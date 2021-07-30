Moody's affirms A&O's Caa2 rating, outlook changes to stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of the German operator of hotels and hostels Alpha Group SARL ("A&O") and the probability of default rating (PDR) of Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the rating of the A&O's guaranteed senior secured term loan B (TLB) and its guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at Caa2. The rating outlook has changed to stable from negative.

"Our decision to affirm A&O's ratings and stabilise the rating outlook follows the cash injection from Alpha Groups sponsor that eases the imminent liquidity constraints on the company" says Oliver Schmitt, a Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for A&O.

RATINGS RATIONALE

After the cash injection from Alpha Group's sponsor TPG Capital via shareholder loan, imminent liquidity concerns have eased. Nevertheless the business continues to be impaired by COVID-19 related restrictions and limited interest in hostel stays. The company reported record-low occupancy of 10.8% for Q1 2021 given travel restrictions in particular in Germany. We expect a recovery in Q2 and especially in Q3 2021 from holiday travelers, but for occupancy to remain way below 2019.We see continued challenges for recovery in the very tourist-dependent cities, as well as in the group's business with multiple different guests per room and schools / sports clubs as main sources of revenues. Prices continue to be lower than pre-COVID, with ADR around €17 for 2020 and just above €20 in Q1 2021 compared to an average of €23 to €25 for 2017 to 2019.

Uncertainty remains how rising COVID-19 infection rates will influence travel behavior and government actions. The German government in particular shows signs of tightening travel restrictions, which have so far had limited impact on intra-German travel. Political response to rising infections and whether metrics other than COVID infection rates drive decisions will be an important driver for A&O's business in the next 12 to 18 months.

Outside of new restrictions, we expect a further recovery for the business in 2022, but we do not expect a full recovery of the business for the next years to come. While projecting 2022 is still rather uncertain in the lodging industry, we expect debt/EBTIDA to remain clearly double digit, but for profitability to return well into positive (EBITA-margin). We do not expect the company to generate free cash flow that allow for a meaningful reduction of debt even in 2022. Interest cover will remain below 1x. These projections assume full equity credit for the shareholder loan the company received alongside the existing shareholder loans, which is still to be confirmed.

A&O's liquidity position is still weak but has stabilised compared with our previous assessment. The company's liquidity position significantly eroded until May 2021. Despite a partial recovery of occupancy rates in Q3 2020, new restrictions lead to weak results from November 2020 onwards. The company received €15 million cash from its shareholder in June 2021 as part of a new covenant waiver, which continues to contain a minimum cash position of €10 million requirement. Management also expects to receive cash from the German government support schemes as well as a partial repayment of loans granted to associated companies.

RATIONAL FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances the ongoing uncertainties around the development of COVID-19 infections and the respective political and travelers' responses with the improved liquidity profile of the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and business restrictions are lifted. A recovery of earnings and free cash flow leading to an improved liquidity situation and some recovery in credit metrics could lead to positive rating pressure.

A return of liquidity concerns can lead to downgrade pressure. We would also see a revival of legal or effective travel restrictions a threat to the current ratings, as it may hinder positive free cash flow generation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Berlin, Germany, A&O Hotels and Hostels (A&O) operates a network of 38 hotels and hostels in Central Europe including Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands. The company specializes in offering low cost accommodation focusing on large groups. In 2020 the group generated €59 million in revenues, 60% below 2019 revenues of €149 million. The group is owned by private equity firm TPG Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

