Moody's affirms APTIM's Caa2 CFR; outlook remains stable

$515 million of rated notes affected

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for APTIM Corp. ("APTIM") including the company's corporate family rating ("CFR") at Caa2, probability of default rating ("PDR") at Caa2-PD, and $515 million senior secured notes due 2025 at Caa2. The ratings outlook remains stable.

APTIM has taken steps in support of its liquidity with the completed maturity extension of its asset based lending ("ABL") facility to December 2024. While Moody's views this as a positive credit development, the affirmation of the ratings is driven by Moody's expectation that financial leverage at APTIM will remain very high with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA expected to increase to the mid-9x by the end of 2022.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: APTIM Corp.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: APTIM Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

APTIM's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak credit profile that is characterized by very high financial leverage, weak interest coverage, and cash absorptive operations following losses stemming from its commercial engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") business. Revenue is expected to remain under pressure following management's decision in 2021 to exit the commercial EPC business due to low profitability and project execution challenges. Liquidity will likely erode over time from negative free cash flow until the company can materially grow earnings, but cash balances will remain strong. While the company's funded debt, mainly the $515 million of 7.75% notes, is not due until 2025, APTIM requires significant earnings growth to return leverage to a manageable level. Roughly half of the company's expected revenue is attributable to work identified in its backlog, however earnings can be difficult to predict because of sensitivity to weather conditions causing project delays and seasonal disaster recovery work. The rating also considers the uncertainties inherent to estimating contract costs, surety bonding and letter of credit requirements for new projects, meeting requisite performance standards, and the involvement of subcontractors that impose risks to profitability and liquidity.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The rating is supported by the company's sizable contract backlog, and the relative stability of its US federal government projects. The rating also benefits from its adequate liquidity profile supported by its balance sheet cash and access to its ABL facility.

The stable outlook reflects the company's adequate liquidity profile supported by a $95 million cash balance as of March 31, 2022, and access to an asset based revolving credit facility (ABL), mitigating otherwise higher default risk and which Moody's believes will sufficiently cover cash needs in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain revenue and earnings growth while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile. Additionally, Moody's adjusted free cash flow to debt sustained in the low single digits could warrant consideration of a prospective ratings upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to achieve growth in revenue and earnings or positive free cash flow resulting in a further deterioration in liquidity. A pre-emptive distressed exchange could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, APTIM provides environmental services, engineering and construction ("E&C") services, program and construction management ("PMCM"), and operations and maintenance ("O&M") services to clients in the commercial (energy, industrial, and retail), government and infrastructure sectors. The company's revenue for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022, was $1.1 billion. APTIM is owned by private equity firm Veritas Capital.

