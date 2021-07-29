Moody's affirms APICORP's Aa2 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Paris, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation's (APICORP) Aa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and maintained the stable outlook. Moody's also affirmed APICORP's short-term issuer rating at Prime-1.

The rating affirmation at Aa2 reflects APICORP's high capital adequacy, supported by a track record of strong profitability, robust asset quality and low levels of nonperforming assets, which balance relatively high leverage. The affirmation is also supported by its very strong liquidity, underpinned by ample availability of liquid resources to cover upcoming net cash outflows, and a well-diversified funding structure. APICORP's callable capital, which more than covers entire debt, and a strong enforcement mechanism, underpin the corporation's high strength of member support.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the risks due to the challenging operating environment in a number of countries where APICORP operates, stemming mainly from regional geopolitical tensions and high exposure to declines in oil demand and prices, are balanced by the corporation's strong corporate governance and risk management practices, reflected in resilience to these risks over the past decade, and a trend towards greater diversification of its portfolio.

The rating affirmation also applies to APICORP Sukuk Limited's backed senior unsecured Aa2 rating. APICORP Sukuk Limited is a special purpose vehicle set up by APICORP for sukuk issuance, whereby sukuk investors (certificate holders) are exposed to the senior unsecured credit risk of APICORP. Moody's also affirmed APICORP's senior unsecured MTN program rating and APICORP Sukuk Limited's backed senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)Aa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

STRONG ASSET QUALITY AND ROBUST PROFITABILITY SUPPORT HIGH CAPITAL ADEQUACY, BALANCING RELATIVELY HIGH LEVERAGE COMPARED TO PEERS

Strong profitability supports APICORP's capital position. Return on assets and equity averaged 1.9% and 5.8%, respectively, during 2013-20, despite challenging operating conditions in most member countries. Moody's expects this strong financial performance to continue to support the corporation's capital buffers in the next few years. This will allow the corporation to maintain stable leverage, albeit at relatively high levels compared to similarly-rated Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), while growing its development assets. During the past eight years, development-related assets and treasury assets rated A3 and below grew at a compound annual rate of 7.5%, but stayed below 300% of usable equity, thanks in part to a steady flow of retained earnings.

APICORP's strong capital adequacy is also supported by robust development-related asset performance, with a very low level of non-performing loans (NPLs), less than 0.5% of gross loans on average in the last three years. After a period of seven years when APICORP did not incur any new NPLs on a net basis, NPLs increased very modestly during 2019 and 2020, from an already very low level. Overall non-performing assets (NPA), which include equity impairments measured as declines in the estimated fair value of direct equity portfolio under the IFRS9, declined to 0.7% of development-related related assets in 2020 from to 1.7% in 2019, and Moody's expects the ratio to remain low in the next few years.

Although the equity portfolio represents a potential source of NPA volatility, the share of direct equity in total development-related assets has been declining (falling to 14.2% in 2020 from 15.5% in 2019 and 22.8% in 2015), as the corporation continues to look for strategic exits from its mature equity investments while increasing the equity book's diversification. A significant share of the equity portfolio reflects ownership in blue-chip companies, such as the polypropylene manufacturer Saudi European Petrochemical Company (Ibn Zahr), which have been a very profitable dividend-generating investment for APICORP over the years.

APICORP's track record of strong asset performance, and Moody's expectation that this trend will continue in the next few years, is underpinned by the corporation's prudent risk management practices, relatively low and declining borrower concentration, with the top ten largest exposures representing around 26% of development-related assets. The corporation's development asset credit quality is strengthened by the fact that 88% of the loan book exposure is to government or government-related borrowers, which reduces credit risk.

STRONG LIQUIDITY AND WELL-DIVERSIFIED FUNDING STRUCTURE

Over the past five years, APICORP has diversified its funding structure, with issuances across multiple instruments, currencies and jurisdictions, reaching out to a well-diversified investor base, including banks, asset managers, sovereign and supranational agencies and pension funds. Funding during 2017-2020 included benchmark-size eurobonds, international sukuk, term loans and repos, Formosa and Dim Sum notes and a private placement in GBP. During the same period, the corporation has significantly reduced its deposit funding to less than 3% of total debt ($138 million) in 2020 from 45% ($1.7 billion) in 2015. Most recently, as part of its $3 billion Global Medium-Term Note program, APICORP issued a benchmark $750 million US dollar denominated five-year bonds in February 2021 and a $250 million retap in March after having placed $1 billion of eurobonds in the course of 2020.

As a result the corporation has been able to significantly lengthen its funding profile, with 91% of outstanding financing coming from medium- and long-term debt (with original contracted maturities of more than 2 years) compared to only 55% in 2015, and eliminate its previous short-term asset-liability mismatches starting in 2017. In the next few years Moody's expects APICORP to maintain a broadly stable funding structure, avoiding maturity mismatches from emerging again.

Furthermore, during 2019-20 APICORP significantly increased its liquid asset coverage of estimated net cash outflows over the upcoming 18 months. The coverage ratio rose to nearly 350% at the end of 2020 from 140% in 2019 and around 50% in 2017, which was partly achieved through the rebalancing of the treasury assets portfolio towards a higher share of securities rated A2 and higher. Moody's estimates that APICORP's discounted liquid assets increased to $2.4 billion at the end of 2020 from $1.9 billion in 2019 and $1.4 billion in 2018. APICORP has also increased the share of its treasury assets invested outside the Middle East and North Africa region, to 44% of treasury assets at the end of 2020 from 39% in 2019 and 14% in 2015, diversifying its liquid assets portfolio away from the geographies of its lending exposure.

Although some of the increase in the availability of liquid assets reflects the corporation's tactical response to higher levels of macroeconomic and financial uncertainty during 2020 and will likely be partly reversed, it also captures a strategic shift, which Moody's expects to ensure that APICORP's liquidity buffers remain robust in the coming years.

ROBUST CALLABLE CAPITAL BUFFERS UNDERPIN HIGH STRENGTH OF MEMBER SUPPORT

APICORP's high strength of member support is reflected in the shareholders commitment to provide callable capital. This commitment was underscored in April 2020 when the APICORP General Assembly approved a callable capital increase to $8.5 billion from $1 billion. As a result of this large increase, callable capital covered more than 165% of the corporation's total debt at the end of 2020 compared to 22.7% in 2019.

This exceptionally strong contractual support is further enhanced by the members' pledge to support the corporation on a "joint and several" basis. Its highest-rated members, the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), Qatar (Aa3 stable), Kuwait (A1 stable) and Saudi Arabia (A1 negative) own 61% of the corporation, which also indicates a strong ability of these members to support APICORP financially, if needed.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that APICORP's credit profile will remain supported by robust profitability, strong asset performance, robust liquidity and access to callable capital, which underpins shareholder support. The risks to APICORP's asset performance, stemming primarily from the exposure to the regional geopolitical tensions and the pressures posed for the key borrower countries by the coronavirus shock and oil price declines, are balanced by the corporation's demonstrated resilience to a challenging operating environment over the past years, increasing development portfolio diversification, and strong risk management.

Longer term, the corporation is exposed to risks stemming from the impact of the ongoing global energy transition on fossil fuel demand and prices. Reflecting the corporation's mandate to finance energy-related projects and industries in the member countries, in 2020 the oil and gas sector accounted for 44% of APICORP's development-related assets. The corporation has a growing pipeline of renewables and other "green" and sustainable development projects in the utility sector, such as toxic waste and waste water treatment, which accounted for nearly 11% of all development-related assets in 2020. Growth in these sectors over time could provide a path for diversification away from fossil fuels.

The weighted average life of the portfolio has consistently been less than 6 years, indicating a degree of flexibility to adjust to structural shifts and potential market disruptions related to carbon transition. However, more material credit pressures could emerge in a scenario of a more rapid energy transition.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Moody's assessment of APICORP's credit profile. The portfolio concentration in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, reflecting the corporation's mandate, combined with the economic and fiscal reliance of its shareholders on hydrocarbons, are sources of vulnerability to ongoing carbon transition. Nevertheless, Moody's expects APICORP's strong risk management practices and diversification efforts over time to strengthen its resilience to environmental risks.

Social considerations are not material to Moody's assessment of APICORP's credit profile.

Governance is a key factor in Moody's assessment of APICORP's credit profile. The corporation has a well-developed risk management framework, as well as high governance standards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A material improvement in the capital adequacy position, including lower leverage, would support a higher rating, provided that the corporation also continues to maintain a high level of liquid resources to cover anticipated net cash outflows and its strong member support. An increasing likelihood that APICORP is able to turn its current credit-negative exposure to carbon transition into a credit-positive exposure, through growth opportunities for its portfolio in carbon-reducing sectors, would also put positive pressure on the rating.

A combination of the following factors would likely lead to a downgrade: (1) an extended period of very low oil prices or a regional geopolitical shock that would significantly impair asset quality; (2) possibly related, an increase in liquidity risk or the emergence of funding pressures, as a result of a protracted worsening of the operating environment; and/or (3) an indication that shareholders' willingness to support APICORP is weakening. Over time, a more rapid carbon transition than currently expected could put a downward pressure on the rating, given the corporation's exposure to the oil and gas sector.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Alexander Perjessy, +971 (423) 795-48.

