Moody's affirms AMC's Caa2 CFR and appends limited default (LD) designation to PDR following distressed exchange; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $5.1 billion of outstanding and committed rated debt impacted

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s ("AMC" or the "company") Caa2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Caa2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B3 rating on the $400 million senior secured first-lien notes residing at Odeon Finco PLC ("Odeon"), Caa1 ratings on AMC's senior secured debt (consisting of a $225 million revolving credit facility (RCF), $1.93 billion outstanding senior secured term loan and $950 million senior secured first-lien notes), Caa3 rating on the $1,223.7 million outstanding cash/PIK toggle second-lien subordinated secured notes, and Ca ratings on the $279.7 million outstanding senior subordinated notes. Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. Moody's also appended the Caa2-PDR with the "/LD" designation following the recent completion of a debt for equity exchange. Moody's will remove the "/LD" from the PDR after three business days. The outlook was revised to stable from positive.

The "/LD" designation follows AMC's 8-K filing dated 9 February 2023 [1], in which the company completed an exchange agreement on 7 February 2023 with a single note holder to convert $100 million of the 10%/12% Cash/PIK Toggle Second-Lien Subordinated Secured Notes due 2026 to approximately 91.0 million AMC Preferred Equity ("APE") units at a previously determined fixed price as disclosed in an 8-K filing dated 22 December 2022 [2]. The APE units closed at $2.725/share on 9 February 2023, which valued the investor's converted holdings at roughly $248 million. The exchange agreement contains a lock-up provision on a portion of the APEs that is the earlier of 90 days or the date of the Special Stockholders Meeting, that prevents the investor from selling the APEs prior to expiration.

Moody's appended the "/LD" designation to the PDR to signal that a "limited default" has occurred on the exchanged securities. The designation results from Moody's practice of interpreting circumstances in which a debt holder accepts a compromise offering of a diminished financial obligation as an indication of an untenable debt capital structure. In AMC's case, the company agreed to exchange its notes, which were trading at a substantial discount to par prior to closing, for equity. The exchange has the effect of allowing AMC to avoid default given the reduction in debt as a result of the conversion. Though the market value of the APEs are currently trading at a value greater than the notes' par value, a loss was effectively incurred because the investor is unable to immediately monetize the equity holdings at par value due to the lock-up restriction. Also, since the notes were exchanged for equity, their current discounted trading price implies a loss relative to the original promise under the indenture. Hence, Moody's views the debt for equity swap as a distressed exchange because both default avoidance and loss are present.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at Caa2-PD /LD (/LD appended)

....$ 225 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)

....$2,000 Million ($1,930 Million outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan B1 due 2026, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)

....$ 950 Million 7.5% Senior Secured First-Lien Notes due 2029, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)

....$1,223.7 Million outstanding 10%/12% Cash/PIK Toggle Second-Lien Subordinated Secured Notes due 2026, Affirmed at Caa3 (LGD5)

....$600 Million ($98.3 Million outstanding) 5.750% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2025, Affirmed at Ca (LGD6)

....$595 Million ($51.5 Million outstanding) 5.875% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2026, Affirmed at Ca (LGD6)

....$475 Million ($125.5 Million outstanding) 6.125% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027, Affirmed at Ca (LGD6)

..Issuers: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and AMC Entertainment Inc.

....£500 Million (US$ 4.4 Million equivalent outstanding) 6.375% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024, Affirmed at Ca (LGD6)

..Issuer: Odeon Finco PLC

....$400 Million 12.75% Gtd Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture due 2027, Affirmed at B3 (LGD2)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Odeon Finco PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for continuing improvement in AMC's operating performance with adequate liquidity amid greater overall attendance levels at the box office combined with our view for a robust movie slate in 2023. This will be supported by the planned release of at least 25 blockbuster and franchise titles as well as Moody's belief that a majority of the big studios will adhere to the 45-day theatrical window for major film releases before distribution to video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platforms. Notwithstanding somewhat disappointing Q4 2022 domestic box office results (14% below Q4 2021) and weaker-than-expected moviegoer attendance, gross receipts last year managed to increase 64% to $7.4 billion. Industry ticket sales could climb to $8.5 - $9 billion in 2023, a 15%-20% increase. Despite these improving trends, the cinema industry will remain below its 2019 pre-pandemic level of $11.4 billion due to structural challenges, changes in consumer movie viewing preferences, a lower number of wide release titles driven by production bottlenecks and an increasing number of mid-tier movies distributed to competing streaming platforms.

The outlook revision to stable reflects Moody's expectation that AMC's deleveraging to 8x will be delayed due to the box office's measured cyclical recovery. Moody's expects negative free cash flow (FCF) this year with concerns that the weakening global economy could moderate attendance growth. AMC will continue to experience good moviegoer demand, higher average ticket prices and a greater proportion of higher margin concessions revenue, which will support organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins over the course of the year. However, owing to rising interest rates that will impact borrowing costs on the term loan and future debt refinancings, coupled with a box office expected to be 20%-25% below its historical peak, Moody's projects FCF will remain negative in 2023, limiting AMC's ability to repay debt. Financial leverage is currently 11.5x and expected to decline to around 9.5x at the end of 2023 before improving to the 8.5x area by year end 2024 (all leverage metrics are calculated and adjusted by Moody's). The outlook considers the impact of higher inflation and potential recessionary pressures in a sluggish global economy, which could slow margin expansion and moderate revenue growth amid rising operating expenses and a pullback in consumer spending. However, Moody's also recognizes that the average cost for a movie ticket remains a relatively inexpensive form of out-of-home entertainment. During past recessionary periods (excluding the pandemic), moviegoer demand and ticket sales remained fairly resilient.

AMC's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's position as the world's largest movie exhibitor, but also considers the weak, albeit improving operating and financial performance, which suffered from pandemic-induced revenue and operating losses in 2020 and 2021 when theatres were closed or not fully operational, and delayed recovery when they reopened. Moody's expects continued profit improvement and adequate liquidity driven by a strong 2023 film slate, growing moviegoer attendance, increasing new release volumes, and the expectation that most of the big studios will adhere to the 45-day theatrical window for major releases. Nevertheless, there is uncertainty surrounding Disney's adherence to the window for some of its movies as well as inflationary concerns that could dampen moviegoer demand.

The rating incorporates AMC's elevated financial leverage, which Moody's expects to decline over the rating horizon. The cinema industry's structural challenges are similarly captured in the rating, including: (i) excess screen capacity in North America, which will eventually require further reduction; (ii) comparatively lower moviegoer demand as studios simultaneously release some films online via SVOD/PVOD or potentially release them downstream in a shortened theatrical window; (iii) lower theatrical release volumes relative to historical levels; (iv) reduced show times compared to pre-pandemic periods; and (v) the impact from some cost-conscious consumers reducing their out-of-home entertainment and number of trips to the cinema amid affordable subscription-based VOD movie viewing. The rating continues to reflect Moody's view that a potential balance sheet restructuring could occur given AMC's untenable debt capital structure.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects AMC to maintain adequate liquidity (SGL-3) supported chiefly by sizable unrestricted cash balances, which totaled $685 million at 30 September 2022, offset by our expectation for continued negative FCF over the coming twelve months. At LTM 30 September 2022, FCF was -$728 million (Moody's adjusted). Moody's expects cash burn to moderate and operating cash to turn positive in 2023, which should help maintain cash at high levels (barring usage for M&A, debt repayment, shareholder distributions or other capital outlays).

Liquidity is further supported by an undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing April 2024. The RCF has a springing maximum net senior secured leverage covenant of 6x that becomes applicable when more than 35% of the facility is drawn. However, last month, AMC again extended the waiver for this covenant, which now continues through the quarter ending 31 March 2024. This follows the December 2021 covenant reprieve that extended relief through 31 March 2023. Prior to waiver expiration, Moody's will closely monitor the covenant cushion. AMC is currently subject to a minimum liquidity requirement of approximately $100 million under the conditions for the extended Covenant Suspension Period for the RCF, as amended.

AMC plans to hold a Special Stockholders Meeting on 14 March 2023 to obtain approval to increase the number of authorized common shares to 550 million from just over 524 million (513 million currently outstanding) and execute a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the common shares via the conversion of APE units into common shares. To the extent the company receives authorization, manages to raise equity in the future and use the proceeds to retire debt, the credit profile could be improved based on the revised debt capital structure.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2) and highly-negative exposures to demographic and societal trends (S-4) and governance risks (G-4).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the Odeon senior secured first-lien notes reflects the significant asset coverage and overcollateralization for this class of debt in a distressed scenario as well as the relatively lower financial leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, associated with AMC's international assets. The Caa1 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities and senior secured first-lien notes issued by AMC are one notch lower than the implied outcome to reflect the less than adequate asset coverage for this debt class in a distressed scenario and significant financial leverage associated with the debt to EBITDA generated by the company's North American-based assets. The ratings also consider the obligations' priority position in AMC's capital structure versus the second-lien notes issued by AMC, which are rated Caa3. The Caa3 rating on the second-lien notes incorporates the deficient asset coverage and low anticipated recovery prospects for this debt class in a distressed scenario. The Ca ratings on the senior subordinated notes issued by AMC reflect the very low anticipated recovery prospects given their junior position relative to a sizeable amount of first-lien and second-lien debt ahead of them.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if AMC experiences positive growth in box office attendance, stable-to-improving market share, expanding EBITDA with margins approaching pre-pandemic levels and enhanced liquidity; and exhibits prudent financial policies that translate into an improved credit profile. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA approaches 8x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improves to the -1% to +1% range (Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) a deterioration of the company's liquidity or an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to cover cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on reducing or managing operating expenses; or (iii) limited prospects for sustained operating performance recovery in 2023. A downgrade could also be considered if Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA will remain above 9x (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow will remain negative on a sustained basis. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects AMC will pursue a balance sheet restructuring.

Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is the largest movie exhibitor in the US and globally, operating 943 movie theatres with 10,518 screens in 15 countries across the US, Europe and the Middle East. Revenue totaled approximately $4.1 billion for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] AMC's Form 8-K filing dated 9 February 2023 (from EDGAR)

[2] AMC's Form 8-K filing dated 22 December 2022 (from EDGAR)

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

