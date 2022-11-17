Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed City of Baltimore Taxable Refunding Revenue Bonds (Baltimore City Parking System Facilities), Series 2008

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa1 / VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings of Baltimore (Mayor and City Council of) MD, Taxable Refunding Revenue Bonds (Baltimore City Parking System Facilities), Series 2008 (the Bonds) in connection with the issuance of an alternate letter of credit (LOC) provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the alternate LOC, currently scheduled for November 30, 2022, the long-term rating will continue to be based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as LOC provider, and the underlying security pledge; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the City of Baltimore (the City); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's maintains an underlying rating of A1 on the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the City is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Short-Term: Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the City increases.

• Short-term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized for the current principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 51 days of interest at 15%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and provides sufficient coverage while the Bonds are in the daily or weekly rate mode.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and interest to the bondholders. In the event that the Bank fails to honor any valid draw on an LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to use funds deposited by the City to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, on each purchase date in order to receive sufficient funds from the Bank to pay the purchase price due on the Bonds to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Upon mandatory tender or redemption the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. Prior to the termination or expiration of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as follows:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC; the stated expiration date of the LOC is November 30, 2027.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate conversion date;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: following an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the Bank may deliver a written notice to the Trustee directing a mandatory tender, which will occur on the fourth (4th) business day following receipt of such notice; the LOC will terminate on the tenth (10th) day following trustee's receipt of such notice directing a mandatory tender.

Conforming draws for principal and/or interest received by the Bank at or prior to 2:00 p.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank by 12:00 noon, New York time, on the next business day. Conforming draws for purchase price received by the Bank by 12:00 p.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:45 p.m., New York time, on the same business day. Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank as of the opening of business on the fifth (5th) day following the honoring of such interest draw unless on or before the fourth (4th) day the trustee receives notice from the Bank that the Bank has not been reimbursed in full for such drawing and as a result an event of default has occurred under the reimbursement agreement or any other event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and as a consequence the LOC will not be reinstated and directing a mandatory tender of the Bonds. The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the fourth (4th) business day following receipt of any such notice.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day with seven (7) days prior notice to the trustee, tender agent and remarketing agent, and in the daily rate mode on any business day with notice to the trustee, tender agent and remarketing agent by 11 a.m., New York time, on such business day. Bondholders tendering the Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode, interest on the Bonds is paid on the first business day each month. The rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to the daily mode, bond interest term mode, long-term mode or auction mode. Moody's JDA and short-term ratings only apply to Bonds in the weekly and daily rate mode. While the Bonds are in the daily rate mode, interest on the Bonds will be paid on the fifth (5th) business day of each month.

The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the effective date of the alternate LOC. Draws for purchase price upon substitution of the LOC will be made under the existing LOC, and the existing LOC will not be surrendered to the Bank for cancellation until such tender draw has been honored.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

