Moody's affirms AVIC Auto's A3 issuer rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed AVIC Automotive Systems Holding Co., Ltd. (AVIC Auto)'s A3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating of the bond issued by Hyd International Holding Limited, based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by AVIC Auto.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"AVIC Auto's A3 issuer rating incorporates a three-notch uplift based on likely support from its parent, The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC Group), and ultimately, from the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The affirmation reflects the company's ability to maintain its market position and prudently manage its financials amid a challenging operating environment," adds Zhang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's standalone credit profile takes into account AVIC Auto's solid market position, diversified product portfolio, solid financial profile with high financial flexibility, ability to generate stable cash flow and prudent financial policy.

However, AVIC Auto's standalone assessment is constrained by its exposure to industry cyclicality, developing scale with some client concentration, and less than 50% effective ownership of its major subsidiary, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (Baa3 stable).

AVIC Auto's parent, AVIC Group, is a dominant domestic supplier of aviation products for the Chinese government and is 100% owned by the State-owned Asset Supervision Administration Commission of the State Council. The group also has a role in developing China's civil aviation manufacturing industry.

The support assumption and the three-notch rating uplift reflect the close linkage between the credit profiles of AVIC Auto and AVIC Group, given that AVIC Auto manages the core business segment for its parent, which is endorsed by the central government. In addition, AVIC Group has a track record of providing financial support to AVIC Auto in terms of capital injections, financial guarantees and inter-company lending. The parent company also maintains close control over AVIC Auto's board of directors, management and financial policy.

AVIC Auto's revenue rose 2.1% in 2021 to RMB31.4 billion. Its EBITDA margin declined to 9.8% in 2021 from 10.8% in 2020. The global chip shortage, impact of the COVID pandemic and rising raw material costs have weighed on demand and margins.

The company managed to keep its leverage, measured by total debt to EBITDA, below 2.0x from 2016 to 2021, reflecting is flexible and prudent financial management throughout the industry cycle.

Moody's expects the company to sustain leverage below 2.0x over the next 12 to 18 months by focusing on cash flow management. Moody's also expects the company to grow its revenue, supported by volume growth from a low base and higher cost structure. The company's margin will remain under pressure over the next 12 to 18 months, as it cannot fully pass on the cost inflation to its clients on a timely basis.

AVIC Auto has an excellent liquidity profile at the consolidated levels. The holding company's liquidity is supported by its cash holdings and short-term investments, listed holdings in operating cash-generative operating companies and a regular dividend upstream. Moreover, as a key subsidiary of a central government-owned enterprise (SOE), the company has sound access to bank loans and other credit facilities.

AVIC Auto's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. Despite AVIC Auto's status as a holding company, Moody's expects support from AVIC Group to AVIC Auto will flow through the holding company rather than directly to its main operating companies, offsetting any differences in expected loss that could result from structural subordination.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

For its customers in the auto manufacturing industry, meeting regional emission requirements is one of the most pressing and difficult challenges over the medium to long term. AVIC Auto has exposure to auto manufacturers whose vehicle mix is not aligned with regulatory requirements or consumer clean-air preferences. This risk is partially offset by the company's financial capacity to accommodate investment in R&D and product applications in alternative fuel vehicles.

In terms of social risk, AVIC Auto is exposed to responsible production risk regarding its requirement to produce and deliver products on a timely basis while maintaining product quality. The company's long operating track record helps mitigate this risk.

In terms of governance, AVIC Auto is a private company that is 93% owned by AVIC Group. The risks associated with its concentrated ownership and low transparency in financial disclosures are tempered by the company's prudent financial policy, the listing of its two major subsidiaries and oversight by the central government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectations that AVIC Auto will maintain its relationships with its key auto manufacturer clients and its strong market position, and that it will maintain prudent financial management. Moody's also expects the company to continue receiving a high level of government support through its parent, AVIC Group, over the next 18 months.

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months given its developing scale. Upward pressure on the rating could emerge if AVIC Auto (1) further improves its business profile by reducing its customer concentration and expanding its business scale while maintaining strong credit metrics, including adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.0x; and (2) maintains its prudent financial policy, with good liquidity and disciplined capital spending and acquisitions.

AVIC Auto's rating could be downgraded if (1) its EBITA margin declines materially as it expands; (2) its customer and geographic diversification reduces; or (3) it pursues an aggressive financial policy such that debt/EBITDA rises above 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade AVIC Auto's rating if there are indications of (1) a weakening in support from its parents and the Chinese government, (2) a significant reduction in shareholding by its parents or (3) reduced control over its key subsidiaries.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AVIC Automotive Systems Holding Co., Ltd. (AVIC Auto) is a leading auto parts producer in China. As of December 2021, AVIC Auto was 93% owned by AVIC Group, which is a dominant domestic supplier of aviation products for the Chinese government and is 100% owned by the State-owned Asset Supervision Administration Commission of the State Council.

Incorporated in 2009, it is the key subsidiary that manages AVIC Group's auto parts business. The company's product offerings include auto steering systems, sealing products, aviation products, thermal management systems, automotive electrical appliances and body structure parts, among others.

AVIC Auto owns two listed companies, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Co., Ltd, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

