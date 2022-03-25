Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of Massachusetts Department of Transportation Metropolitan Highway System Revenue Bonds Series 2010 A-1

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moodys) has affirmed the Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit (LOC)- backed ratings of Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Metropolitan Highway System Revenue Bonds (Senior) Variable Rate Demand Obligations, 2010 Series A-1 (the Bonds) in connection with the issuance of a substitute LOC provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the substitute LOC, currently scheduled for May 1, 2022, the long-term rating will continue to be based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, and the credit quality of senior pledge of revenues of MassDOT (the Obligor); (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the Obligor; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of TD Bank, N. A. are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr). Moody's currently maintains an underlying rating of A2 on the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating on the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating on the Bonds.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC, which is sized for the principal amount of the Bonds outstanding plus 198 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate for the Bonds, provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly rate mode. The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms on or prior to any date on which principal and interest is due on the Bonds. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee shall immediately utilize funds on deposit from the Obligor in order to make payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner on such principal or interest payment date. The trustee is also instructed to draw on the LOC by 12:00 p.m. (New York City time) on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds, as provided below:

» Expiration: mandatory tender on the 5th business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC; the stated expiration is April 1, 2025.

» Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date. The trustee shall draw on the existing LOC which will terminate following receipt by the Bank of notice from the trustee of the issuance of the substitute credit facility.

» Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon conversion of the interest rate. The LOC terminates on the earlier of (i) the 15th day following conversion of all the Bonds to a rate mode other than weekly; or (ii) the date on which the Bank honors a purchase drawing on or after the conversion of the interest rate on all the Bonds to a rate mode other than weekly.

» Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send written notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds. The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the fourth business day following receipt of such notice. The LOC terminates on the 10th day following the trustee's receipt of any such default notice.

The LOC also terminates on: (i) the business day following the Bank's receipt of notice from the trustee that no Bonds remain outstanding; and (ii) the date the Bank honors a stated maturity drawing under the LOC.

Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated on the fifth calendar day following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice from the Bank within four calendar days stating that an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and the amount drawn for interest shall not be reinstated with direction to cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds. The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the fourth business day following receipt of such notice. The LOC terminates on the 10th day following the trustee's receipt of any such default notice.

Upon the substitution of the LOC the Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode with interest paid on January 1 and July 1 of each year. The trust agreement permits the conversion of interest on the Bonds, in whole by Series, to the daily, bond interest term, index, or long term rate modes. Upon any interest rate conversion the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the conversion date. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly mode only.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

