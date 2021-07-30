Moody's affirms A&O's Caa2 rating, outlook changes to stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of the German operator
of hotels and hostels Alpha Group SARL ("A&O") and the probability
of default rating (PDR) of Caa2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the rating of the A&O's guaranteed senior secured
term loan B (TLB) and its guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF) at Caa2. The rating outlook has changed to stable from negative.
"Our decision to affirm A&O's ratings and stabilise the rating outlook
follows the cash injection from Alpha Groups sponsor that eases the imminent
liquidity constraints on the company" says Oliver Schmitt,
a Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for A&O.
RATINGS RATIONALE
After the cash injection from Alpha Group's sponsor TPG Capital
via shareholder loan, imminent liquidity concerns have eased.
Nevertheless the business continues to be impaired by COVID-19
related restrictions and limited interest in hostel stays. The
company reported record-low occupancy of 10.8% for
Q1 2021 given travel restrictions in particular in Germany. We
expect a recovery in Q2 and especially in Q3 2021 from holiday travelers,
but for occupancy to remain way below 2019.We see continued challenges
for recovery in the very tourist-dependent cities, as well
as in the group's business with multiple different guests per room
and schools / sports clubs as main sources of revenues. Prices
continue to be lower than pre-COVID, with ADR around €17
for 2020 and just above €20 in Q1 2021 compared to an average of
€23 to €25 for 2017 to 2019.
Uncertainty remains how rising COVID-19 infection rates will influence
travel behavior and government actions. The German government in
particular shows signs of tightening travel restrictions, which
have so far had limited impact on intra-German travel. Political
response to rising infections and whether metrics other than COVID infection
rates drive decisions will be an important driver for A&O's
business in the next 12 to 18 months.
Outside of new restrictions, we expect a further recovery for the
business in 2022, but we do not expect a full recovery of the business
for the next years to come. While projecting 2022 is still rather
uncertain in the lodging industry, we expect debt/EBTIDA to remain
clearly double digit, but for profitability to return well into
positive (EBITA-margin). We do not expect the company to
generate free cash flow that allow for a meaningful reduction of debt
even in 2022. Interest cover will remain below 1x. These
projections assume full equity credit for the shareholder loan the company
received alongside the existing shareholder loans, which is still
to be confirmed.
A&O's liquidity position is still weak but has stabilised compared
with our previous assessment. The company's liquidity position
significantly eroded until May 2021. Despite a partial recovery
of occupancy rates in Q3 2020, new restrictions lead to weak results
from November 2020 onwards. The company received €15 million
cash from its shareholder in June 2021 as part of a new covenant waiver,
which continues to contain a minimum cash position of €10 million
requirement. Management also expects to receive cash from the German
government support schemes as well as a partial repayment of loans granted
to associated companies.
RATIONAL FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook balances the ongoing uncertainties around the development
of COVID-19 infections and the respective political and travelers'
responses with the improved liquidity profile of the company.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control and business restrictions are lifted.
A recovery of earnings and free cash flow leading to an improved liquidity
situation and some recovery in credit metrics could lead to positive rating
pressure.
A return of liquidity concerns can lead to downgrade pressure.
We would also see a revival of legal or effective travel restrictions
a threat to the current ratings, as it may hinder positive free
cash flow generation.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Berlin, Germany, A&O Hotels and Hostels (A&O)
operates a network of 38 hotels and hostels in Central Europe including
Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Czech Republic,
Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands. The company specializes
in offering low cost accommodation focusing on large groups. In
2020 the group generated €59 million in revenues, 60%
below 2019 revenues of €149 million. The group is owned by
private equity firm TPG Capital.
