ratings and appeal to advertisers and distributors, allows the company to obtain lucrative affiliate fees and advertising rates. AMC's distribution revenue represents approximately 70% of total revenue, of which recurring revenue streams from contractual consignment affiliate fees paid by pay TV providers represents the largest component.

The change in AMC Networks' outlook to negative from stable reflects the secular decline in the traditional linear television industry as consumers disengage either due to subscription cancelation or cord cutting, or reduced engagement. Consumer preferences have swung and continue to migrate to direct-to-consumer (DTC) video-on-demand (VOD) streaming options, both subscription and ad supported. The company has so far created a handful of niche oriented streaming Tier-2 platforms with a focus on profitability over scale. However, there is increasing risk that the gradual decline in the company's linear ecosystem will not be met with equal revenue and cash flow from its DTC platforms. This could mean that the company may need to push more aggressively into studio production which would require greater capital and could also result in greater volatility of cash flows. Also, the uncertainty surrounding leadership at AMC is a potential risk, as financial policies and operational strategies could become more aggressive.

AMC's credit profile incorporates the company's relatively small scale compared to its competition, and risks associated with the secular decline in traditional linear pay television distribution and the risks related to its ability to successfully transition to video-on-demand direct-to-consumer. It also incorporates the risk of customer and revenue concentration and a highly competitive environment in which programming drives viewership, subscriptions, and advertising revenues. The company is also impacted by event risk concerns as the company's controlling owner, the Dolan family, has historically been comfortable with high leverage and transformative events. These risks remain balanced by the company's strong track record in programming creation and selection, as well as a solid balance sheet and cash flow generation. The company also has a strong liquidity profile as indicated by its SGL-1 rating and demonstrated by its significant cash balance nearly $800 million in cash and an undrawn revolver of $500 million as of 9/30/2022.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AMC Network's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The company's exposure to secular societal trends in most of its business and its lack of board independence is partially mitigated by its moderately conservative financial policies and its investments to transition to direct-to-consumer television. AMC Network's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Most of the company's revenue and profits are generated from the company's linear pay television networks that face risk from social and demographic trends as consumers move to direct-to-consumer video-on-demand services and drop their traditional linear bundled pay TV service. However, the company also licenses, owns and produces content, and is the early transition stages to its own proprietary direct-to-consumer television streaming video platform which we expect will help to partially mitigate that risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the company's CFR could occur if the company demonstrates that it can complete the transition to DTC, mitigating the losses of engagement and subscribers on linear pay TV and makes a commitment to a fiscally conservative capital structure on a sustained basis, such that net debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained at or below 2.5x (including Moody's adjustments). The rating could be downgraded if weakening operating performance, a significant acquisition or returns to equity investors result in sustained net debt-to-EBITDA leverage above 3.25x (including Moody's adjustments). Materially diminishing value of cable networks and/or any potential damage to the AMC brand in particular; specifically, subscriber loss levels trend upward without an offsetting reduction in net debt and leverage, or offsetting revenue and profits from the company's direct to consumer streaming platforms, or a more constrained liquidity profile, could also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

With its headquarters in New York, New York, AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC") supplies television programming to pay-TV service providers throughout the United States. The company predominantly operates five entertainment programming networks - AMC, WE tv, IFC, Sundance TV and BBC America. Revenues for LTM 9/30/2022 were approximately $2.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Begley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

