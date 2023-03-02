info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms ATI’s IFSR rating at A3 and changes outlook to positive

02 March 2023
﻿

London , March 2, 2023 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of The African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

ATI is a pan-African development finance institution that provides credit and political risk insurance to companies, investors and lenders undertaking transactions in Africa, with the objective of facilitating trade and investment into Africa. ATI, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, is a supranational organization, established by international treaty, and owned and governed by its members, predominately a number of African sovereigns.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that the change in outlook to positive reflects the strong growth in ATI's membership base - that has resulted in improved portfolio diversification and strengthened capital adequacy, and its good profitability despite the challenging operating environment. In addition ATI benefits from its preferred creditor status (PCS) amongst sovereign member states which protects it from the risk of default by member sovereigns through securing recoveries against claims paid on guarantees.

Commenting on the elevated risk of default amongst a number of sovereigns to which ATI is exposed, including, for example, Ethiopia (Caa2, negative), Zambia (Ca, stable) and Ghana (Ca, stable) where debt restructurings are being negotiated, Moody's said that ATI's preferred creditor status is likely to enable it to recover any claim payments it makes related to these sovereigns. At the same time its significant capital buffer positions the company to absorb losses in a range of stress scenarios in the unlikely event of the PCS not being upheld.

ATI's capital has increased significantly over the past three years, to $530 million at 30 June 2022 from $287 million at 30 June 2019, as a result of growth in member contributions and retained earnings. Capital adequacy has strengthened significantly with net portfolio leverage improving to around 1.8x at 30 June 2022 from 3.8x at 30 June 2019, as ATI's net exposure declined slightly over that period even as its balance sheet capital increased. As a result of the weak and uncertain operating environment over the past few years, ATI had adopted a relatively conservative risk management stance, allowing its net exposure to decline slightly while its gross exposure remained relatively steady. The rating agency stated that while it expects ATI's exposure to increase in the future, once conditions improve, net exposure leverage should remain comfortably below 4x for the foreseeable future.

Profitability has strengthened over the past three years, with net underwriting income of $33 million for 2021, up from $7 million for 2018, driven by the growth in ATI's membership base resulting in greater premium volume and ceding commissions from reinsurers. The loss ratio on net earned premiums was 15% for the first half of 2022, slightly up on 12% for the prior year period, highlighting ATI's strong underwriting profitability.

The affirmation of ATI's A3 IFSR also reflects the high quality and conservative investment portfolio and strong relationships with a number of global reinsurers that provide significant risk-bearing capacity. These strengths are partially offset by (i) the high risk nature of its insured exposures and the related weak and deteriorating operating environments, (ii) significant dependence on reinsurance support for its guarantee capacity, and (iii) limited direct access to capital markets and dependence on low rated sovereign members for access to additional funding in case of need.

Regarding its investment portfolio, asset risk is modest, mainly due ATI's high quality and conservative investments, comprised predominately of hard-currency cash and short-term instruments, and investment grade fixed income securities. At year-end 2021, approximately 93% of ATI's investment portfolio was rated single-A and above with the majority held outside the African continent.

While ATI's high reliance on reinsurance to support its underwriting capacity places it at risk in case of dislocation in the reinsurance market, the high quality of its reinsurance panel serves to moderate counter-party risk associated with its elevated reinsurance cessions. At 30 June 2022, approximately 91% of its reinsurance cessions were to reinsurers rated A1 equivalent or higher, with only 2% of exposures ceded to reinsurers not rated at least the single-A level.

ATI's financial leverage and coverage metrics are very strong, given that it is predominantly equity funded with only a small amount of debt. Despite very strong metrics, Moody's considers ATI's overall financial flexibility to be constrained by its lack of established access to capital markets and the limited financial flexibility of many of its member states. Offsetting these limitations, Moody's notes that large development finance institutions have regularly funded a portion of the capital contribution required for countries to become members of ATI, or to increase the size of their membership, which has been an indirect but steady source of capital for ATI. It also benefits from a number of institutional members, including large international DFIs and private insurers, which diversify its membership base outside of Africa.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's said that the following factors could place upward pressure on ATI's rating: (i) continued demonstration of strong underwriting performance and ability to recover claims under the preferred creditor arrangements, (ii) strong capital adequacy, with net portfolio leverage remaining comfortably below 4x, and (iii) demonstrated ability to retain strong reinsurance support.

Conversely, Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to a return to a stable outlook or lead to further downward pressure on ATI's rating: (i) an increase in net insured portfolio leverage to be consistently above 4x shareholders' equity, (ii) a sustained decrease in underwriting profitability, with loss ratios in excess of 40%, (iii) significant reduction in reinsurance availability or quality of reinsurers, (iv) evidence of difficulty in securing reimbursement of claims from member states through ATI's preferred creditor status, including deterioration in ATI's standing with member states and overall market position, and (v) a reduction in shareholders' equity of more than 10% over a one-year basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Trade Credit Insurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397709 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brandan Holmes
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

