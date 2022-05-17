Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of San Francisco, CA Finance Corp's (Moscone Center) Series 2008-1 & 2008-2 Bonds

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings of the City and County of San Francisco Finance Corporation Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2008-1 and Series 2008-2 (Moscone Center Expansion Project) (collectively, the Bonds). TD Bank, N.A. (Bank) will provide a separate letter of credit (LOC) to support each series of Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the substitute LOCs, currently scheduled for June 1, 2022, the long-term ratings will continue to be based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank and the credit quality of the City and County of San Francisco, CA (the Obligor); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of TD Bank, N.A. are Aa3(cr) / P-1(cr). Moody's maintains an underlying rating of Aa2 on the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized to cover the current principal amount outstanding plus 47 days of interest calculated at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, based on a 365-day year. Each LOC provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly and daily rates modes. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly or daily rate modes.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and/or interest on any principal and/or interest payment date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw on the LOC for payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize funds from the Obligor to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the opening of business on the sixth (6th) day following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice by the fifth day stating that the Bank has not been reimbursed in full and as a result the LOC will not be reinstated and the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender. Upon receipt of such notice the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on a business day no later than the fourth day following trustee's receipt of such notice.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on each LOC by 11:45 a.m. (12:30 p.m. in daily mode), Eastern Time, on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the last business day which is not less than ten (10) days prior to the expiration date of each LOC, currently May 31, 2027, if an irrevocable commitment to provide an Alternate Credit Facility (or substitute Liquidity Facility) in substitution therefor is not delivered to the Trustee at least twenty-five (25) days before such Stated Expiration Date.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the date of substitution of the LOC.

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on the date of conversion of the interest rate.

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send written notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds. The LOC shall terminate on the 15th day following the trustee's receipt of such notice. Upon receipt of such notice the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the business day no later than the fourth day following trustee's receipt of such notice.

Conforming draws for principal and/or interest received by the Bank at or prior to 2:00 p.m., on a business day, will be honored by the Bank by 11:00 a.m., on the next business day. Conforming draws for purchase price received by the Bank at or prior to 12:30 p.m., on a business day, will be honored by 2:45 p.m., on the same business day. (All times referred herein are New York time).

The Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode with interest payable on the first business day of each month. The rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to the daily, monthly, semiannual, long term or fixed rate mode. While in the daily mode, the interest will also be payable on the first business day of each month. Moody's JDA and short-term ratings apply to Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes only.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day with seven (7) days prior notice to the tender agent and the remarketing agent. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily mode on any business day by providing written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent by 11:00 a.m. on the purchase date. Bondholders tendering the Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on

www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

