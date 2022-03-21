Moody's affirms AMN's Ba2 CFR, outlook changed to positive from stable

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed AMN Healthcare, Inc.'s (AMN) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and Ba3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 is unchanged.

The outlook change to positive from stable reflects the meaningful boost in revenues and profits from a combination of increased business volumes and the company's ability to translate high demand for its services into higher profit margins.

The affirmation of Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that the business environment will remain volatile given the uncertainties posed by a multitude of factors including rising inflation, shortage of healthcare professionals, and possible regulatory actions to curb rapidly increasing healthcare expenses. While the company's financial leverage is likely to remain low in the next 12-18 months, the abovementioned will impact the company's business overtime. The company's SGL-1 reflects a very good liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months with sustained positive free cash flow and access to a largely undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility.

Social considerations are material to this rating action, given the substantial implications of the coronavirus pandemic for public health and safety. Unlike many other healthcare service companies, AMN has benefitted from the increased demand for travel nurse staffing services as more patients needed care and the pool of full-time nurse professionals shrunk due to reasons including burnout, COVID infection-related absences and premature retirement. A substantial part of this benefit will scale down in the next 12-18 months as the pandemic gradually ebbs.

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: AMN Healthcare, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating at Ba2

Probability of Default Rating at Ba2-PD

$350 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 at Ba3 (LGD4)

$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 at Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AMN Healthcare, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AMN Healthcare's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's leading market position in the temporary healthcare staffing industry and a very good liquidity profile. The rating also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain low financial leverage well below 2.5 times in the next 12-18 months. However, the company's ratings will remain constrained by the company's business model which Moody's believes is sensitive to rising inflation, shortage of healthcare professionals, and possible regulatory actions to curb rapidly increasing healthcare expenses in the near term. Moody's expects that the company's profitability will normalize in the next 12-18 months, and as a result, the financial leverage will rise to a more sustainable level. The company's nurse and allied solutions business is cyclical and still accounts for a majority of the company's revenue, but the concentration in this business has reduced in recent years. Further, Moody's expects that the company will continue its expansion through acquisitions which may result in a temporary increase in the company's debt/EBITDA leverage from time to time.

AMN's ratings are supported by the company's very good liquidity reflected by its Speculative Grade Rating of SGL-1 rating. Moody's expects the company to have $200-$250 million in positive annual free cash flow, availability of $29 million in cash, and access to approximately $379 million under its $400 million revolver as of 12/31/2021.

The Ba3 rating on the $350 million and $500 million unsecured notes, one notch below the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, reflects the junior position of notes in the capital structure compared to the senior secured $400 million revolver (unrated). The revolver is secured by substantially all of the company's assets and guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries.

ESG considerations are material to AMN's credit profile. Social considerations are material given the substantial implications of the coronavirus pandemic for public health and safety. In terms of governance risk, as a provider of clinical labor solutions, AMN is exposed to reputational and compliance risks if the traveling staff is involved in malpractice or fraud. As a publicly traded company, AMN's transparency, disclosures, accountability, and compliance are likely to be better than its private equity-owned peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains strong revenue in the next 12-18 months. In addition, Moody's expects the company to maintain its expanded scale and diversification acquired in the recent 1-2 years. Balanced growth through organic business expansion and acquisitions while sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 3.0 times could support upward rating momentum.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects AMN's debt/EBITDA to exceed 3.5 times or if the company adopts a more aggressive acquisition strategy or financial policy. Furthermore, a weakening of liquidity or sustained decline in free cash flow could also result in a downgrade.

AMN is the largest provider of workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company's services include managed services programs, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing and consulting services. The company is publicly traded, and its fiscal year 2021 revenues were approximately $4.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

