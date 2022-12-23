Moody's affirms AVS' B2 instrument ratings; assigns B2 CFR to Ramudden HoldCo AB

Frankfurt am Main, December 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 instrument ratings of €785 million backed senior secured term loan B2 and €140 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both maturing in 2026 and issued by AVS Group GmbH (AVS). Furthermore, Moody's assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Ramudden HoldCo AB (Ramudden, also known as Work Zone Safety Group (WZS Group)), the new holding company. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the B2 CFR, the B2-PD PDR and the outlook of AVS Holding GmbH. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

The affirmation of the B2 rating with a stable outlook reflects WZS Group's solid operating performance while Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.9x as per the last twelve months that ended in September 2022 given ongoing debt-funded acquisitions which is why the rating is weakly positioned in the B2 rating category but we expect improvements once all funds from the term loan add-on are invested. The change of the CFR to Ramudden HoldCo AB reflects the technical amendments to the underlying debt documentation from the last add-on whereby Ramudden HoldCo AB has become the new consolidating and reporting entity of the group.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

More generally, the B2 CFR reflects WZS Group's leading position in traffic safety services in its core markets of Germany, Belgium, the UK and the Nordics/Baltics as well as Ontario, and its increased scale following acquisitions; the group's integrated business model, which includes the design and partially manufacturing of traffic safety products such as mobile barriers, presenting some barriers to entry; and its strong and relatively stable margins, with a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin of around 15%.

The rating is constrained by WZS Group's high financial leverage of about 5.8x debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) expected in 2022, pro forma for the debt-financed bolt-on acquisitions; relatively weak free cash flow (FCF); an acquisitive business model, which may restrict deleveraging and creates ongoing integration risk; and still relatively low diversification in terms of products and high dependence on public spending programs for road infrastructure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ramudden will be able to generate organic revenue growth at least in the low-single digits in percentage terms while maintaining high operating profit margins of around 15% (Moody's-adjusted EBITA) over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of a gradual deleveraging to 4.5x-5.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 12-18 months, mainly driven by moderate profit growth and positive FCF. Finally, the stable outlook reflects no intention to pay dividends and our assumption that M&A activities would be limited to bolt-on acquisitions, which would not increase leverage beyond the above-mentioned range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could arise of debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remaining below 4.5x on a sustained basis, and EBITA (Moody's-adjusted) margin exceeding 25% on a sustained basis, and retained cash flow/net debt exceeding 20%.

Conversely, negative pressure could arise if debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or EBITA (Moody's-adjusted) margin remaining below 15% on a sustained basis, or negative FCF, or a deterioration in liquidity to weak levels.

LIQUIDITY

WZS Group's liquidity is adequate, considering the company's expected positive FCF over the next 12-18 months and the absence of any short-term debt maturities. The company also has access to a sizable €140 million RCF due March 2026, which is fully undrawn. The RCF is subject to a springing net leverage covenant, tested when the facility is drawn more than 35%. The covenant is set with a 40% initial buffer at the closing of the transaction at just over 9x senior secured net leverage, and we expect the company to retain sufficient capacity.

As of September 2022, the company reported a cash balance of around €107 million. In 2022 and pro forma for the bolt-on acquisitions, we expect WZS Group to generate funds from operations of around €86 million.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rating of the €785 million backed senior secured term loan B2 and the RCF owed by AVS is in line with the CFR of Ramudden. AVS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramudden.

AVS is also the direct and indirect owner of all operating subsidiaries within the group, comprising the existing AVS operations, predominantly in Germany, the Fero/Vevon operations in Belgium and the Netherlands, the Ramudden operations in the Nordics and the Baltics, the Stinson operations in Canada, and Chevron in the UK. The backed senior secured term loan B2 ranks pari passu with the €140 million RCF.

Apart from minor pension liabilities (€1 million as of December 2021) and capitalized lease liabilities mainly relating to rent (estimated at around €6 million as of December 2021; based on our global standard adjustments), there is no other financial debt within the group.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ramudden HoldCo AB

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AVS Group GmbH

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: AVS Holding GmbH

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AVS Group GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Ramudden HoldCo AB

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: AVS Holding GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ramudden HoldCo AB (WZS Group) is a provider of traffic safety services predominantly in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Canada and the UK. In the fragmented highway traffic safety services segment, the group holds leadership positions in its core markets.

The group employs about 2,000 professionals and generated around €689 million in revenue in the twelve months that ended in September 2022 on a pro forma basis. Ramudden is majority owned by the private equity firm Triton Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

