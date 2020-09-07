Moody's affirms Aa1 rating assigned to Luminor Bank AS - Mortgage Covered Bonds following addition of Latvian assets to the cover pool

Madrid, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa1 rating assigned to the covered bond issued by Luminor Bank AS (the issuer/Luminor; deposits Baa1, outlook stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1; counterparty risk assessment A3(cr)).

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action follows the addition of Latvian residential mortgage loans to the cover pool of Luminor's covered bond programme.

The credit quality of the Latvian assets, which account for 52.1% of the total cover pool, is relatively similar to the Estonian assets, and the collateral score for the cover pool decreases to 10.0% from 10.1%. The over-collateralisation (OC) remains well above the OC consistent with target rating.

We have analysed the risk and mitigants related to the segregation of non-Estonian assets from the issuer's balance sheet. Non-Estonian assets may cause technical and administrative problems if the cover pool separates from the issuer and authorities appoint a cover pool administrator: (i) courts and authorities of the other Baltic countries may not recognise the power and capacity of the cover pool administrator and refuse actions the administrator requests. Certain authorities and third parties may require a power of attorney from Luminor to accept the cover pool administrator's authority; (ii) banking secrecy requirements without customers' consent may hinder the cover pool administrator's ability to perform its role in the other Baltic countries, and (iii) the transfer of a cover pool to another entity might be subject to Latvian Financial Services Authority approval.

Nevertheless, Luminor's undertaking to co-operate with cover pool administrators and borrowers' information disclosure consents mitigate these risks.

A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The rating therefore reflects the following factors:

(1) The credit strength of Luminor (deposits Baa1, outlook stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.

(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 22.4%.

Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover pool's value:

a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds. The mortgage covered bonds are backed primarily by Latvian and Estonian residential mortgage loans. The collateral score for the cover pool is 10.0%.

b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Estonian covered bonds framework include a requirement to have a buffer of liquid assets, floored at a minimum of 2.0% of the nominal value of the cover pool, to cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180 days between payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets and the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds. For mortgage covered bonds, primary cover pool assets are limited to residential mortgage loans and the law sets a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio threshold of 70.0%. Wide-ranging powers of the cover pool administrator reduce the risk of an asset fire-sale.

c) The exposure to market risk, which is 15.7% for this cover pool.

d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 307.2%, of which the issuer provides, as per the legal framework, either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0% on a nominal "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).

The timely payment indicator ("TPI") assigned to this transaction is Improbable. This TPI does constrain the rating of the covered bonds at its current level.

At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover pool is approximately EUR 1.54 billion, comprising 34,438 residential mortgage loans, and substitute assets. The residential mortgage loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 84 months and WA unindexed and indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of 67.6% and 52.2%, respectively.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.

The cover pool losses for this programme are 22.4%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 15.7% and collateral risk of 6.7%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 10.0%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 307.2%, of which Luminor provides , as per the legal framework, either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed" basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0% on a nominal "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 rating is 10.0%, of which 0.0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers in nominal value terms). These numbers show that Moody's is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update", published quarterly.

THE MODELLING OF THE COLLATERAL SCORE: For the Latvian market, we have used the specific parameters described in the "Recourse New Securitisation Markets" (RNSM) settings appended to the methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework", published in May 2020, and available on www.moodys.com. The RNSM settings contain the standard settings used for new markets that do not have their own specific country settings and where there is recourse to the borrowers. Most of the loans in the cover pool are floating rate, linked to EURIBOR, and total mortgage interest rates are in line with those in most euro countries. As a result, we have assumed an accrued interest rate of 6.25%, which is in line with our assumptions for most euro countries, instead of the 12.0% interest rate in the RNSM settings.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator" (TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

For Luminor Bank AS -- Mortgage Covered Bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI of Improbable.

The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379 and "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway for this programme is 0 notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor, all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

