Moody's affirms Aa1 rating assigned to Luminor Bank AS - Mortgage Covered Bonds following addition of Latvian assets to the cover pool

Madrid, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa1 rating assigned
to the covered bond issued by Luminor Bank AS (the issuer/Luminor;
deposits Baa1, outlook stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment
ba1; counterparty risk assessment A3(cr)).
RATINGS RATIONALE
This rating action follows the addition of Latvian residential mortgage
loans to the cover pool of Luminor's covered bond programme.
The credit quality of the Latvian assets, which account for 52.1%
of the total cover pool, is relatively similar to the Estonian assets,
and the collateral score for the cover pool decreases to 10.0%
from 10.1%. The over-collateralisation (OC)
remains well above the OC consistent with target rating.
We have analysed the risk and mitigants related to the segregation of
non-Estonian assets from the issuer's balance sheet.
Non-Estonian assets may cause technical and administrative problems
if the cover pool separates from the issuer and authorities appoint a
cover pool administrator: (i) courts and authorities of the other
Baltic countries may not recognise the power and capacity of the cover
pool administrator and refuse actions the administrator requests.
Certain authorities and third parties may require a power of attorney
from Luminor to accept the cover pool administrator's authority;
(ii) banking secrecy requirements without customers' consent may
hinder the cover pool administrator's ability to perform its role
in the other Baltic countries, and (iii) the transfer of a cover
pool to another entity might be subject to Latvian Financial Services
Authority approval.
Nevertheless, Luminor's undertaking to co-operate with cover
pool administrators and borrowers' information disclosure consents mitigate
these risks.
A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest
and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event,
the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The
rating therefore reflects the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Luminor (deposits Baa1, outlook stable;
adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment
A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 22.4%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover
pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed primarily by Latvian and Estonian
residential mortgage loans. The collateral score for the cover
pool is 10.0%.
b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Estonian covered
bonds framework include a requirement to have a buffer of liquid assets,
floored at a minimum of 2.0% of the nominal value of the
cover pool, to cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180
days between payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets
and the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds. For mortgage
covered bonds, primary cover pool assets are limited to residential
mortgage loans and the law sets a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
threshold of 70.0%. Wide-ranging powers of
the cover pool administrator reduce the risk of an asset fire-sale.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 15.7% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 307.2%,
of which the issuer provides, as per the legal framework,
either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed"
basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0%
on a nominal "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors,
below).
The timely payment indicator ("TPI") assigned to this transaction is Improbable.
This TPI does constrain the rating of the covered bonds at its current
level.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately EUR 1.54 billion, comprising 34,438
residential mortgage loans, and substitute assets. The residential
mortgage loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 84 months
and WA unindexed and indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios
of 67.6% and 52.2%, respectively.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the
issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 22.4%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 15.7% and collateral risk of 6.7%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 10.0%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 307.2%,
of which Luminor provides , as per the legal framework, either:
(i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis
and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0% on a
nominal "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model,
the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 rating is 10.0%,
of which 0.0% needs to be in "committed" form
to be given full value (numbers in nominal value terms). These
numbers show that Moody's is relying on "uncommitted"
OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update",
published quarterly.
THE MODELLING OF THE COLLATERAL SCORE: For the Latvian market,
we have used the specific parameters described in the "Recourse New Securitisation
Markets" (RNSM) settings appended to the methodology "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework", published in May 2020,
and available on www.moodys.com. The RNSM settings
contain the standard settings used for new markets that do not have their
own specific country settings and where there is recourse to the borrowers.
Most of the loans in the cover pool are floating rate, linked to
EURIBOR, and total mortgage interest rates are in line with those
in most euro countries. As a result, we have assumed an accrued
interest rate of 6.25%, which is in line with our
assumptions for most euro countries, instead of the 12.0%
interest rate in the RNSM settings.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator"
(TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment
of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor
event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain
number of notches above the CB anchor.
For Luminor Bank AS -- Mortgage Covered Bonds, Moody's has
assigned a TPI of Improbable.
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to
Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379
and "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for
further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment
and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway
for this programme is 0 notches. This implies that Moody's
might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the
CB anchor, all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tomas Rodriguez-Vigil
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jose de Leon
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454