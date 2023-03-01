Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of The City of New York General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2012 Series A, Subseries A-4

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit (LOC) backed ratings of The City of New York General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2012 Series A, Subseries A-4 (the Bonds). The affirmation of the ratings is in connection with the issuance of a substitute LOC provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) to replace the LOC previously issued by MUFG Bank, Ltd. currently supporting the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the replacement, currently scheduled for March 2, 2023, the long-term rating will continue to be based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the New York (City of) NY (the Obligor); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's underlying rating of the Bonds is Aa2.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low, which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• (Long-term) Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• (Short-term) Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• (Long-term) Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• (Long-term) Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and the Bank has increased.

• (Short-term) Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized to cover purchase price of the Bonds upon any optional or mandatory tender. The stated amount of the LOC is equal to the full principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 35 days of interest at 9%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds. The LOC provides sufficient coverage while the Bonds are in the weekly interest rate mode.

Principal and interest on the Bonds is payable from funds of the City. Funds must be deposited by the City with the fiscal agent by 11:00 a.m., New York time, on any payment date. In the event the City fails to deposit such moneys by the time required, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on such payment date. The tender agent is instructed to draw on the LOC in order to fund such mandatory tender.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur on the mandatory tender of such bonds, as provided below:

» Expiration: Mandatory tender at least one (1) business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC unless it has been extended or a substitute LOC accompanied by written evidence from the rating agencies that the substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the rating on the Bonds is delivered prior to the stated expiration date. The stated expiration of the LOC is March 2, 2028.

» Substitution: Mandatory tender no later than the business day prior to the substitution date unless the City has prior written evidence from the rating agencies that the substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the rating on the Bonds. The LOC terminates five (5) days after the Bank receives notice from the fiscal agent that a substitute LOC has been delivered to the tender agent.

» Interest Rate Conversion: Mandatory tender on each interest rate conversion date. The LOC terminates five (5) days after the Bank receives notice from the fiscal agent that all of the Bonds have converted to a rate mode other than the weekly rate.

» Event of Default Under Reimbursement Agreement: The Bank may terminate the LOC due to an event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement. Upon the tender agent's receipt of such notice, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender at least one business day prior to the termination date of the LOC. The LOC terminates eight days following the tender agent's receipt of such notice.

The tender agent will draw, net of remarketing proceeds received, on the LOC by 11:30 a.m. on any purchase date, in order to make timely payments of purchase price on such purchase date. Conforming draws under the LOC for purchase price received by the Bank by 12:00 p.m., New York time, on a business day will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York time, on the same day. The LOC will reinstate for the amount of each draw upon reimbursement to the Bank.

Bondholders may optionally tender bonds while in the weekly rate mode on any business day by providing notice to the remarketing agent and tender agent at least seven (7) days prior to the purchase date. Moody's JDA and short-term ratings only apply to Bonds in the weekly rate mode. Bonds in the weekly rate mode pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole or in part, to the daily, two-day, weekly, commercial paper, term, stepped coupon, auction and fixed rate modes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

