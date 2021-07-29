Moody's affirms APICORP's Aa2 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Paris, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation's (APICORP) Aa2
long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and maintained the
stable outlook. Moody's also affirmed APICORP's short-term
issuer rating at Prime-1.
The rating affirmation at Aa2 reflects APICORP's high capital adequacy,
supported by a track record of strong profitability, robust asset
quality and low levels of nonperforming assets, which balance relatively
high leverage. The affirmation is also supported by its very strong
liquidity, underpinned by ample availability of liquid resources
to cover upcoming net cash outflows, and a well-diversified
funding structure. APICORP's callable capital, which more
than covers entire debt, and a strong enforcement mechanism,
underpin the corporation's high strength of member support.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the risks due to the
challenging operating environment in a number of countries where APICORP
operates, stemming mainly from regional geopolitical tensions and
high exposure to declines in oil demand and prices, are balanced
by the corporation's strong corporate governance and risk management
practices, reflected in resilience to these risks over the past
decade, and a trend towards greater diversification of its portfolio.
The rating affirmation also applies to APICORP Sukuk Limited's backed
senior unsecured Aa2 rating. APICORP Sukuk Limited is a special
purpose vehicle set up by APICORP for sukuk issuance, whereby sukuk
investors (certificate holders) are exposed to the senior unsecured credit
risk of APICORP. Moody's also affirmed APICORP's senior
unsecured MTN program rating and APICORP Sukuk Limited's backed
senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)Aa2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
STRONG ASSET QUALITY AND ROBUST PROFITABILITY SUPPORT HIGH CAPITAL ADEQUACY,
BALANCING RELATIVELY HIGH LEVERAGE COMPARED TO PEERS
Strong profitability supports APICORP's capital position.
Return on assets and equity averaged 1.9% and 5.8%,
respectively, during 2013-20, despite challenging operating
conditions in most member countries. Moody's expects this
strong financial performance to continue to support the corporation's
capital buffers in the next few years. This will allow the corporation
to maintain stable leverage, albeit at relatively high levels compared
to similarly-rated Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs),
while growing its development assets. During the past eight years,
development-related assets and treasury assets rated A3 and below
grew at a compound annual rate of 7.5%, but stayed
below 300% of usable equity, thanks in part to a steady flow
of retained earnings.
APICORP's strong capital adequacy is also supported by robust development-related
asset performance, with a very low level of non-performing
loans (NPLs), less than 0.5% of gross loans on average
in the last three years. After a period of seven years when APICORP
did not incur any new NPLs on a net basis, NPLs increased very modestly
during 2019 and 2020, from an already very low level. Overall
non-performing assets (NPA), which include equity impairments
measured as declines in the estimated fair value of direct equity portfolio
under the IFRS9, declined to 0.7% of development-related
related assets in 2020 from to 1.7% in 2019, and Moody's
expects the ratio to remain low in the next few years.
Although the equity portfolio represents a potential source of NPA volatility,
the share of direct equity in total development-related assets
has been declining (falling to 14.2% in 2020 from 15.5%
in 2019 and 22.8% in 2015), as the corporation continues
to look for strategic exits from its mature equity investments while increasing
the equity book's diversification. A significant share of
the equity portfolio reflects ownership in blue-chip companies,
such as the polypropylene manufacturer Saudi European Petrochemical Company
(Ibn Zahr), which have been a very profitable dividend-generating
investment for APICORP over the years.
APICORP's track record of strong asset performance, and Moody's
expectation that this trend will continue in the next few years,
is underpinned by the corporation's prudent risk management practices,
relatively low and declining borrower concentration, with the top
ten largest exposures representing around 26% of development-related
assets. The corporation's development asset credit quality
is strengthened by the fact that 88% of the loan book exposure
is to government or government-related borrowers, which reduces
credit risk.
STRONG LIQUIDITY AND WELL-DIVERSIFIED FUNDING STRUCTURE
Over the past five years, APICORP has diversified its funding structure,
with issuances across multiple instruments, currencies and jurisdictions,
reaching out to a well-diversified investor base, including
banks, asset managers, sovereign and supranational agencies
and pension funds. Funding during 2017-2020 included benchmark-size
eurobonds, international sukuk, term loans and repos,
Formosa and Dim Sum notes and a private placement in GBP. During
the same period, the corporation has significantly reduced its deposit
funding to less than 3% of total debt ($138 million) in
2020 from 45% ($1.7 billion) in 2015. Most
recently, as part of its $3 billion Global Medium-Term
Note program, APICORP issued a benchmark $750 million US
dollar denominated five-year bonds in February 2021 and a $250
million retap in March after having placed $1 billion of eurobonds
in the course of 2020.
As a result the corporation has been able to significantly lengthen its
funding profile, with 91% of outstanding financing coming
from medium- and long-term debt (with original contracted
maturities of more than 2 years) compared to only 55% in 2015,
and eliminate its previous short-term asset-liability mismatches
starting in 2017. In the next few years Moody's expects APICORP
to maintain a broadly stable funding structure, avoiding maturity
mismatches from emerging again.
Furthermore, during 2019-20 APICORP significantly increased
its liquid asset coverage of estimated net cash outflows over the upcoming
18 months. The coverage ratio rose to nearly 350% at the
end of 2020 from 140% in 2019 and around 50% in 2017,
which was partly achieved through the rebalancing of the treasury assets
portfolio towards a higher share of securities rated A2 and higher.
Moody's estimates that APICORP's discounted liquid assets
increased to $2.4 billion at the end of 2020 from $1.9
billion in 2019 and $1.4 billion in 2018. APICORP
has also increased the share of its treasury assets invested outside the
Middle East and North Africa region, to 44% of treasury assets
at the end of 2020 from 39% in 2019 and 14% in 2015,
diversifying its liquid assets portfolio away from the geographies of
its lending exposure.
Although some of the increase in the availability of liquid assets reflects
the corporation's tactical response to higher levels of macroeconomic
and financial uncertainty during 2020 and will likely be partly reversed,
it also captures a strategic shift, which Moody's expects
to ensure that APICORP's liquidity buffers remain robust in the
coming years.
ROBUST CALLABLE CAPITAL BUFFERS UNDERPIN HIGH STRENGTH OF MEMBER SUPPORT
APICORP's high strength of member support is reflected in the shareholders
commitment to provide callable capital. This commitment was underscored
in April 2020 when the APICORP General Assembly approved a callable capital
increase to $8.5 billion from $1 billion.
As a result of this large increase, callable capital covered more
than 165% of the corporation's total debt at the end of 2020
compared to 22.7% in 2019.
This exceptionally strong contractual support is further enhanced by the
members' pledge to support the corporation on a "joint and several"
basis. Its highest-rated members, the United Arab
Emirates (Aa2 stable), Qatar (Aa3 stable), Kuwait (A1 stable)
and Saudi Arabia (A1 negative) own 61% of the corporation,
which also indicates a strong ability of these members to support APICORP
financially, if needed.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that APICORP's credit
profile will remain supported by robust profitability, strong asset
performance, robust liquidity and access to callable capital,
which underpins shareholder support. The risks to APICORP's
asset performance, stemming primarily from the exposure to the regional
geopolitical tensions and the pressures posed for the key borrower countries
by the coronavirus shock and oil price declines, are balanced by
the corporation's demonstrated resilience to a challenging operating
environment over the past years, increasing development portfolio
diversification, and strong risk management.
Longer term, the corporation is exposed to risks stemming from the
impact of the ongoing global energy transition on fossil fuel demand and
prices. Reflecting the corporation's mandate to finance energy-related
projects and industries in the member countries, in 2020 the oil
and gas sector accounted for 44% of APICORP's development-related
assets. The corporation has a growing pipeline of renewables and
other "green" and sustainable development projects in the
utility sector, such as toxic waste and waste water treatment,
which accounted for nearly 11% of all development-related
assets in 2020. Growth in these sectors over time could provide
a path for diversification away from fossil fuels.
The weighted average life of the portfolio has consistently been less
than 6 years, indicating a degree of flexibility to adjust to structural
shifts and potential market disruptions related to carbon transition.
However, more material credit pressures could emerge in a scenario
of a more rapid energy transition.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Moody's assessment
of APICORP's credit profile. The portfolio concentration
in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, reflecting the
corporation's mandate, combined with the economic and fiscal
reliance of its shareholders on hydrocarbons, are sources of vulnerability
to ongoing carbon transition. Nevertheless, Moody's
expects APICORP's strong risk management practices and diversification
efforts over time to strengthen its resilience to environmental risks.
Social considerations are not material to Moody's assessment of
APICORP's credit profile.
Governance is a key factor in Moody's assessment of APICORP's
credit profile. The corporation has a well-developed risk
management framework, as well as high governance standards.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A material improvement in the capital adequacy position, including
lower leverage, would support a higher rating, provided that
the corporation also continues to maintain a high level of liquid resources
to cover anticipated net cash outflows and its strong member support.
An increasing likelihood that APICORP is able to turn its current credit-negative
exposure to carbon transition into a credit-positive exposure,
through growth opportunities for its portfolio in carbon-reducing
sectors, would also put positive pressure on the rating.
A combination of the following factors would likely lead to a downgrade:
(1) an extended period of very low oil prices or a regional geopolitical
shock that would significantly impair asset quality; (2) possibly
related, an increase in liquidity risk or the emergence of funding
pressures, as a result of a protracted worsening of the operating
environment; and/or (3) an indication that shareholders' willingness
to support APICORP is weakening. Over time, a more rapid
carbon transition than currently expected could put a downward pressure
on the rating, given the corporation's exposure to the oil
and gas sector.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Alexander Perjessy,
+971 (423) 795-48.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lucie Villa
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454