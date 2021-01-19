Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority General Revenue Bonds, Subseries 2005B-2

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (the Issuer) General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2005B-2a and Subseries 2005B-2b (collectively, the Bonds). The affirmation is in connection with the issuance of the substitute letters of credit (LOCs) provided by State Street Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) and the remarketing of the Bonds. The Bonds will be remarketed as two separate subseries 2005B-2a and 2005B-2b in the weekly rate mode with the interest rate determine through the alternative trading system (Clarity) following the initial rate set.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the substitute LOCs, currently scheduled for January 21, 2021, the long-term ratings will continue to be based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, and the credit quality of the Issuer; (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are Aa1(cr) and P-1(cr). Moody's currently maintains an underlying rating of Aa3 on the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Issuer is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank,

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized for the principal amount ($93.6 million) of each subseries of Bonds outstanding plus fifty-three (53) days of interest at 9%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, provides sufficient coverage for each subseries of Bonds in the daily rate and weekly rate modes.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the applicable LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and/or interest on any principal and/or interest payment date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOCs for payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize funds from the Issuer to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on the applicable LOC by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank are held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOCs, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOCs. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the second (2nd) business day prior to the expiration date of the LOCs. The stated expiration date of the LOCs is January 21, 2026.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date.

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate conversion date.

• Change in remarketing method: mandatory tender on any date after the initial Interest Rate Period on which the party responsible for determination of the weekly rate changes from a Remarketing Agent to an Alternative Trading System or from an Alternative Trading System to a Remarketing Agent.

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send written notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds. The LOC terminates on the 15th day following the trustee's receipt of any such default notice. Upon receipt of such notice the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the fifth day preceding the termination of the LOC.

Draws for interest made under the LOCs shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the fifth calendar day, or the next business day if such fifth day is not a business day, following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice by such fifth day stating that the amount drawn for interest shall not be reinstated because the Bank has not been reimbursed. Upon receipt of such notice the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the fifth day following receipt of such notice.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode with notification via the Clarity bid process on any day other than Rate Determination Date (each Wednesday) for the purchase on the next Rate Effective Date (each Thursday), or if submitted on the Rate Determination Date after the Rate Publication Time and before 4:00 p.m., it will be treated as submitted on the next Rate Effective Date and purchased on the next succeeding Rate Effective Date. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily rate mode on any business day with notice by 11:00 a.m., New York, NY time to the tender agent and remarketing agent. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive the purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the purchase date.

The Bonds will be remarketed in the weekly rate mode resetting through Clarity following the substitution. Bonds in the daily and weekly rate modes pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole or in part, to the daily, commercial paper, term or fixed rate modes. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly and daily rate modes only.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

