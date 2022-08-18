Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of ABAG Finance Authority Revenue Bonds (Sharp HealthCare), Series 2009C & 2009D

New York, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings of ABAG Finance Authority for Nonprofit Corporations, Variable Rate Revenue Bonds, (Sharp HealthCare Project), Series 2009C and Series 2009D (collectively, the Bonds) in connection with the issuance of the alternate letters of credit (LOCs) to be provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term ratings are based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the credit quality of Sharp HealthCare, CA (the Borrower); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's maintains underlying ratings of Aa3 on the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Borrower is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or upgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Short-Term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or downgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Borrower increases.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized to cover the principal amount for the applicable series of Bonds plus 52 days of interest calculated at 12%, the maximum rate, based on a 365-day year. Each LOC provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the daily and weekly rate modes only. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly or daily rate modes.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the applicable LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and interest to the bondholders. In the event that the Bank fails to honor any valid draw on the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to notify the Borrower and make a demand for payment in amount equal to such payment amount and to utilize funds of the Borrower to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on the LOC on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or acceleration of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOCs; the stated expiration date of the LOCs is September 7, 2029.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate conversion date;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: following an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the Bank may deliver a written notice to the Trustee directing acceleration or mandatory tender. Upon receipt of direction to accelerate the Bonds shall be subject to immediate acceleration. Upon receipt of direction to cause a mandatory tender, the Bonds will be subject to tender on the business day following receipt of such notice. The LOC terminates on the fifteenth (15th) day following trustee's receipt of either notice.

Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the fifth calendar day following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice by the fourth day stating that an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and as a result the amount drawn for interest will not be reinstated and the Bank shall direct the trustee to accelerate or cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon receipt of direction to accelerate the Bonds shall be subject to immediate acceleration. Upon receipt of direction to cause a mandatory tender, the Bonds will be subject to tender on the business day following receipt of such notice.

Both series of Bonds will continue to reset weekly and pay interest on the fifth (5th) business day of each month. The Indenture permits conversion of the Bonds, in whole by series, to the daily, short-term or long- term mode.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent by 10:00 a.m. on the purchase date. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent by 4:00 p.m., at least seven (7) days prior to the purchase date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

