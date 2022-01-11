Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed rating of Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority General Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2003B-1

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the Aa1/VMIG 1
letter of credit backed rating of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority,
NY, (the Issuer) General Revenue Variable Rate Bonds, Subseries
2003B-1 (the Bonds). The affirmation is in connection with
the issuance of a substitute letter of credit (LOC) provided by U.S.
Bank National Association (the Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Upon the effective date of the substitute LOC currently scheduled for
January 19, 2022, the long-term rating will continue
to be based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach
to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates:
(i) the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment)
of the Bank, and the credit quality of the Issuer; (ii) the
probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the
structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide
for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term
and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr).
Moody's currently maintains an underlying rating of Aa3 on the Bonds.
Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the
Bank and the Issuer is low which results in credit risk consistent with
a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood
of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term
rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR
Assessment of the Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank
or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank
or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the
Bank and the Issuer increases.
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
The LOC, which is sized for the principal amount of outstanding
Bonds plus fifty-three (53) days of interest at 9%,
the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, provides sufficient coverage
for the Bonds in the daily rate and weekly rate modes.
The trustee is instructed to draw under the LOC for principal and interest
due on the Bonds in order to receive funds by 12:00 p.m.
(New York City time) on such principal and interest payment date.
In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for payment
of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize
funds from the Issuer to make such payments to bondholders in a full and
timely manner.
If the remarketing proceeds are insufficient to purchase tendered Bonds
on any tender date, the trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC
by 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on such tender date.
Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank are held by the trustee and will
not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank
stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase
price drawn for such Bonds.
Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC,
the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC.
The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds,
as provided below:
» Expiration: mandatory tender on the 2nd business day prior
to the expiration date of the LOC. The stated expiration date of
the LOC is January 17, 2025.
» Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date.
The trustee shall draw on the existing LOC which will terminate following
receipt by the Bank of notice that an alternate LOC has been delivered
and accepted by the trustee, provided all draws, if any,
have been honored by the existing LOC.
» Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon conversion
of the interest rate. The LOC terminates following receipt by the
Bank of notice that all of the respective Bonds have been converted to
a rate mode other than daily or weekly.
» Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon
an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank
may, at its option, send written notice to the trustee that
such event of default has occurred with direction to cause a mandatory
tender of the Bonds. Upon receipt of such notice the trustee shall
cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds on the fifth day preceding the termination
date of the LOC. The LOC terminates on the 15th day following the
trustee's receipt of any such default notice.
The LOC also terminates upon the honoring of a final drawing made under
such LOC.
Conforming draws for principal and/or interest presented to the Bank at
or before 3:00 p.m. (New York City time) on a business
day will be honored by the bank by 2:30 p.m. (New
York City time) on the next business day. Conforming draws for
purchase price presented to the Bank at or before 12:00 p.m.
(New York City time) will be honored by the Bank by 2:30 p.m.
(New York City time) on the same business day.
Draws for interest under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated on
the fifth calendar day, or the next business day if such fifth day
is not a business day, following the honoring of such drawing unless
the trustee receives notice by such fifth day stating that either (i)
the amount drawn for interest shall not be reinstated because the Bank
has not been reimbursed or (ii) an event of default under the reimbursement
agreement has occurred. Upon receipt of notice that the interest
will not be reinstated the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender
on the fifth business day following receipt of such notice. Upon
receipt of notice that an event of default under the reimbursement agreement
has occurred the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the fifth
day preceding the termination of the LOC. The LOC terminates on
the 15th day following the trustee's receipt of such notice of event
of default.
Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily rate mode on any
business by delivering written notice to the tender agent and remarketing
agent by 11:00 a.m. on such business day. Bondholders
may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode on any business by
delivering written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent at
least seven (7) calendar days prior to the purchase date.
The Bonds will continue in the daily rate mode with interest being paid
on the first business day of each month. The trust indenture permits
the conversion of interest on the Bonds, in whole or part,
to the weekly, commercial paper, term or fixed rate modes.
Upon any interest rate conversion the Bonds will be subject to mandatory
tender on the conversion date. Moody's long-term JDA and
short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly and
daily rate modes only. Bonds in the weekly rate mode also pay interest
on the first business day of each month.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Jacek Stolarz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
