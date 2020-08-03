Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of City of Philadelphia, PA Gas Works Revenue Bonds, Eighth Series D

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit (LOC) backed ratings of City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Gas Works Revenue Refunding Bonds, Eighth Series D (1998 General Ordinance) (the Bonds). The affirmation is in connection with the issuance of substitute LOC provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank) to replace the LOC previously issued by Royal Bank of Canada supporting the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the substitution, currently scheduled for August 12, 2020, the long-term rating will continue to be based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the City of Philadelphia Gas Works (the Obligor); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's underlying rating of the Bonds is A3.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low, which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and the Bank has increased.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized to cover the principal amount of the Bonds plus 34 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on a 365-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly interest rate mode.

Conforming draws under the LOC for principal and interest received by the Bank at or prior to 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 1:00 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Conforming draws under the LOC for principal and interest received by the Bank after 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on the following business day. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the fiscal agent is instructed to use the Obligor's funds on deposit in order to make full and timely payments to the bondholders.

Conforming draws for purchase price received by the Bank by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day.

Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the fiscal agent and will not be released until the fiscal agent has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated by the Bank upon payment of such drawing.

Upon mandatory tender the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. Prior to the termination, expiration or substitution of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as provided below:

• Expiration: Mandatory tender on the interest payment date immediately preceding the expiration date of the LOC that is at least five (5) days before such expiration date (August 12, 2023);

• Substitution of the LOC: mandatory tender on the substitution date;

• Interest rate mode conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon the fiscal agent's receipt of notice from the Bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement with direction to cause a mandatory tender, the bonds will be subject to mandatory tender no later than ten (10) days following receipt by the fiscal agent of such notice from the Bank.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day by delivering written notice to the fiscal agent and remarketing agent at least seven days in advance. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole or in part, to the daily, fixed, or term interest rate modes. Moody's ratings apply to the Bonds in the weekly rate mode only.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

