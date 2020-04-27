Moody's affirms Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of WellStar Health System, GA Series 2004 and 2006

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings of the Hospital Authority of Cobb County Revenue Anticipation Certificates (Equipment Pool Project), Series 2004 and 2006 (the "Certificates") in conjunction with the substitution of the current letters of credit securing the Certificates provided by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. with letters of credit (LOCs) to be provided by Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank").

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the substitute LOCs, currently scheduled for May 18, 2020, the long-term ratings will continue to be based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the LOC bank and the credit quality of WellStar Health System, GA (the Obligor); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of Royal Bank of Canada are Aa2(cr) / P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's currently maintains underlying ratings of A2 on the Certificates.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Certificates. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term ratings of the Certificates. The short-term ratings are based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Certificates.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Certificates.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized to cover the principal plus 52 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Certificates, calculated based on 365-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Certificates in the weekly and daily interest rate modes only.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the applicable LOC on or before each payment date, in accordance with its terms, no later than the time provided therein in order to receive payment in immediately available funds by 1:00 p.m. on such payment date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor any principal or interest drawing, the trustee is instructed to demand sufficient funds from the Obligor to make payments to the holders by 1:30 p.m. on such date. The trustee is also instructed to draw on the applicable LOC in accordance with its terms to receive in immediately available funds by 1:30 p.m. on each purchase date the purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. (All times refer to local time in effect in New York, New York).

Draws for interest made under each LOC shall be automatically reinstated on the fifth calendar day following the honoring of such interest drawing unless the trustee has received notice by such fifth calendar day that an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and as a result the amount of such interest drawing shall not be reinstated and directing the trustee to cause a mandatory tender. Upon receipt of such notice the trustee shall purchase the Certificates on the 10th day (if not a business day on the next succeeding business day) following receipt of such notice. The LOC terminates on the 15th day following the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Certificates are subject to payment funded with a draw on the applicable LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Certificates, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the business day prior to the expiration or termination of the LOC.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the second business day preceding the substitution date of the LOC, unless the trustee receives written evidence from Moody's to the effect that such substitution will not result in the withdrawal or reduction of the rating then applicable to the Certificates.

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon conversion of the interest rate.

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: mandatory purchase on the 10th day (if not a business day on the next succeeding business day) following receipt of notice of Event of Default under the Reimbursement Agreement.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

